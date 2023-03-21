Etier

In a world filled with economic instability, it's no surprise that high-net-worth individuals are continuing to flock in spades to the luxury watch market. Between high-end watchmakers’ commitments to quality and the watches’ growing status as long-term investment value, luxury timepieces have become the perfect accessory for the financially andstyle savvy consumer.

Of course, owning a timepiece of such revered status requires meticulous upkeep and care to maintain or appreciate its value across the years. This means staying on top of regular cleanings to remove watches’ natural accumulation of dirt and dust, taking the watch to be serviced regularly by a trustworthy expert, avoiding overexposure to sunlight, chemicals, and magnets, and taking care not to dent or ding the watch casing throughout day-to-day wear.

