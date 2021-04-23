How to Do a Reverse Phone Lookup for Free?

It usually gets annoying when a person receives a phone call without knowing who is calling. It could be a scammer or someone doing a prank call. Under such circumstances, one can perform a reverse phone lookup. Simply follow this guide to learn about reverse phone lookup for free in complete detail.

Part 1: Reverse Phone Lookup: What Does That Mean?

Thanks to new advancements in tech, people have free reverse phone lookup platforms at their disposal, like CocoFinder, TruthFinder, and Checkmate. Number lookup is the process of entering a number on the aforementioned tools and receiving every possible detail on the person behind it. individual’s full name, background history, home/work address, and more.

Unlike outdated means like paper directories, these tools offer accurate and instant results enabling the users to take appropriate action. Now, We will discuss how to check phone numbers using such tools in the next section of the post.

Part 2: What Is The Best Phone Number Lookup Tool?

There are several cell phone number lookup services available that make it easier to receive the desired results in a matter of minutes. It is mainly due to such tools’ intuitive interface, enabling the users to navigate the reverse phone lookup function and people search function quickly.

One of such phone number lookup tools is CocoFinder. Besides, the platform is secure and fulfills every international standard in terms of user privacy. Furthermore, the user’s identity and activity will remain anonymous.

2.1: Phone Number Search Online – CocoFinder

CocoFinder is a free-to-use and secure online information tool. It offers the users details about any other individual by just checking their phone number. The information includes the target’s identity, their email address, address, and even information on their friends and relatives.

The key benefits of the CocoFinder free phone number search platform are as follows:

Does not Track User Data

The users can lookup phone number or perform an address lookup using CocoFinder on any person privately. It does not keep tabs of any search, nor does it store any information on its servers. The whole activity remains completely anonymous from the start till the finish.

Extensive Database

CocoFinder has a big database at its disposal. It searches various platforms such as public records and social media to display the results of a reverse phone lookup.

Fast and Accurate Results

As discussed earlier, the old means, such as phone directories, did not provide the right results. Moreover, it consumed a lot of time. CocoFinder enables the users to receive accurate results from authentic sources such as local and state government records in a matter of minutes.

Available on All Platforms

Since CocoFinder is an online tool, the user can access it and perform a free cell phone number lookup on any device or platform on the go. It includes Windows, macOS, Linus, iOS, and Android.

2.2: How to Do a Reverse Phone Lookup?

Here is the step-by-step guide of doing a reverse phone lookup with CocoFinder:

Step 1: Access the phone lookup section of CocoFinder from any browser.

Step 2: Enter the phone number and click/tap on the Start Search button.

Step 3: Check the person behind the phone number’s current address, emails, other numbers, social media accounts, pictures, and more.

2.3: Is CocoFinder Free to Do Cell Phone Number Lookup?

CocoFinder is a user-friendly platform to check all about the person or entity behind the unknown phone number. It is easy to navigate because of a simple web layout. Moreover, there is no need for the user to acquire any technical skill or knowledge to use the tool. The service offers a trial period to the users to perform free phone number lookup.

Pros

Simplistic interface

Massive database which is regularly updated

Available on the go

Cons

No smartphone app

Part 3: Other Ways to Lookup a Phone Number

Other than dedicated reverse phone lookup platforms, there are also some alternatives that enable the user to perform free phone number lookup by name. This section will follow the ins and outs of such services.

3.1: Cell Phone Number Lookup for Free – Google Search

Search engines such as bring a sea of information to the user’s computer or phone screens. It also includes displaying every piece of information related to the entered phone number. Google bot scraps every part of the internet and showcases publically available data on the cell number quickly.

Additionally, the user can check the targeted individual’s background, images, and even social media handles. Still, the results need to be available for public display for the search engines to locate them. Moreover, the information is not as refined as the one available with reverse phone lookup tools like CocoFinder.

3.2: Reverse Cell Phone Lookup with No Credit Card – Social Media Search

Since the start of the 2010s, social media platforms have become an essential part of everyone’s life. Users access them to gain information and interact with other people. Moreover, they can conduct phone number searches to find other details on other people, including their area of residence, photos, and acquaintances.

Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have search bars of their own where the user can enter the phone number and find the person’s social media account. However, the information isn’t always accurate. Many people avoid putting their personal data, such as phone numbers publicly on social media.

Part 4: How Does the Reverse Phone Lookup Work?

One of the methods to perform reverse phone lookup is going to the police to file a formal request to check the records related to the phone number or issuing a formal complaint against it. However, the method is extremely slow. Moreover, police records are often redacted, preventing common people from viewing them.

The best alternative is using an online reverse phone lookup tool that provides accurate results instantly under such a scenario. Moreover, one can get additional information such as the person’s pictures, their complete background check, email addresses, full name, and other phone numbers.

Conclusion

Reverse phone lookup is necessary, especially if the phone number is unknown to the user and has called them at an odd hour. For that, CocoFinder is an excellent and simple option. It delivers fast and accurate information, enabling the user to act accordingly against the person behind the number.