Homestyle Dining For The Holidays

There’s no place like Puerto Alegre during the holidays, a charming, authentic Mexican eatery tucked away in San Francisco’s Mission District, where family and friends have gathered for nearly 50 years to celebrate life, love and adventure while feasting upon meals lovingly crafted from recipes handed down through the generations.

As the weather outside can be quite frightful, come inside the welcoming environment of Puerto Alegre and warm up with Pozole Verde, a traditional soup redefined as a heartier, spicier version that encompasses the flavors of Mexico along with a wide selection of soul-reviving margaritas.

Salty, sweet and oh-so-refreshing, this classic south-of-the-border cocktail rules at Puerto Alegre, where thirsty patrons can choose a classic lime margarita on the rocks or frozen, or frozen strawberry or peach versions, or sip the night away with the Puerto Alegre Especial, the Puerto Alegre Cadillac or the Margarita De Plata, all specialty margaritas crafted to accompany the sensational flavors of any meal.

Celebrate the season of joy with an abundance of traditional dishes such as chicharrones en salsa roja (fried pork belly simmered in a zesty red sauce), burritos grandes, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, fajitas, assorted carnes (meats), sopas (soups), antojitos (appetizers or starters), fresh salads and mouthwatering desserts.

Savor spicy and flavorsome twists to conventional offerings such as Puerto Alegre’s popular Pozole Verde, a zestier, “wake-you-up-from-the-dead” version of the traditional pozole bursting with chicken, bacon and hominy; or the semi-sweet, nutty-flavored red or green mole featuring the rich essence of peanuts, walnuts and almonds along with plenty of flavorful seasonings to pique the senses and satisfy the hungriest holiday shoppers.

As the year winds down and a new year beckons, guests are invited to write down their wishes for 2020 — for themselves, their families, their communities and for the world — to be posted on the wall of Puerto Alegre as part of the restaurant’s “Listen — What Do You Hear? Wishes for 2020” event taking place through the season.

The holidays are a wonderful time to explore Puerto Alegre, which translates to “cheerful port,” where scrumptious meals are served daily, guests can sip on flavorful cocktails while enjoying the family atmosphere, with strolling Mariachi musicians often stopping in to entertain the diners, where friends come to meet friends, make new friends, create treasured memories and have a great time.

Puerto Alegre features original Mexican cuisine, margaritas and a welcoming atmosphere, and is located at 546 Valencia St., San Francisco. The restaurant will be closed for the holidays; the last day for dining in 2019 will be Sunday, Dec. 22, and reopening for the new year at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. For details or reservations, call (415) 255-8201.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/