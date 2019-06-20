How Has The Trump Administration Affected International Trade?

International trade links have been at the forefront of countless news stories in recent months, with Brexit talks taking place in the UK but seeming to go nowhere, and the USA and China trade war. The question on everyone’s lips, however, is could these major political events be having an effect on international trade as a whole? We’re taking a look into how the Trump administration and the changes they have made have affected international trade.

Breaking Trust With Allies

When looking at the Trump administration as it’s stood over the last two years, it is clear to see that it has been anything but drama free. To make matters worse, this is having more of an effect internationally than we all initially thought. Trump’s administration has had quite the effect on international trade, with the breaking of trust between the USA and it’s previous allies. This can be seen more recently in the ongoing negotiations between the USA and China, but also through the withdrawal from the Paris agreement. Understandably, these drastic moves have made relationships between the USA and it’s allies rather hostile when it comes to trade and has therefore seen a series of fluctuations in international trade success and profit. Even the Forex Market is suffering, making it very difficult to invest in Google stocks, commodities and other global markets in the long term.

Changes To Foreign Policy

Another aspect of political uncertainty that has affected international trade is the changes that the administration has made to foreign policy. As mentioned before, Trump has withdrawn from the Paris accords, but his disruptive movements don’t end there. The administration also withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran and has conducted himself with an abnormal approach to making deals and presenting himself while abroad. Whilst Trump undeniably has made waves with his policies and changes following his predecessor Barack Obama, this has not always been in the best interests or beliefs with a significant number of those living in the United States. This has therefore seen an increase in negative international media coverage which has consequently seen many become very hesitant to trade with the country.

Whether this is through the policy that they are placing on others or even the trade deals and the amount of money that can be made from trading with them, the political factors are all contributing to fluctuations in investments.

Changes To Taxes

When putting forward the tax bill, the Trump administration looked as though it was making promising changes for those with low-income wages, however, the truth would soon rear its ugly head. Although the changes to the taxes in the US were an improvement for those in low-income households, there were more benefits put in place for small and large businesses profiting from lower tax brackets. Though these tax brackets are still in the process of being implemented, it is important to note that they have already had a significant effect with lower and middle tier households seeing their after-tax income fall by 0.33% which is leading to many not being able to pay the bills.

But how does this affect international trade? Well, the Trump administration has put these plans in place to help build the economy and ensure that America has more money in its pocket. However, there have been changes in tariffs for some countries looking to trade with the USA, making others hesitant to do the same.

News And Media Coverage

The final impact that the Trump presidency has had on international trade is the increased media coverage surrounding the president and the negotiations that he is making. Not only is the trade war between the US and China highly published but there is a large focus on the USA and their involvement with the Russians. With several the closest of his advisors leaving when asked about the matter, this therefore makes may wonder if they can be trusted. Though the US is still central to a whole number of trade deals, these links are beginning to weaken, which could lead to trade being affected internationally should this political uncertainty continue.

With only a year left until the race begins for the next presidential election, we’re already starting to see candidates declaring their intention to run in the campaign. Whether or not Donald Trump can retain his seat in power is yet to be seen. However, with a year remaining, can Trump make trade links between allies strong once more and how will this affect international trade as a whole? Only time will tell.