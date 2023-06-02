The real estate market is constantly changing and evolving as the economy shifts under the pressure of several factors. Unemployment, demographics, general policies and laws, as well as the strength of the economy, all play an important role in the evolution of this sector. Very often, these patterns and statistics are overlooked, regrettably so, as they are crucial for the pricing rates and the demand. For example, the impact of demographic changes, which include income, population factors and migration considerations, can start trends that last several decades.

Inflation also affects real estate by increasing borrowing funds, the cost of building materials, and rental rates. All these factors lead to plummeting inventory levels, meaning demand ratios remain high and prices become even more elevated. In July 2022, the housing market officially entered a period of recession after home sales had been steadily declining for six months. In 2023, the situation appears similar, and while experts believe real estate will eventually bounce back, the warning signs persist.

