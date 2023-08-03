American families are clearly feeling the squeeze when it comes to weekly grocery bills. The price of food rose again in May with a 5.8% increase in just a year. Organic food giant Amy’s Kitchen acknowledges the price hike and decided to push back against inflation by releasing Family Size meals to give its customers more bang for their buck. Amy’s Kitchen plans to launch this new line of Family Size meals this October. In September, Amy's will begin selling multipack burritos with both dairy and vegan cheese options coinciding with the back to school rush.
“We know that inflation has been difficult,” says Amy’s Kitchen President Paul Schiefer. “It's raised the cost of food for a lot of people across the country. And we also know that a lot of families are balancing child care with work and life, and they need something that really tastes good, that's convenient and feeds the whole family at an affordable price.”
On average, consumers are shelling out about $120 per week on groceries and $70 per week on dining out or takeout, according to a report on business and financial news site MarketWatch. Rising food prices continue to pose a concern for senior citizens, many of whom are on a fixed income.
Schiefer says Amy’s Kitchen Family Size meals will be geared toward providing its customers quantity and quality.
“It’s a delicious meal the whole family will eat,” Schiefer adds. “But by creating these bigger sizes and multipack offerings, we're able to bring new value to our consumers and really make Amy's work as a lunch or dinner solution for an entire family.”
In addition to the multipack burritos, Schiefer says the brand will have six new Family Size items. “It includes our bestselling cheese enchilada — and my personal favorite — our poblano enchiladas, which have a more creamy poblano sauce,” he says. “We also have our pesto tortellini, vegetable lasagna, broccoli cheddar bake,andour pad thai.”
The eco-conscious company currently offers an ever-evolving menu of soups, burritos, macaroni and cheese dishes, pizza, and more. Kosher, gluten-free, and vegan options are available. The business has also been a supporter of dietary lifestyles and restrictions for those seeking gluten-, dairy- and soy-free products and low- or reduced-sodium items.
Sustainability Remains a Core Value at Amy’s Kitchen
In addition to making cost-effective food for families of all sizes, Amy’s Kitchen is committed to reducing its environmental impact and has plans to extend efforts to make its packaging fully recyclable or compostable.
“Today, about 75% of our packaging is either compostable or recyclable, and we're in late-stage trials to get the remaining 25%,” Schiefer shares. “So we can be at a place where not just the food is sustainable, but the packaging itself is a truly closed loop and can be returned either to the soil as compost or to the recycler as fiberboard that can be used for another generation.”
Schiefer says Amy’s team is continually researching and brainstorming new ways to be a leader in sustainability, and that includes remaining non-GMO and focusing on more efficient ways to run operations.
Frozen meals are helping consumers to cut back on food waste. Last year, the American Frozen Food Institute reported that frozen meals grew 8.6% to about $72 billion in sales.
Schiefer adds that Amy’s Kitchen stays in close contact with its client base, regularly reviewing feedback, reading letters, and taking suggestions. “We're at 43,000 different grocery stores, convenience stores, club stores today. So you can find Amy just about everywhere,” Schiefer says. “Each meal we make is designed to be enjoyed by a person. And that person's experience deeply matters to us. It's not just a transaction, it's a meal occasion. And we believe every meal matters and therefore every sentiment a consumer has about that meal matters deeply.”
Fans of Amy’s Kitchen have been known to send “love letters” to the brand — which are each personally read by co-founder Rachel Berliner. Some of those letters appear on amys.com.
“We came up with ‘Make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well,’” co-founder Andy Berliner says. “And that means many things, but it means … organic natural foods. It means great-tasting foods because people aren’t inclined to eat well if their food doesn’t taste very good. I think we pioneered the whole frozen foods industry by making really, really great-tasting frozen food.”