Is It Possible to Grow Your Audience While Making the World A Better Place?

Over the past 15 years, social media has proven to play a crucial role in creating brand awareness. A study by the Pew Research Center analyzed that there is an increase in the percentage of adults using social media from 8% to 72% since 2005 in the US.

Let’s have a look at the benefits that social media provides.

● Growing your brand awareness: Social media marketing helps present your brand in front of people much quicker. Moreover, it gets your audience looking at your brand even when they’re not thinking about your product or services.

● Increasing your traffic: By linking social media to your website, it can increase your traffic tremendously. Social media platforms allow for more diverse inbound traffic streams.

● Promoting your products and services: Social media provides you a platform to display your products and services in front of your audience.

Customers tend to relate to brands that give something back to society. However, it can get complicated and overwhelming to make those personal connections over social media and promote charity simultaneously.

Well, thanks to organizations like Charitable, which not only helps you spread the word about your products, but also helps make the world a better place. It’s a platform where brands, influencers, and celebrities come together to support credible and relevant non-profits while targeting brand identification in the process.

How Does Charitable Work?

Charitable has a network of influencers and celebrities. Charitable provides you an opportunity to harness the power of these top celebrities and their engaged audience to drive followers to your brand. It then arranges giveaways on your behalf by partnering with these influencers. It can help you gain new followers instantly, which eventually results in massive levels of engagement while making the audience happy with the process.

Final Views

For brands, social media platforms are the best to develop a relationship with their potential customer, promote their products, and get the attention of new audiences while also having the opportunity to make an impact on society in a positive way. Thus, Charitable provides you the solution by working towards it with a focus to create brand awareness by projecting goodness, values, and the act of contributing towards a good cause.

