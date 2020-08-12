How to Use CBD for Anxiety and Depression

With 40 million American adults suffering from an anxiety disorder, it is the most common mental illness. There are quite a few pharmaceutical drugs, but they can be addictive. As a result, people are searching for a more effective and milder alternative. This is why CBD for anxiety and depression has been in public discourse over the last few years. Since the 2018 Farm Bill passed in the United States, all hemp is now federally legal as long as it is under 0.03% THC. Every state and local municipality is allowed to have specific laws regarding hemp-derived CBD.

How Should I Consume CBD to Treat My Anxiety?

Just as not everyone responds to pharmaceutical medications the same way, peoples’ experiences with CBD for anxiety and depression are different. At this time, there seems to be more promising evidence that CBD can help with anxiety. Some research studies have shown that after using CBD and pharmaceutical drugs, some people consider CBD to be more effective in managing anxiety and other conditions.

There are different ways of taking CBD, but your decision to use CBD oil for anxiety should be informed by the product being taken.

Ingesting: – You can take your CBD for anxiety by ingesting. You eat it like your food, and it goes through the normal digestive process. Some of the CBD edibles for anxiety are, CBD gummies, CBD infused cookies, and CBD beverages, among others. Manufacturers also make CBD capsules that you can only benefit through ingesting.

You need to understand how ingested CBD works so that you may know whether it is suitable for your specific case of anxiety. When ingested, CBD has to go through the liver’s first pass process where it is metabolized and its concentration in the body regulated. The digestive process itself takes a bit of time, and you should not ingest your CBD if you are looking for instant results. The CBD seeps slowly into the body to feel the effects mildly and over a long period.

You should also not take CBD gummies for anxiety if you are looking to enjoy a great hit of the CBD as the first pass process moderates the intensity of cannabidiol in your body system. This means that using CBD this way to stop an anxiety attack quickly is not a good idea. The bioavailability of this intake method is placed between 5% and 15%, which is quite low. The low-level bioavailability is a factor you must consider when ingesting CBD to ensure your body benefits from the right dosage.

Sublingual/Buccal Method: – This intake method is mostly used for CBD tinctures, but it may also be used for CBD infused candy. It involves putting some drops of a CBD tincture under the tongue or CBD infused candy on the cheek’s inner side. Using CBD on the cheek is known as buccal, and application below the tongue is referred to as a sublingual application.

The CBD seeps directly to the bloodstreams through the mucus membranes found under the tongue and on the cheek. The fact that it goes directly into the blood when taken in this way avoids the first pass process and the entire digestive process. This means that you will enjoy the effects of CBD faster than if you had ingested it.

If you are looking for faster action against an anxiety attack, this method is better than ingesting. Bioavailability is also a bit higher as it ranges at 20%. Ensure you adjust your intake accordingly to ensure you attain the recommended dosage for your anxiety.

Vaping: – Vaping works when a specially made CBD oil is vaporized using a specialized device such as a vape pen or a battery. You can also vape a CBD isolate such as CBD shatter, CBD dab, or a CBD dominant hemp flower. Vaping has the advantage of being fast-acting. It is estimated that CBD starts acting about four minutes after it gets into the lungs. This means that it is the best way of taking CBD for panic attacks.

The other advantage is that vaping has the highest bioavailability level, and its effects are felt more intensely. One disadvantage of vaping is that CBD’s effects don’t last long when taken this way. This means that a person who has a generally anxious predisposition throughout the day will not benefit from it by mid-day if they take it in the morning.

If you think about vaping CBD, be aware that this comes with some potential harm to the lungs. There has been some controversy over vaping recently, with some proposals to ban vape sales. The American Lung Association has documented the chemicals in e-cigarettes that could damage the respiratory system. While e-cigarettes and CBD vaporizers certainly aren’t the same thing – vaporizers, in general, are a relatively new thing. There are likely better ways to ingest CBD than vaping.

Before buying anything, be sure to read up on the best, highest quality CBD products. Pure, lab-tested CBD with hemp sourced from a reputable farm isn’t cheap. So, if you do want to try CBD for panic attacks or other anxiety conditions, don’t buy something inferior in quality. Be sure the manufacturer you buy from publishes their results online and has an excellent customer rating on their CBD for anxiety and depression.

CBD Dosage for Anxiety

So, what is the proper CBD Dosage for anxiety? Just like a vitamin or nutritional supplement, directions will be printed directly on the bottle or package. When it comes to CBD for anxiety and depression, results may vary depending on the person. Additionally, each product will have different amounts of CBD. Concerning CBD dosage for anxiety, mg level of the product is a crucial determinant of how much you should take.

The CBD dosage level is determined by ordinary factors such as body weight and body chemistry. There are seven different, known mutations of cannabinoid receptors, and each mutation reacts differently to CBD, thus being suitable for a different dosage. You will, therefore, need to know how your receptors work with CBD. There are also other factors to consider, such as the severity of your cases of anxiety.

The general recommendation from the FDA concerning the CBD drug, Epidiolex, is that everyone should take between 5mg – 10 mg per kg of body weight. They also recommend that the dosage be divided and half of it taken each time. It is, however, essential to note that Epidiolex is meant for seizures. The severity of the anxiety cases has to be commensurate for the dosage to remain the same as per the FDA recommendations.

Bottom Line

How to use CBD for anxiety and depression is on the minds of many people who suffer from these conditions. CBD’s effects on anxiety and general health have shown much potential and is a part of many people’s overall wellbeing and health regime. As we have seen, the question of how long for CBD oil to work for anxiety is determined by the intake method. Talk it over with your doctor before taking CBD, to make sure it’s right for you. It could interact with other medications you are taking and reduce the effectiveness of them. But as long as you know how to use CBD for anxiety effectively, it can be a great feeling to find relief finally.