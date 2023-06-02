The real estate market is constantly changing and evolving as the economy shifts under the pressure of several factors. Unemployment, demographics, general policies and laws, as well as the strength of the economy, all play an important role in the evolution of this sector. Very often, these patterns and statistics are overlooked, regrettably so, as they are crucial for the pricing rates and the demand. For example, the impact of demographic changes, which include income, population factors and migration considerations, can start trends that last several decades.
Inflation also affects real estate by increasing borrowing funds, the cost of building materials, and rental rates. All these factors lead to plummeting inventory levels, meaning demand ratios remain high and prices become even more elevated. In July 2022, the housing market officially entered a period of recession after home sales had been steadily declining for six months. In 2023, the situation appears similar, and while experts believe real estate will eventually bounce back, the warning signs persist.
This is especially notable in the case of areas with large populations, such as the UK and California. Both are recording generally lower prices even when compared to earlier this year. In the UK, the average home is £2,000 lower compared to January 2023, while in California, prices dropped approximately 9% compared to the last year.
Exchange rates and real estate: A brief explanation
The impact of exchange rates on real estate can be observed on a fundamental level. When a domestic currency is weakened, interest rates become higher and inflationary pressures are more challenging to deal with. With these changes, households become less affordable, contributing to mortgage prices becoming more elevated. For investors looking to put capital in real asset ventures, observing currency movements within the market is crucial. As property prices increase and the returns on investment yields continue to decrease, property becomes pricier. As such, the best time to purchase a property is when the fiat currency is strong, creating reduced interest rates.
Currently, the economy is dealing with an episode of marked uncertainty and volatility, which naturally affects the real estate market as well. Since the two markets are closely correlated, it’s crucial for anyone looking to purchase housing to make informed decisions before proceeding with their investment. For example, the US dollar is navigating a period of uncertainty at the moment, in the context of several interest rate hikes, as well as a looming debt default, making the economic situation uncertain for now.
Ideally, a buyer wouldn’t purchase when the exchange rate is unfavorable, which comes with additional costs.
UK’s Housing Market
Based on recent data, buying a house in the UK is the easiest it has been in a decade. The highest averages are in the east and south-east and -west, and, of course, in Greater London. These areas also have the most significant impact in terms of high borrowing. The capital is, predictably, still the most expensive, but even here, statistics show a decrease of 0.2% per YOY rate.
Analysts say the UK housing market has largely mirrored the short-term volatility of borrowing costs. After the price fall at the end of the previous year, the market recorded a rebound as economic conditions became more favorable. This is a clear sign of a robust economy, and the trend is expected to continue to hold in the context of an anticipated decrease in consumer price inflation. The number of properties on the market is also slowly increasing, keeping up with the market conditions.
California’s real estate market
California real estate is typically associated with exceptionally elevated price points. The average cost is commonly double that of the national average. This is due to several reasons, including limited land, high demand, exorbitant property tax rates, strict regulations, and the state’s popularity among those looking to relocate. The median price those investing in California real estate can expect in 2023 is roughly $758,600, significantly less than the same time last year when values were approximately $100k higher. Throughout 2024, buyers can expect the market to become even less competitive.
The California housing market’s low supply and high demand have driven up property values, creating legitimate crises for many residents. For instance, some workers have fought against receiving a salary raise, as it would mean the loss of housing subsidies. For many, this isn’t possible for an indefinite amount of time, which adds additional stress for renters who must have their housing assistance eligibility reviewed again to ensure they’re up to standards.
UK vs. California
A UK vs. California real estate comparison can seem unnecessary or bound to be marked by bias, but reviewing these two vibrant cities and their complex markets clearly indicates the larger, global real estate market trends. In 2021, the UK’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) in the US stood at £461.4 billion, while in the case of the United States, the inward FDI amounted to nearly £680 billion. This means the US makes up over 15% of the United Kingdom’s trade as its largest trading partner.
This exchange between the two is primarily driven by the presence of companies operating on the other’s soil. Buying a house in the UK is similar to purchasing one in California from one aspect, the under-supply. The government announced an ambitious new initiative of building roughly 300,000 new homes yearly. But it fell short of this goal, and between 2021 and 2022, only around 233,000 new households appeared on the market. In total, approximately 4.3 million are missing from the national market. Research shows this backlog might take about half a century, but only if the 300,000 target is reached.
And while buying a house in California is more expensive, with the state being 14% more costly than the UK, that’s not to say prices aren’t elevated in the United Kingdom either. London, in particular, is one of the most expensive cities in the world.
Conclusion
The global economy has been navigating a difficult period, with prices continuing to rise due to inflation. The pandemic, political and military unrest, and the effects of the climate crisis are primarily to blame. These constant fluctuations have created challenging conditions for real estate buyers, as it’s difficult to develop a winning strategy. However, many opportunities remain in UK and California real estate, and a gradually improving economic outlook will reveal them all.