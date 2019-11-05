Jeffreys Toys Keeping San Francisco Fun Since 1966

After WW2, thousands of servicemen returned home, and the U.S. experienced a baby boom. Everyone wanted more toys! So Birdie, and her husband Morton, transformed their little variety store into Birdie’s Toy House in 1953, selling only toys. Birdie and Morton’s sons, Manny and Joel, also home from the War, soon joined the family business, and the toy stores grew in number with locations in Hayward, Berkeley, San Leandro, and Oakland. In 1966, Birdie’s Toy House was renamed Jeffrey’s Toys, after Manny and Mildy’s youngest son, Jeff, and the family opened four new stores in San Francisco.