How To Study Smarter, Not Harder

On average, a full-time college student spends about 3.5 hours a day on their education. Unfortunately, if you are a student, weekdays and weekends are not too different. Certain majors such as Physics and Mathematics require on average 19.7 hours and 16.4 hours of study time every week.

This is not including any internship, networking, job hunting, and other extracurricular activities that come as part of the university experience. Balancing all these priorities is very challenging. In a world where we expect 20 something-year-olds to create new companies and accomplish greatness earlier, we will only see the burdens and pressures added to the students.

But not to worry. There are many techniques and tools available to reduce certain aspects of your studies to maximize efficiency.

Assignment Help

Now, using a tutor can be useful when you’re struggling with a subject. But with every assignment and study, there are also menial tasks that you need to do before you get to the analysis or assessment.

Take Assignment Expert for instance. They have experts who help you with math assignments, physics assignments, or even programming work. If you need help to do some calculations and research so you can focus the meaty part of the work where you leverage the groundwork done by trustworthy experts to produce insights and analyses more quickly and accurately.

Study Habits Based on Brain Behaviors

According to a study, it is more effective to work on multiple subjects each day, rather than tackling one at a time. Our brain absorbs and retains information better when there is diversity, rather than being exposed to similar information for a prolonged period of time.

It also helps your brain exercise different muscles and stimulates wider areas, which helps with idea generation and critical thinking.

Sit at the Front in Class

There are findings that indicate that those who sit at the front of the class perform better than the rest. You might be thinking, “well, if you are studious and diligent, you’ll be sitting in the front row, so isn’t that biased?” And you are absolutely right. This study, however, was based on random sitting assignments to see what classroom location’s impact is on student abilities.

Maybe it’s because there are fewer distractions when you sit right in front of the professor and the screens/whiteboard. But if something as simple as your seat location can enhance your performance, it’s worth trying.

Teach Someone to Learn Better

One of the best ways to understand and retain new concepts is to try to teach it to someone else. So instead of sitting at your desk, memorizing or looking for practice tests. Try to tutor a study buddy and you prepare for that tutoring session. It will be a lot more efficient than reading the same information over and over again!

Take Notes with Hands, Not Laptops

As old-fashioned as this may sound, note-taking with your hands helps you grasp new information better. You reframe and use visuals to emphasize important facts and tend to analyze while absorbing knowledge.

But to make it easier for you to use the notes while typing out your paper, you can use sticky notes or post-its to organize your thoughts and highlight the relevant areas while taking notes for future use.

Skim Before Deep-Diving

Instead of reading one page after another, skim through the chapter so you have more context of what to expect. This way, you’re putting your brain and mind in the right context and disposition as you know what you’re currently reading is leading you to. You can empower your brain to accelerate critical thinking with a simple act of seeing the bigger picture.

