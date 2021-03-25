How much CBD should you take as a first-time user?

Ok, so you’ve heard all about CBD – the non-psychoactive elements in cannabis – and its boatload of benefits. That’s great news. Welcome to the party.

What can CBD do for you?

CBD can do everything you’ve heard it does.

It can cure pains in and around the bones, and joints. It can help you sleep better at night. If you or your kids are suffering from anxiety disorders like ADHD, PTSD, nightmares, or even depression, CBD can help restore balance. It can relax your body and calm your mood. It can boost your energy, making you better equipped for the day’s work.

In short, CBD is the one-drug-cure-all solution we’ve all been yearning for.

How to determine the quantity of CBD to take as a first-time user

Since CBD is still relatively new, you won’t find many evidence-based dosing guidelines out there.

So, if you’re a first-time user, we suggest reading this guide to the end to know how much CBD is right for your first try.

How much CBD is right for the first time?

It depends on a few factors like:

How you want to take it The concentration of the CBD you’re taking What you want to use it for

1.) How you want to take it

How you intend to have your CBD is one factor that can determine the quantity to take the first time.

As it is, CBD can be had in any of the following forms:

Smoking or Vaping: If you’re smoking or vaping, you won’t really be able to measure how much CBD to take in milligrams. But you can quantify what’s best for you by observing how you feel after every puff. If a couple of puffs on a CBD vape leaves you feeling relaxed but not too relaxed, that’s probably your happy spot.

Oils and tinctures: Oils and tinctures normally come in 1 mg of CBD per drop. But the quantity to take will depend on the concentration of the oil, which we’ll discuss soon enough.

Edibles, capsules, candies, and drinks: The same thing as oils, the quantity to take will depend on the concentration of the edibles. But edibles generally come in 5 milligrams (mg) of CBD per gummy.

Lotions, ointments, creams, lube, and bath bombs

Topical CBD like ointments, creams, lotions can be used by simply rubbing on the skin. Alternatively, you can also try bath bombs, too, where you simply soak yourself in CBD-infused tubs to experience deep, full-body relaxation.

2.) The concentration of the CBD you’re taking

Inside a CBD edible, capsule, oil, or tincture, the concentration of CBD can either be at a full-spectrum level or an isolate level.

Full-spectrum means that products contain small amounts of other cannabinoids, like THC, as well as flavonoids and terpenes, which are beneficial compounds that provide unique scents and flavors.

Isolate means that the products have gone through further refining, so they only contain CBD.

Which is better Isolate or full-spectrum?

According to Martin A. Lee, founder of Project CBD – a California-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting and publicizing research into the medical uses of cannabidiol (CBD) and other components – Full-spectrum are more potent and effective than isolate “in the same way that drinking freshly squeezed orange juice is better for you than taking an ascorbic acid supplement.”

If you’re taking an edible or a tincture that is CBD-isolate, Martin A. Lee, recommends 25 milligrams for a start.

After which, you can take it higher, just as Healthline suggested: “starting with the lowest dose and gradually working your way up is the best way to go”.

If your stuff is Full-spectrum, it’s advised to start with 5 milligrams and then work your way up by 5 more milligrams every couple of days.

A quick dosing suggestion for the different CBD concentration you may be taking, per Lee’s recommendations:

For edibles, oils, tinctures, capsules containing CBD isolate

Day 1: 25 mg

Day 2: Reduce to 10 mg if yesterday’s effects were too strong; otherwise, stay with 25 mg.

Day 3: Same as Day 2

Day 4: Increase to anywhere between 35 and 50 mg if you haven’t yet reached your desired effect.

Day 5: Reduce to 25 mg if a higher dose is too strong; otherwise, stay in the range of 35 to 50 mg for the next few days.

For the next couple of days, gradually increase your dosage and observe the effects.

For edibles, oils, tinctures, capsules containing CBD Full-spectrum

Day 1: 5 mg

Day 2: 5 mg

Day 3: 10 mg (if you haven’t yet reached your desired effect)

Day 4: 10 mg

Day 5: 15 mg (if you haven’t yet reached your desired effect)

Day 6: 15 mg

Day 7: 20 mg (if you haven’t yet reached your desired effect)

Day 8: 20 mg

Day 9: 25 mg (if you haven’t yet reached your desired effect)

Keep on increasing your dosage until you reach the desired effects.

How will you know when you’ve reached your desired effects?

Well, it all depends on what you’re taking CBD for.

It will be said that you’ve reached your desired effect once you’ve achieved the aim for which you started using CBD in the first place.

For instance, if you need CBD to quell depression, and you’ve taken it up to the point where you no longer feel depressed, then that’s a win!

Same thing for anxiety, pains, sleeplessness, restlessness, fatigue, or what have you.

And that takes us to the third factor.

3.) What you want to use it for

Generally speaking, what you need CBD for can also determine the dosage you need to take.

Every condition is different. While some conditions might need just 75 mg of CBD in one week to be quelled, others might require 500 mg of the product in one month.

Understand your condition, and follow the guide above until you reach your target.

When will you start feeling the effects of CBD once you take it?

The duration of the effects varies depending on how you’ve consumed CBD.

But generally speaking, here’s the length of time it takes before you start feeling the effects of CBD: