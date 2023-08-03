Amy Kitchen Photo #1

American families are clearly feeling the squeeze when it comes to weekly grocery bills. The price of food rose again in May with a 5.8% increase in just a year. Organic food giant Amy’s Kitchen acknowledges the price hike and decided to push back against inflation by releasing Family Size meals to give its customers more bang for their buck. Amy’s Kitchen plans to launch this new line of Family Size meals this October. In September, Amy's will begin selling multipack burritos with both dairy and vegan cheese options coinciding with the back to school rush.

“We know that inflation has been difficult,” says Amy’s Kitchen President Paul Schiefer. “It's raised the cost of food for a lot of people across the country. And we also know that a lot of families are balancing child care with work and life, and they need something that really tastes good, that's convenient and feeds the whole family at an affordable price.”

Ex // Top Stories