It’s HERE! Kibo Code Quantum Review 2021| All What You Need To Know

Have you heard about the trending KIBO CODE QUANTUM program? There are a lot of people who have been searching the web regarding the new Kibo Code Quantum eCommerce course, everyone wants to know if it is legit or just another overhyped, “all bark and no bite” program like others.

This all-encompassing Kibo Code Quantum Review is intended to answer all your concerns and help you understand what to expect from this E-commerce based training system.

Enrollment for the program opens on January 26th, 2021and closes on February 4th, or when the Kibo Code Quantum class fills. Whichever comes first.

Note: This review is based on the previous version of the Kibo Code 2020 and the last pre-launch webinars, as the creators claimed that the Kibo Code Quantum 2021 will be taught live. Meaning -anyone on the internet who claims they have been through this current edition of the Kibo Code program is feeding you a hot bowl of garbage.

What Is the Kibo Code Quantum?

Kibo Code Quantum is the newest edition of the incredibly successful eCommerce program, The Kibo Code, designed by eCommerce experts Aidan Booth and Steven Clayton. You (as a student of the Kibo Code Quantum program) will get access to exclusive software (at NO COST to you) that has already generated millions of dollars! I mean, what would you do if you were pulling in an extra $1000 per week? Or even $7000 per month? Or more! I think that would be pretty cool.

The Kibo Code Quantum training program has eight info-packed training modules that show you how to set up an eCommerce shop and profit from it using a proven strategy developed by these two marketing gods. But is this version better than the first one? What’s the difference?

This edition of the Kibo program is advanced than the first Kibo Code because it leverages FREE traffic generation methods. Steve and Aidan want us to know that Quantum is not a “reboot” or “relaunch” of the first Kibo program, but rather “upgraded.” Basically, the two guys were able to identify all the weak links in the first version’s chain and fix them, so the Kibo Code Quantum program is seamless.

They spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to reconstruct Kibo Code, which will make operating with this business model enormously more efficient , I mean, we talk about using this to start a side business, right? And I don’t know about you, but most people starting a side business are already short on time, so having a more efficient Kibo code is all that much more critical.

New Kibo Code Quantum Software & Tools (2021)

The founders of Kibo Code, Aidan Booth, and Steven Clayton amassed over $11M in sales when they launched the first edition of the program, which means Kibo Code turns heads and is nothing to look away from. But honestly, that doesn’t mean much to you as a student. Or does it?

Well, look at it this way, if that many people bought into the program with a 30-day moneyBack guarantee , good buzz must have circulated about Kibo Code, and students saw their return on investment (ROI) and didn’t request money back, right? Here’s a quote from Steve:

“We have spent literally hundreds of thousands of dollars this year creating BRAND NEW software and tools to make the process EVEN EASIER for people – including a revolutionary selling platform which has never been seen by the general public before (which is why students won’t need to pay for Shopify),” said Founders Steve and Clayton regarding what the New Kibo Code Quantum Students will have access to in 2021.

Shopify costs $29 per month for the record, which means you will keep more money in your pocket from your sales!

Who Are the Minds Behind Kibo Code Quantum?

Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton are influential stars among eCommerce affiliate marketers and entrepreneurs. These two are known for their innovative eCommerce training applications and successful digital marketing solutions.

However, recently the dynamic duo launched a more advanced training program that yields a high return on investment (ROI for short). The program has been tested and endorsed by many distinguished marketers in the digital industry .

Who is Steve Clayton?

Steve Clayton is an eCommerce expert who has years of knowledge in digital marketing. After managing and leading a few exceptional organizations, he opted to launch new business ventures with Aidan Booth.

Who is Aidan Booth?

Aidan Booth has always been incredibly talented with his digital marketing strategies and has worked in partnership with Tim Godfrey and Steve Clayton. After deciphering what sales tactics, products, and trends work for eCommerce platforms and which ones do not, he decided to bestow this majesty with the world in the form of comprehensive digital training courses.

Kibo Code Quantum in A Glance (Business Model)

The Kibo Code Quantum program is based on a legendary brick and mortar store (Don Quijote) in Tokyo, Japan! and a method to generate billions of dollars every year selling just about every product you can imagine.

Here is what the store does:

● They fill up their store with an assortment of products.

● Using statistics and data, they analyze what sells and what does not. Then, they stock more of what products are selling.

● The store adds new products, tests, removes, and adds new products, tests, removes, etc. They always optimize their product offerings and sales and create a store chock full of prime goods .

The end result?

You’ve guessed it…

Kibo Code Quantum is founded on this model, and so you can experience this same rush of customers!

Besides creating a store full of high-selling goods, Kibo Code Quantum educates students (such as yourself) on FREE TRAFFIC generation methods to drive people to your webstore.

Let me clarify, you will drive relevant traffic to your online store using untapped free traffic sources. It has NOTHING to do with ads or posting in Facebook Groups, this means that they know where they’re going and are more likely to BUY! Here’s the big secret, to get the most out of the eight-week training course, you must dive in 100 percent and carefully follow the steps to make success happen. You have to apply the secrets behind building an eCommerce platform business to earn passive income from said business.

Also, get this: YOU WILL NOT HAVE TO ORDER OR KEEP ANY INVENTORY YOURSELF! This is a huge thing to know because that is a big worry for potential students. Here’s how it works: you will be sending products directly from USA based suppliers to the customers.

How is thas?

A person orders a product from your store.

You get paid upfront.

You buy the product from the USA based supplier.

The supplier ships the product directly to the customer.

The difference between what the customer paid for the product on your online store and what the supplier charged you for it is your PROFIT.

It’s SIMPLE, FAST, and EFFECTIVE.

What You Will Be Doing

I think after reading the above-written section ( Kibo’s business model) you may be thinking this…

“ Ok, the Kibo Code Quantum’s business model looks very effective and promising… but I bet the process is complicated. Would I actually be able to do this myself?”

The answer is YES for one clear reason.The process is VERY SIMPLE, only involves 5 core steps as shown above .

As a student, you will have eight weeks to learn about the Kibo Code Quantum content via live training sessions. You will be given exclusive, permanent mentorship from the inventors of the Kibo Code, Aidan Booth, and Steve Clayton, where you will learn how to establish, optimize, and scale your business.

Along with your fellow Kibo Code students, you will learn how to set up a lucrative, sales-generating online store (no technical set-up knowledge required). You do not need SHOPIFY to create nor operate your store like was required in the first Kibo, whew! This whole process won’t take more than 60 seconds.

You will then pick a few products from a selection of three million profitable products and put those in your store. You won’t even need to create images or texts for your products. Literally, all you have to do is click which ones you want to sell in your store, and BOOM, done.

Then, as mentioned in the last section, you’ll drive relevant traffic (both free and paid) to your webstore, make sales happen, and let your USA based suppliers ship products directly to consumers. Man, how nice is that??

But wait, here is another thing. What about starting with free traffic and scale with paid . You will definitely skyrocket your SALES.

Have you realized by now that the most remarkable part about this whole thing is how the Kibo Code Quantum program gives you a proven and wholly tested system to earn money with an e-commerce business? Hopefully, yes, but if not, there’s more to discover. Let’s roll.

What’s Inside the Program (Modules)?

This information is based on the 2020 Kibo Code program, but the new Kibo Code Quantum program will be similar, aside from potential name changes by all indications.

KIBO CODE QUANTUM Module 1- Central Intelligence.

In the first module, Steve and Aidan give the basics of marketing through step-by-step videos.

● You will receive an A-to-Z guide to study in each section of the Kibo Code Quantum program.

● Kibo Code Quantum will show you how to get your first income within 48 hours.

● You will learn product pricing tactics .

● They will also hand over “inner-circle secrets” that Aidan and Steve used to build their 7-figure business.

KIBO CODE QUANTUM Module 2-StoreStorm

Note: this is the most crucial module of the entire Kibo Code Quantum program. The software will help you launch your eCommerce shop in less than a minute by adding a beautiful theme to your new website.

● Kibo Code Quantum will help you launch an expertly designed website that enables you to produce income.

● Theme X, a proven theme to convert, relevant traffic into SALES.

KIBO CODE QUANTUM Module 3-Hand-Picked Products

In the third module, Aidan and Steve will tell you their five most valuable products to jumpstart the sales and make income. This module will help you redeem your course fee back into your pockets in no time! You only need three products from this list to make around $2500 per day. This module will:

● Help you choose money-making products.

● Help you start pulling in $2500 per day within the first few weeks .

KIBO CODE QUANTUM Module 4-Profit Vault

The Profit Vault reveals an extensive list of exceptionally profitable products to the Kibo Code Quantum students, such as yourself. Many students love the most about this module because it will teach you how to delve deeper to discover a gold mine of more than 3 million lucrative products. This module will:

● Point out the most lucrative products for you that also have low competition.

● Show you the suppliers who house, ship, and do the grunt work for you.

KIBO CODE QUANTUM Module 5-Traffic Black Box

The Traffic Black Box Module will teach you how to generate heavy relevant traffic to your eCommerce store. This module will:

● Help you take advantage of the significant search engines to get traffic without SEO or pay-per-click ads. This is one way Quantum allows traffic without additional cost.

● Help you find cost-effective clicks and highly lucrative sales.

● Instantly generate buyers’ leads.

KIBO CODE QUANTUM Module 6-Oracle X

This module is centered on searching for the ideal products that attract customers and deliver you a better profit ! This module will even help you automate all the processes!

● You will get direct access to the domain name finder, where you will obtain a relevant domain address.

● Help you brand your business by helping you create a memorable logo. (No design knowledge required)

● The automated store publishing software is included in this module and will help get your website up and running with ease.

MODULE 7- Kibo Academy

When I asked previous students about Aidan’s programs, all of them mentioned the founders’ timely support given to the students. Kibo Academy’s only purpose is to help you clarify your doubts and enhance your performance . By using the Kibo Code community, you can also get help from other students and tap into the success other students had with the program. This module will give you:

● E-mail based 24/7 support center on giving the most excellent support for Kibo Code Quantum students (24 hours a day / 365 days per year).

● Access to the exclusive Kibo Code Quantum community and mentorship.

Upcoming Bonuses of Kibo Code Quantum Program

Aidan and Steve won’t be offering any worthless bonuses as others do. We’re talking about bonuses that range from outdated eBooks to illegal (pirated) courses that will put you a million miles away from the Kibo Code Quantum program itself. Such bonuses lead to overthinking and procrastination and should be avoided at all costs.

Everything you need to master is in the primary system. Everything else is redundant, distractive, or not something you should worry about until you have created a profitable platform.

Bonus 1: The Secret Mastermind

This is perhaps the most valuable bonus of the entire Kibo Code Quantum program. You will get superior workshops with additional methods, formulas, and plans worth $4997. This will assist you in living in the e-commerce market by forming advanced outlines.

Bonus 2: Kibo Code Live Recordings

You will be given full recordings of Our Life events with guest speakers and inner circle intrigues. This bonus is worth $3997 and will provide developing content opportunities according to your pace and needs.

Bonus 3: 7-Figure Scaling Secrets

You will receive exclusive training that teaches you how to grow your business to a seven-figure business. This grants you a particular way to earn money through e-commerce.

Kibo Code Quantum Program Vs Other E-Commerce Programs.

You may be asking yourself right now… have I not seen this type of thing before? Is this not just regular eCommerce?

NO- this is different. Very different

You know WHY? read the following section.

Kibo Code Quantum is a remarkably unique program with its software that uses the potential of algorithms to empower e-commerce business owners . Unlike the other e-commerce programs that offer a tedious process where you still need to deal with various problems like store set up, advertising campaigns, foreign suppliers, inventory management.

Another thing is with the Kibo Code Quantum you will get an exclusive mentorship from Aidan and Steve, they will help you build your dream eCommerce business from beginning to end while other eCommerce programs will teach you a few things and leave you out in the middle of nowhere.

It all boils down to this, all the things inside the Kibo Code Quantum program look superior compared to the other programs in the market.

Who Is the Kibo Code Quantum For?

Let me guess. You probably think that Kibo Code Quantum is only helpful for people with e-commerce experience, right? WRONG. The Kibo Code Quantum training program is for anybody with the determination to run a lucrative side business and earn an extra income stream.

Honestly, anyone can do it since it doesn’t require you to be a marketer or have proven experience in the field of e-commerce. And if that’s not enough, previous students who have taken the course are more than willing to share their results – offering you the proof you need before you invest in this program. The training will be live-streamed, which makes learning all the more fun and engaging!

Kibo Code Quantum Price

There are two different options: you can either make one payment of $3497 (with an instant discount of $491), or you can make four payments of $997 – all scheduled 30 days apart.

The checkout is handled via ClickBank, so you don’t have to worry about security. They accept all major credit/debit cards (including VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Diners, Discover) and PayPal. Remember, you have nothing to lose as this is secured by 30 days, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee.

Pros and Cons of Kibo Code Quantum

PROS

○ A simple, quick, and easy method that anyone can understand. I’m pretty sure a child could make it work.

○ Live coaching from Steve and Aidan, weekly webinars, and replays will be available!

○ You do not need any inventory or even contact suppliers . Also, all suppliers are vetted.

○ You don’t have to put up any capital (except for the course’s cost) to establish your shop.

○ As a seller, you don’t even communicate directly with consumers. So if you are not a fan of direct-customer service interactions, NO problemo.

○ Real results for members who are attentive to the teachings and put in the work.

○ Very little competition with high sales conversions.

○ Users receive a money-back guarantee for 30-days.

○ No eCommerce experience is needed!

Cons

○ Class space is limited and fills up FAST, so seriously, DO. NOT. DELAY.

○ Earnings may not start on Day 1 especially if you are not putting in the work.

○ The cost of the Kibo Code Quantum program seems high, but think of the ROI! (Yes, that rhyme was intentional) and this is called “Sticker Shock.” This program does have a premium price but is well worth it.

Final Thoughts

In a nutshell, the Kibo Code Quantum is the real deal if you’re serious about making 2021 the year of profits for yourself. With just a bit of motivation and the will to copy each step already laid out for you, you’ll be able to grow a successful, money-making online business. Simply get a seat for yourself today and turn your life around starting the 26th of January.

