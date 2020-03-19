How to Remotely Start New Employees During the COVID-19 Crisis

In a typical month, over 5 million Americans will report to work at a new job. They have given notice at their prior employer, and they’re ready to onboard with the new employer.

What happens when the office they’re supposed to work at is physically closed due to COVID-19? The new employer may have made arrangements for telecommuting —may even have sent the new computer and any other work equipment to the employees’ home. Thousands of organizations – in the private and public sectors – are asking employees to work remotely from home for weeks or months now. With high-speed internet, webcams, and a wide selection of capable communication platforms and project management software, many employees see it as an opportunity to cut out the long commute and be more efficient in the comfort of home.

But what about that one employment form that requires the new employee to meet in person with someone? Remember the I-9 form that is used to document an employee’s work eligibility in the US? Since 1986, the employee must physically present the original documents as proof: the US passport, or a combination of a driver’s license and Social Security card, etc. This cannot be done virtually and it is legally required to be completed no later than the third day AFTER the employee starts work for pay (the first section of the I-9 must be done by day one). What if the office is closed and HR is not available in person? The new employee needs the job and the income, so they can’t wait for the virus to pass by.

Fortunately, there are I-9 Compliance solutions like the one provided by Tracker Corp. “We’ve created a workaround for the I-9 form predicament.” Says chairman Julie Pearl. “With our award-winning Tracker I-9 Complete’s mobile functionality any new hire to complete the task within 3-5 minutes with the help of an “authorized representative,” who can legally be most people who are over 18 and not a family member (a fellow employee, neighbor, banker, Starbucks barista, etc.).

In the case of employees who may not have access to someone who can help them complete this form, we’ve partnered with a nationwide mobile notary network and an employment services company that are within a short drive of 95% of the US working population.”

I-9 compliance has become a bigger and bigger minefield over the past 3 years. The current administration has allocated $7.6 Billion to ICE, and consequently, I-9 audits are up over ten-fold. And even amidst the outbreak of COVID-19, ICE audits are continuing to spike. The penalty for each innocent mistake can be up to almost $2,300, and traditional methods of filling out and managing paper I-9s produce errors in over 70% of forms.

Starting Friday, May 1, 2020, employers must use a new version of Form I-9 for Employment Verification Eligibility, which is required for new hires and re-verifications. The existing form expired last year and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had temporarily extended its validity. This has created a wave of adoption for E-Verify and electronic solutions for I-9 compliance. Over 60% of employers nationwide have adopted some sort of solution to improve their odds of passing ICE Audits.

About Tracker Corp: Tracker Corp is the leading provider of I-9, E-Verify, and immigration compliance software. Developed by top immigration attorneys (US News/Best Lawyers, HR Executive Magazine Top 20, etc.), Tracker solutions have a 20-year history of enabling legal accuracy and ensuring data security. A recipient of numerous industry accolades, including the TekTonic Award for top solutions shaping the future of HR, Tracker Corp proudly trailblazes technologies in the HR and compliance spaces.

Brian Fancher, Chief Compliance Officer: Brian has a unique blend of professional and practical experience with I-9 and immigration rules. He worked as a legal professional at one of the nation’s highest-volume immigration law firms, and experienced the challenges of applying I-9 and immigration practices in a large, distributed organization while serving as GM of a major national retail chain. Brian leads the definition and roadmap of the company’s hiring compliance products. Brian is responsible for developing best practices — policies, procedures, reporting, and training — that help organizations stay compliant with I-9 and E-Verify® laws. He holds a BA in Communication from the University of San Francisco.

For media inquires, please contact

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/