How the Delivery of Cannabis Goods will Change the Market

One of the many revolutions of the modern age is taking place in North America. Both the United States and Canada are leading the legalization of hemp and cannabis, gaining followers from countries worldwide. Right now, more than 33 states in the U.S already legally use marijuana for medicinal purposes, which is being a huge advocate for its legalization on a larger recreational scale.

Hence, we can safely expect that the legalization of marijuana in the United States will be fully implemented with all the protection and regulations needed within five years. Other important countries such as Germany or Australia are following the same steps. Their emphasis is not even on the medicinal use of the substance but its use and respective markets.

In this article, we will analyze how cannabis delivery will change the current market and the importance that this will have towards the legalization of cannabis.

It all Starts with Re-Education

The topic of discussion on our hands at the moment is CBD. The non-psychoactive quality makes it more accessible to consumers, legally and psychologically. Furthermore, it also creates a new outlook to an outside world unaware of the substance. The secret is in the education of who consumes it. Therefore, the more knowledge enters the game, the more widespread the use of CBD will be.

All we have to do is look around us at all the events that are normalizing and deregulating habits and norms that we previously thought impossible to change. These kinds of changes have created new opportunities for products infused with THC. Perhaps before the global Covid-19 pandemic, this normalization of cannabis was still too alternative or even dangerous for most of our society.

Such re-education about cannabis and its delivery has created considerable advances in less than a year, giving companies and entire industries the ability to innovate their offerings and supply.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the sectors that are increasingly integrating cannabis into their environment.

Aromatherapy and Beauty

For decades there have been products with CBD, whether in cosmetics, aromatherapy, or personal care. These were based on essential or vegetable oils from the hemp seed to achieve specific effects, like all other oils.

But, in the last year, the use of CBD has been a significant craze in beauty products, replacing the antioxidant, oil-balancing, and anti-inflammatory qualities of hemp.

Today we can safely say that major brands and, of course, also highly reputable laboratories are including CBD in their cosmetic product portfolios. Although it may look like a trend, we can expect that CBD will become part of the personal care industry as another element in the coming years. Without being reliant on the reputation of cannabis.

With the support of this multi-billion-dollar industry, governments strictly against the use of CBD or hemp are now slowly opening up the possibilities for companies to include these products in their stores.

The Food Industry

Just like in cosmetics and personal care – foods based around hemp are nothing new. There have been alternatives with hemp in the energy bars, milk, oils, and of course, seeds market for years. However, it is true that over the last two years, the CBD food industry has doubled its demand thanks to the awareness of consumers and the industry itself.

The cannabis properties that were once excluded for obvious reasons are now part of an innovative market that consists of a more educated and less prejudiced customer base.

The expansion of this specific market has the unique opportunity to include cannabinoids as an ingredient, based on the qualities and benefits of cannabis alone. Cannabinoids will open the door to sweets, snacks, and even soups and pasta, leading to another evolution yet in the culinary world.

To the Last Drop in Beverages

If there is one compelling environment in which cannabis is entering, it is undoubtedly the world of beverages. In the alcohol industry, three of the most important beverage corporations are also involved in cannabis production. This undoubtedly meant the most significant impact on the legalization of the cannabis sector, backed by an industry that went through similar incidents and restrictions throughout its history.

Still, the delivery of cannabis is not going hand in hand with alcohol to enter its world. Since it is taking a direction towards non-alcoholic beverages, in which THC will replace ABV to take over a previously ignored part of the market.

Nonetheless, let’s move the slightest bit away from the alcohol industry. We can witness that CBD is part of the beverages that represent health and wellness. And with both hot and cold beverage alternatives, cannabis is beginning to have a unique opportunity to become part of the social environment. This opportunity is backed by a new reputation, symbolizing healthy and wholesome living.

Changing the Way we Smoke

The tobacco industry is excited about the legalization of cannabis. It brings with it a dynamic and innovative transformation in how smoking will be conceived.

Cannabis itself could never legally be part of tobacco. Hence, there has never been an interest in creating new products and lines focused on CBD. But with the massive trend of vaporizers and other modern electronic cigarettes, low THC products will be introduced worldwide, with enormous potential for consumers to replace tobacco and alcohol with cannabis.

Considering that tobacco today suffers from a worse reputation than cannabis, it would only be logical for the industry’s leading companies to start encouraging the use and production of cannabis. This could establish a new customer base for them that is becoming more aware of its use.

Conclusion

We are facing a decade of drastic changes that will revolutionize our lives in many sectors and aspects. Of course, not everything is excellent, considering the first year the decade has given us. Still, if there is one thing heading towards a global and legal expansion, then it is cannabis.

We can assume that cannabis will be almost completely integrated into our social lives by the end of the decade. Major brands are currently endorsing its everyday use in products of all types, thus attracting different governments.

Hence, we are not far from a world where one will be able to go to the gym with a CBD drink, use their favorite cannabis-infused cosmetic products before reaching for a nutritional cannabis supplement, or go out for a night out with friends and opt for a THC drink instead of alcohol.

And while we may still have to wait a few years before all of this is implemented not just in the U.S. but around the world, there are already various products out there that were unthinkable years ago. Hence, the delivery of cannabis is a significant factor in normalizing the substance, thus re-educating individuals and entire industries.