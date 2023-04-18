tara's tlc cream

As the in-store buying experience shifted in 2020 across nearly all industries, many are bouncing back as the shopping process has evolved tremendously. Now, rather than traveling to a brick-and-mortar store to see, touch and even smell a product, consumers are often choosing to purchase items online from brands they trust.

The fragrance industry is one that changed drastically over the past several years. While consumers in the past would have insisted on smelling a product before purchasing, many brands have made it possible for consumers to purchase a fragrance online thanks to strong branding and trustworthiness. In the U.S. alone, fragrance sales increased by nearly 50 percent last year. 

