How Restraining Order Lawyers Can Help You Against Protective Orders

Courts can issue restraining orders that stop a person from some behavior like abusing or contacting someone who requests such an order. Often restraining orders are issued in connection with domestic violence or any kind of conflict in the family or intimate relationships. Besides, that court can also issue restraining orders in civil cases.

This article is written to highlight restraining orders in domestic relationships and discuss everything you must know and also share advice on what to do when faced with such an order.

When you consult your case with restraining order lawyers, you have a better chance of favorable outcomes. Domestic violence laws vary from one state to another, so you can get a better idea of them when you read state-specific blog topics on the subject.

Restraining orders are serious concerns.

If there is a protective order against you, know that it is a serious concern that requires prompt and appropriate action.

Know that you also have your rights. You can ask for request notifications, and legal options to defend yourself. Hire an attorney to represent yourself though you cannot get free legal counsel or any court-appointed attorney.

It is wise not to take a restraining order lightly, instead learn about your rights and consult a lawyer. Once a protective order is issued, they can charge you with a crime by accusing you of violation of the order.

What are legal options when someone issues a restraining order against you?

There are some specific steps that you can take. Read on.

Obey the temporary restraining order.

In such a situation, first, a temporary order will be served. What you have to do is follow the order, such as to stop contacting the petitioner, even though you have a valid defense that can prevent the temporary order from becoming a permanent one. Next, contact an attorney so that you can prepare yourself for the upcoming hearings.

Meanwhile, you can collect physical evidence that is related to any incident which the appeal mentions. You can collect any document or record related to the accusation like emails, phone, letters, computer records, GPS records, and any records which may help you and can serve in your favor.

Suppose the appealing party has accused you falsely about an event, you may have evidence in any form to testify your absence from the place when the alleged incident is said to occur. Suppose you are accused of texting or calling repeatedly, then your records may tell a different story. If you are accused of stalking near their home, your GPS records may be able to prove it wrong. You must share this with your advocate, and he or she can properly present them before the court.

Things that you must not do?

Below mentioned are some strict don’ts which you must know.

Do not destroy proof which you consider may cause you trouble; this will increase suspicion against you and can result in criminal charges against you.

Avoid talking to the appealing party or any witnesses who may testify in favor of the petitioner.

Do not ignore or disregard the temporary order.

Violating a temporary protective order will lead you to troubles as the petitioner can bring them during the trial or may file a case against you with charges of violating your order, which will make it difficult for you to prevent a permanent restraining order.

Hire a legal counsel

As discussed above, restraining orders can be issued first as a temporary one which may next be converted into a permanent order. Experienced restraining order lawyers on your side will help you avoid unfavorable situations and successfully contest for you.