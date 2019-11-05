Jeffreys Toys Keeping San Francisco Fun Since 1966

Jeffrey’s Toys, the oldest toy store in San Francisco, began as a five & dime variety store in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1938. It was called Birdie’s Variety store, named after Birdie Luhn. The store was small, but sold everything from housewares to hardware to toys.
After WW2, thousands of servicemen returned home, and the U.S. experienced a baby boom. Everyone wanted more toys! So Birdie, and her husband Morton, transformed their little variety store into Birdie’s Toy House in 1953, selling only toys. Birdie and Morton’s sons, Manny and Joel, also home from the War, soon joined the family business, and the toy stores grew in number with locations in Hayward, Berkeley, San Leandro, and Oakland. In 1966, Birdie’s Toy House was renamed Jeffrey’s Toys, after Manny and Mildy’s youngest son, Jeff, and the family opened four new stores in San Francisco.
Throughout the years, Jeffrey’s Toys has brought toys and happiness to millions of people both living in and visiting San Francisco. Today, Jeffrey’s Toys continues to be family-owned and operated by Manny and Mildy’s oldest son Mark, grandson Matthew, and daughter-in-law Rosie. We at Jeffrey’s Toys love making the world a better place, one toy at a time!