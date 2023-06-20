The Bay Area remains the dominant national center for tech, innovation, and new startups. 2023 is already shaping to be a noteworthy year as new names emerge in healthcare, fintech, and especially AI. With Silicon Valley and the greater Bay Area continuing to drive innovation, many of the largest public relations firms remain locally headquartered. They are helping build public messaging and public relations campaigns for the Bay Area's most noted launches and innovation leaders.
As the aftermath of the pandemic continues to shape work, remote work is becoming an ever-increasing reality for California businesses. But with this shift comes new challenges for companies looking to get their message out. One Mississippi-based public relations firm is revolutionizing the way California businesses approach PR. By embracing the work-from-anywhere model, they can stay ahead of the curve and provide businesses with targeted, effective PR campaigns that reach the right audiences. With their innovative approach to remote work and forward-thinking PR strategies, one Mississippi PR firm is changing how California businesses utilize effective public relations campaigns.
Pinnacle Public Relations Founded in Response to Growing Demand for PR Services
Pinnacle Public Relations started by demand, with entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses in California and nationwide starting reaching out to founder Adam Horlock asking for PR services and strategy. Horlock writes for Entrepreneur and is featured in Yahoo! Finance, USA Today, and Franchise 500, and previously worked closely with FOX and Gordon Ramsay Productions. As the number of calls increased, Horlock began building a team to handle the increasing demand. Founder Adam Horlock said, "While headquartered in Jackson, our team stretches from Nashville, Memphis, and now Miami. With our national footprint, we can offer on-demand PR strategy, campaigns, reputation management, and crisis response in any timezone".
Almost three years later, Pinnacle Public Relations is working with startups and companies of all sizes throughout the Bay Area, California, and nationwide. Interestingly enough, not only are businesses and c-suite executives reaching out to build on their current marketing and PR efforts, but marketing agencies are as well. Horlock continues, "We knew we had something when other marketing agencies started reaching out to us and asked us to come in and help their clients on a white-label basis."
Pinnacle offers two distinct departments, strategy and deliverables. Deliverables include the core of PR, such as copywriting, media distribution on press releases, blogs, articles, editorials, media talking points and interview coaching, corporate speeches, and campaign building. Strategy includes media plans, training for in-house spokespersons or media teams, campaign development, public messaging strategy, corporate communications, and influencer training and coaching. Pinnacle is quickly earning its reputation as California's premier public relations agency for tech, innovation, and new startups. Focusing on creative strategies and results-driven deliverables, they have become the go-to choice for companies looking to amplify their national presence in the media.
One of the Biggest California Launches: Cadi
One of the biggest launches this year in California is Carlsbad-based Cadi. After a significant and successful national crowdfunding campaign, the Cadi.io marketplace has launched. Cadi is a new concept of golf retail not currently available in the golf industry. With Cadi, golfers can try the latest clubs of their choosing by having clubs shipped directly to their homes on a trial period of several days. Clubs can be selected through Cadi's proprietary Cadi Fit platform, which utilizes a data intelligence system that matches players to clubs based on skill sets and preferences. Through this, golfers can take clubs to their favorite course, see if it works for their game, and ultimately purchase the club without visiting a brick-and-mortar retailer. Cadi is also rolling out Cadi Play premium memberships, which unlock up to 20% cashback and unique golf experiences for members.
Cadi founder and CEO Tyler Gottstein said, "While Cadi is headquartered in San Diego suburb Carlsbad, we must continuously reach a national audience and be known for more than just another California tech startup, both during our crowdfunding campaign and now with the national Cadi.io launch. Pinnacle achieved that for us through a national PR campaign. Through their efforts, Cadi is featured in Yahoo! Finance, Boston Herald, TechTimes, and other national media, and elevated our brand as a leader and disruptor in golf and tech simultaneously." Since the conclusion of the crowdfunding campaign, the Cadi.io marketplace is now live, allowing golfers to sign up for free and start the innovative try-before-you-buy marketplace.
Next Steps for Pinnacle Public Relations
What's next for Pinnacle? "As Pinnacle continues to grow," says Horlock, "we want to continue to offer relationship-based services. We do not want to become another remote agency heavily dependent on AI and non-expert teams. The value we offer is that our clients work directly with seasoned experts who have been in the c-suite boardrooms and have the experience required, regardless of industry or scope of work.”