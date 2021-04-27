Hybe Blends Mystery Boxes with Gamified Shopping to Offer an Unrivalled Customer Experience

Gamified shopping is all about integrating game mechanics into your shopping experience. It swaps the plain and basic act of adding an item to your cart and paying for it, in favour of an ever-changing, hands-on and hugely rewarding journey. The perks and quirks of gamified shopping allow for a much more engaging experience for customers, who get to enjoy a unique type of shopping that could be the biggest revolution in commerce since the internet.

Gamified shopping has the ability to transform passive buyers into active and sometimes even competitive buyers. It offers a richer experience for shoppers compared to traditional online shopping, which has the effect of creating shoppers who are more invested in how and where they shop, and what they shop for. Hybe, a mystery box company, has already incorporated several gamified features into the core shopping experience on their platform. These include dynamic leaderboard contests, loyalty and user-generated content challenges, instant unlockable rewards, and more. This is all in addition to the mystery box experience that forms the basis of shopping on Hybe.

Hybe allows shoppers to purchase mystery boxes loaded with luxury fashion products, with every box priced lower than the items inside. Hybe was formed in 2018 as an alternative to traditional online shopping, following in the footsteps of gaming and ‘geek culture’ mystery box companies. Placing value, fairness and transparency at the heart of what they do, Hybe has positioned itself as the one-stop shop for online mystery boxes, where its 1.5 million customers can shop, share and have fun in a secure and trusted environment.

All Hybe shoppers are protected by Value Guarantee, which ensures that every item in every mystery box is always more valuable than the price of the box itself. All high-tier items unboxed on Hybe are also covered by an authenticity guarantee, which means that the authenticity of all luxury and designer products are verified by trusted third-party partners and suppliers.

Hybe’s interest in gamified shopping goes beyond simply wanting to increase sales. They’re pursuing gamified shopping to make a real difference in the industry, disrupting established ecommerce retailers while providing shoppers with genuine value and variety. Hybe boasts a range of quality-of-life features that enhance customer journeys, including the ability to instantly exchange unwanted items for credit. Credit can be used against future mystery boxes, and can also be used to redeem a host of unique unlockable rewards.

Hybe gives all new members a free box when they sign up for an account, which means you can experience gamified shopping for yourself at no initial cost. To find out more about the world of online mystery box shopping, and to stay informed on the latest giveaways and promotions, follow Hybe on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Most Read