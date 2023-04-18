As the in-store buying experience shifted in 2020 across nearly all industries, many are bouncing back as the shopping process has evolved tremendously. Now, rather than traveling to a brick-and-mortar store to see, touch and even smell a product, consumers are often choosing to purchase items online from brands they trust.
The fragrance industry is one that changed drastically over the past several years. While consumers in the past would have insisted on smelling a product before purchasing, many brands have made it possible for consumers to purchase a fragrance online thanks to strong branding and trustworthiness. In the U.S. alone, fragrance sales increased by nearly 50 percent last year.
There has been another shift in the fragrance world, too, in addition to the pivot to digital sales — and that is, the importance of sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. According to Hearst Magazine and MarketCast, 75 percent of consumers are interested in buying from brands that embrace sustainability, and they want to know if a fragrance is environmentally friendly, consisting of natural ingredients.
One brand that has successfully adopted these two important brand assets — a powerful digital presence and environmentally conscious practices — is Chantelle Thompson’s clean beauty brand, BBare. When Thompson found herself struggling to find clean beauty products that were not full of harmful chemicals, she decided to take matters into her own hands by founding BBare.
Thompson’s brand currently sells an array of beauty items, including majorly successful eyebrow products, booty products, and now, clean fragrances. As with the other products that BBare sells, the fragrances are vegan, mostly organic, and contain only the finest of natural ingredients.
BBare’s fragrances are available in “pod” form, meaning that they are organic balms that one massages into the skin. This method allows the scent to linger for up to three times longer than the average spritz of perfume, and the balms blend with one’s natural scent much more effortlessly. The pods are perfect for anyone on the go, and they come complete with a small compact mirror — so they are ideal for a busy day or a night on the town.
Several of the BBare scents are comparable to some of the world’s most popular fragrances, including Tom Ford’s Black Orchid, Le Labo’s Santal 33, and Viktor & Rolf’s Flower Bomb — however, BBare’s fragrances come without the large price tag or harmful chemicals that are often found in some of these well-known scents. The perfumes pair well with BBare’s body balm, which comes in the same scents.
Recently, BBare partnered with influencer Tara Maynard, whose Instagram campaign led to a sell-out of the fragrance pods in just 72 hours. Her collection with BBare consists of bundles, along with individual items.
To learn more about the new line of fragrances, or to shop BBare’s other popular products, visit their website here.