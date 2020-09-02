How do you use your CBD? Many people smoke or vape their CBD flower, but have you ever tried CBD tea? We’re constantly looking for alternative ways to harness the potential benefits of our CBD flower, and CBD tea is a brilliant way to take your CBD while also enjoying a refreshing cuppa.

Hemp tea is nothing new- the first recorded history of using hemp as a possible medicine is found in the “Pen Ts’ao Ching”, in which the Chinese used hemp to make tea. Much like modern times it was considered helpful for various ailments, from aches and pains to general relaxation.

With this in mind, we’ve put together a little guide so you can get the most out of your CBD flower. All you need to get started is some basic equipment, and of course some of our premium CBD flower. Here’s how to make hemp tea with CBD flower!

What are the benefits of CBD Tea?

Think of it this way- you’re receiving all of the same chemicals you usually absorb when consuming CBD, just by a different method. CBD tea has similarities to CBD edibles- albeit in a liquid form, rather than solid. Changing to CBD should cause little difference to your CBD routine, apart from the added bonus of a little bit of extra relaxation with a warm mug in your hand.

CBD that passes through your stomach may take a little longer to take effect than smoking CBD flower, but the end result is the same. You may even find that oral CBD lasts slightly longer! In essence, you can achieve all the same desired results as you would usually expect from our CBD flower.

What ingredients do I need for CBD tea?

As always, a little bit of preparation goes a long way when using CBD. Instead of running around at the last minute, make sure you come correct to your CBD tea making with the following items:

1 gram of premium CBD flower

1 liter of water, boiled

1 tsp of coffee creamer, or a suitable substitute

Infuser or tea strainer for the plant matter

Saucepan with a lid

Storage container for leftover tea

Herb grinder

Directions for making CBD tea

Grind your herb as finely as your grinder will allow. The finer the grind, the more flavor and CBD is released into your brew.

Place the ground CBD flower into your strainer or infuser. Make sure it’s tightly sealed- picking pieces of flower out of your mug is never fun!

Bring your water to a boil, then reduce to barely a simmer/

Place your strainer/infuser into the water. It needs around 20 minutes to complete the decarboxylation process, where the CBDa in your flower is converted into usable CBD.

Remove your strainer/infuser from the mixture and decant the CBD tea into your storage container.

Pour yourself a well-earned cup of CBD tea! Adding the creamer or substitute helps increase the bioavailability of the tea due to the fats present. Make sure it’s whisked thoroughly

Store the remaining tea in the fridge. Any time you feel like another cup, just gently reheat the liquid.

CBD tea storage

If it’s prepared following the guide above, your CBD tea should stay drinkable for just under a week- around 5 days. Make sure your storage container is airtight, and reheat the tea thoroughly each time. If you want to store your CBD for longer, you can freeze it too. CBD ice cubes can be a fantastic addition to any summertime drink.

Mix it up

Some people enjoy the earthy flavor of CBD flower. At Cascadia Blooms we pride ourselves on the range of different flavor profiles our CBD flowers have- every flower has a brief description of what you can expect. However, many people prefer additional flavoring. If you’re reading this and thinking ‘that’s me!’ don’t be afraid to add extra flavors to your brew. Honey, maple syrup, and natural sugars go well, as do other herbs and spices.

The main thing to remember each time is that you need to have a source of fat- creamer or coconut oil are both great choices. Taking CBD orally has a lower bioavailability than inhaling it, meaning your body isn’t able to process as much of the CBD content. Adding a fat source increases this, meaning you get more absorbable CBD per cup.

Final Thoughts

We all have our preferences with how to consume CBD flower, but rarely is a process as relaxing and soothing as preparing hemp tea. The thing with making hemp tea is that the desired effects are just one part of it- the entire process leading up to your first sip is just as important. Take your time, reflect on your day, and watch the CBD flower slowly turn a boring pan of tepid water into something magical. Those 20 minutes of waiting may not seem like much, but that chance to breathe and relax while waiting for your CBD tea can be as valuable as the tea itself.

What’s also important is quality ingredients. Our store can provide you with organic, high-quality CBD flowers that are loved by customers and critics alike. We love what we grow, and we’re committed to promoting the beneficial aspects of CBD. Each bud is cared for by our dedicated team from seed to harvest, and backed by independent 3rd party quality checks.

We hope this guide on how to make CBD tea has inspired you to find new ways to realize the potential of our CBD flower. If you’re interested in other ways to consume CBD flower, as well as a rundown of our most popular strains, make sure you check out the other articles on our blog for everything from CBD edibles to the most frequently asked questions about CBD. In the meantime, grab a bud of your favorite Cascadia Blooms CBD flower, turn on the stove and gently boil your way to some delicious CBD rich hemp tea…