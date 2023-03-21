In a world filled with economic instability, it's no surprise that high-net-worth individuals are continuing to flock in spades to the luxury watch market. Between high-end watchmakers’ commitments to quality and the watches’ growing status as long-term investment value, luxury timepieces have become the perfect accessory for the financially andstyle savvy consumer.
Of course, owning a timepiece of such revered status requires meticulous upkeep and care to maintain or appreciate its value across the years. This means staying on top of regular cleanings to remove watches’ natural accumulation of dirt and dust, taking the watch to be serviced regularly by a trustworthy expert, avoiding overexposure to sunlight, chemicals, and magnets, and taking care not to dent or ding the watch casing throughout day-to-day wear.
But while looking after a watch while it's being worn is one thing, keeping a luxury timepiece at its peak condition while off the wrist requires a similar level of attention. An unworn watch should never be left out to face the elements and be exposed to dirt and grime; instead, any dedicated watch aficionado should store their timepieces in a watch box or roll specifically designed for their protection, a course of preventative action that only becomes more important when travel comes into the equation.
For entrepreneur Sonny Spriggs, a prescient passion for luxury watches and extensive knowledge about their upkeep inspired the business-minded 18-year-old to launch Etier, a British brand intent on changing the world of luxury watch accessories as we know it.
While still awaiting its highly-anticipated official debut, Etier will offer a range of high-end accessories for even the pickiest of time-piece aficionados. Combining exotic leathers like ostrich and crocodile with top-notch craftsmanship standards, Etier’s luxurious accessories – which will begin with a selection of carefully crafted watch rolls and watch cases – are set to be a fitting home for the world’s most in-demand and expensive watch models, keeping them safe and sound from scratches and grime in a decidedly sophisticated manner.
The ambitious venture is only fitting for Spriggs, considering his heritage as the son of renowned U.K. businessman and CEO of high-end homewares manufacturer Lusso Stone, Wayne Spriggs. Just as his father before him bet big on himself and started Lusso on the back of a bank loan before growing the company into a multi-million pound behemoth, Spriggs has invested an impressive £2 million of his own savings into Etier. With the family entrepreneurial spirit flowing through his veins, Spriggs is anticipated to develop Etier into one of the world’s foremost luxury watch accessory brands.
As the global luxury watch industry is expected to reach a massive $53.5 billion valuation by the year 2028, all eyes are on Spriggs’ up-and-coming Etier to see how the brand correspondingly transforms the perception of high-end luxury watch accessories in the years t