When you are looking to purchase insurance for your car, you will usually be seeking out an insurance policy that is both low on costs and high on benefits. The challenge in doing so is that it can often be quite the tedious process, as you hop from one place to the next reviewing different policies to understand their pricing, features, and suitability.
The good news is that you can often spare yourself a lot of time and effort by utilizing an online car insurance comparison site like Insurancey today. Within minutes, you will be able to instantly find and compare multiple companies at once, making it easier for you to pinpoint the best possible deal and purchase a policy that’s right for both you and your budget.
So, we decided to break down what Insurancey is all about, dive into what makes it tick, and also explain why you should choose to use their service over other similar auto insurance comparison sites.
Introduction to Insurancey
Insurancey is an online auto insurance comparison platform that provides car owners with instant access to quotes from dozens of reputable car insurance companies across the country. The company was founded with the main intention of simplifying the process of obtaining affordable insurance coverage by enabling users to compare different rates and coverage options side-by-side.
So, instead of having to deal with the tedium of trying to get quotes on each individual insurer’s site, you can view them all at once. And while it is not the only auto insurance aggregator in the market, Insurancey is undoubtedly one of the most popular ones.
After all, it’s free to use, has a clean UI, provides access to an extensive network of insurers, and even provides strong protection of your personal data.
The search process is also designed to be fairly quick and straightforward, as you don’t need to submit any excess paperwork to fill out the online survey form. You simply enter a few basic details about yourself and your car. Within a matter of minutes, you will be able to view all the auto insurance providers in your area that can provide you with coverage.
Insurancey is also not like most other comparison sites, as it does not use a lead generation model to collect your private data and sell it for promotional purposes. This means that there is zero risk of being bombarded with spam emails, texts, or calls after sharing your contact information through their online form.
The Insurancey also acts as a unique resource for consumers that may be looking for useful information on everything they need to know about buying cars and more.
Who Can Get Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes From Insurancey?
Insurance providers will usually take into consideration your driving experience and history as well as the type of car that you own when calculating your premiums. In this respect, there are three main types of drivers that can benefit from using Insurancey.
#1. Young & Inexperienced Drivers
Most insurers will usually consider first-time drivers to be highly likely to end up in some type of collision or accident, which is why their premiums will usually be higher than average.
However, you can save yourself a lot of money by taking the time to compare quotes from various insurance providers. And since Insurancey’s extensive network of insurers can provide coverage for first-time drivers at reasonable rates, you are highly likely to secure yourself the best possible deal.
#2. Luxury car owners
Luxury vehicles are highly coveted by many people, but the problem with owning these cars is that they are prone to theft and also expensive to repair. As a result, their insurance premiums are usually high, but the good news is that you can use Insurancey’s network and compare multiple quotes from different providers to get yourself good coverage for your high-performance car at a reasonable price.
#3. High-risk drivers
If your driving record has multiple citations, traffic violations, or DUI/DWI incident reports, then chances are that most insurers will classify you as a high-risk driver and charge you higher than average premiums. Luckily, Insurancey works with dozens of top insurers, most of whom are more than willing to provide you with good auto insurance coverage at a reasonable cost, despite your past driving history.
3 Simple Steps to Obtaining Free Auto Insurance Quotes From Insurancey
The good thing about using Insurancey is that it is not only free, but the site also provides a seamless user experience that makes it easy to obtain auto insurance quotes in just a few simple steps.
Step 1: Fill Out The Online Survey Form
To get a quote via Insurancey, you will first need to go to the site’s homepage and input your zip code. From there, you will be presented with an auto-insurance survey form that will be used to create a profile that fields quotes from top insurance providers. You will usually be required to share details about your car such as the make, model, year, as well as other related information like your driving record, past insurance claims, etc.
Step 2: Review Your Quotes
Once you fill out and submit the form, you will be instantly presented with a list of local car insurance providers in your area and their quotes, based on the criteria and information you initially entered into the system. You will have the opportunity to review and compare insurers, as well as their rates and coverage options until you find the one that best fits your budget and requirements.
Step 3: Proceed To Purchase The Policy
Once you narrow it down to the right policy, you will be redirected to the insurer’s website, where you will be able to purchase the policy online, or you can reach out to their agents by phone to secure it.
However, always make sure that you review the terms and conditions of the policy before you sign it, as there’s always a chance that there are some important details you may have missed in the fine print.
Which Coverages Are Included in an Auto Insurance Package?
When shopping for a new auto insurance policy, there is a wide variety of coverages that you need to consider with each one catering to different needs that often vary from person to person. As such, it is important that you understand what each one encompasses as you compare quotes.
1. Medical Payments
Medical payments coverage is meant to help cover any medical expenses and rehabilitation that you or your passengers may require after an accident or collision. It generally covers medical costs such as X-rays, treatment, surgery, and more. This type of coverage is usually optional but mandatory in some states, like Maine and New Hampshire.
2. Personal Injury Protection
Personal Injury Protection (PIP) coverage is also commonly referred to as "no-fault insurance" because it is meant to cover your injuries no matter who is found to be at fault in the accident.
Aside from just covering your medical bills, PIP also pays for any losses you may have incurred due to the car accident, such as lost income or childcare expenses. However, this type of coverage is not available in all states, but it is mandatory in some of them.
3. Liability coverage
Liability coverage is required by all states because it helps protect other road users. In other words, if you are responsible for causing an accident, liability coverage will pay for any injuries and damage that you cause to another involved party. Without it, you would be forced to pay any repairs or medical bills out of pocket.
4. Collision insurance
Collision insurance allows you to pay for any damage that happens to your car should you hit another car or object. For instance, if you end up hitting a wall or tree, collision insurance will help pay for the repairs to your car. This type of coverage is not mandatory, but it is always wise to have it included in your policy.
5. Uninsured Insurance & Underinsured Motorist Coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will usually help to pay for any damages that you incur if you end up in a collision with a driver that has no car insurance or lacks sufficient coverage to pay for the damages and injuries. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage is mandatory in most states, and even if it isn’t in your state, it is often highly recommended that you have it.
6. Comprehensive insurance
Comprehensive insurance coverage will usually pay for any damages that your car incurs due to things like theft, natural disasters, vandalism, etc. In other words, it covers you for any incidents that are not covered by collision insurance. It is also not state-required, but if you live in places like Florida where natural disasters like hurricanes are prevalent, it is prudent to have it.
What Makes Insurancey the Best Site to Compare Car Insurance Quotes?
With so many auto insurance comparison sites to choose from in the market, it can be difficult to determine which is the best one. However, Insurancey stands out for a wide variety of reasons.
For one, the service is effective in helping users save hundreds of dollars each year on auto insurance, as its comparison tool instantly lays out numerous car insurance quotes from multiple insurers on a single page. This makes it easy to figure out what offers are out there and pinpoint the lowest premiums with the best possible coverage.
You will also be able to review all the potential coverage options that are available to you within minutes. This is due to the fact that its search engine is linked to dozens of licensed and reputable insurance company databases. As such, you will not only receive multiple quotes in minutes, but you can also be confident that you are reviewing accurate and reliable information.
Insurancey also simplifies the entire insurance comparison process, as you can submit your details and review all your options online without any excess paperwork or having to visit multiple auto insurance branches. It also doesn’t take long to fill out the online form, as the service only requires a few pieces of basic information to get you the quotes you need.
The online service is also ideally suited for those drivers who are unable to secure reasonable insurance quotes and want to find the best coverage at the lowest rate possible. For instance, first-time/student drivers and car owners with poor driving records will usually be charged high premium fees. This also includes drivers who own luxury/high-performance cars, since these vehicles are typically prone to theft.
Insurancey is also an independent comparison site, so there is no bias for any one auto insurance partner, as all the quotes that you receive will be factual. In other words, you will have a clear and transparent view of all the potential auto insurance policies on the market that are available to you.
Considerations Before Obtaining Car Insurance Quotes
When shopping around for insurance, there are a number of important things that you need to consider before you even start comparing quotes. After all, the type of car that you own, your budget, your location, and your personal priorities will usually factor into the type of coverage that you need, as well as the premiums that you should aim to get.
This means taking the time to establish what makes the most sense for you. For instance, how frequently do you commute to work in your car? The answer to this question can help determine if you should get mileage-based insurance or not. You also have to think about where you live, as urban areas often pose a greater risk of vandalism or theft than rural neighborhoods, which can mean opting for extra coverage.
Aside from that, it is also important to factor in the size of the insurance company that you intend to buy a policy from. In most cases, the larger the insurer, the wider the available service options will be, e.g., towing, roadside assistance, etc. However, you should keep in mind that this would require you to pay higher premiums, which will mean increasing your overall budget.