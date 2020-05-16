Here’s What You Need To Know In Growing Cannabis In Manitoba

Growing cannabis is a rewarding and delightful experience, and with its growing economy in Canada, this can also be a profitable investment. But as a business, it poses risks and challenges for first-time growers with limited resources, as well as provisions and regulations made by the government.

The good news is that proper care and maintenance will yield quality products that make your investment worthwhile. This guide will give you a breakdown of understanding indoor and outdoor cannabis farming, its advantages as well as considerations needed to grow cannabis in Manitoba properly.

Benefits of Selling Cannabis

Business aside, cannabis growing in Manitoba poses advantages not only to you but to your community as well. One clear advantage is the decrease of drug-related crimes since the cannabis business is legal, regulated, and taxed to several states in Canada.

Second is the availability of medicinal marijuana. Marijuana, in controlled amounts, can treat several diseases that were deemed “untreatable” by other means. These are but not limited to Psychosis, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, insomnia, and even cancer.

Lastly, the increased tax revenue brought by the new market improves the economy of the state, taxes from cannabis retailers and growers can assist the government through public constructions, recruitment of police force and funding of future public projects.

Indoor Versus Outdoor Growing

Now that you decided to grow cannabis, the next question lies in whether you build it indoors or outdoors. Both options can yield quality products under the circumstances, here are some advantages for indoor and outdoor farming.

Indoor Cannabis Farming

Indoor farming is planting cannabis under a controlled, indoor environment. This is also an expensive option as you will need a proper set of water filters, containers, lights, and humidity control. However, this option brings out the highest quality selection of cannabis, and your controlled environment can procure different variations of marijuana under one set up.

Plus, unlike agricultural plants, cannabis does not require large spaces. That is why they can adapt indoor and controlled climates. Indoor farming also allows you to grow multiple batches without the influence of weather climates and seasons, as well as privacy and security from thieves and on-lookers.

Outdoor Cannabis Farming

Outdoor farming is an inexpensive approach by relying on nature. Capital is much smaller to outdoor agriculture since your essential requirements are soil, fertilizers, starting seeds, and possibly a greenhouse for protection, you may also feed your cannabis with rainwater to save up money.

Unlike indoor farming, outdoor farming has no restrictions with regards to plant sizes. As long as you can manage, you may grow plants as tall as you want, yielding products up to a pound per plant, and selling them in large quantities can be your edge in maximizing profit.

Additionally, everything is environmentally-friendly. Without the usage of electricity, you don’t need to maintain and spend more cash on appliances since you rely on the sun upon. Lastly, outdoor farming is therapeutic, what more could be better than relaxing and gaining profit at the same time.

Resources In Keeping Cannabis Healthy

Whether indoor or outdoor farming, there are factors and resources you should consider. In the right conditions, these factors can bring out the best in your cannabis plants, and these are light, fertilizer, air, heat, and water.

Light and Heat

Either sunlight or artificial lights, proper exposure of lights will affect the plant’s bud quality. Additionally, extreme or low heat temperatures can quickly kill your plants, make sure that it is warm enough that you can stay on it. The right approach is that if it’s too hot or too cold for you, then it is the same thing for plants as well.

Soil and Fertilizer

Soil quality dictates your plant’s overall health, choosing the best soil for farming is recommended as well as proper fertilizer. Cannabis plants need a specific amount of minerals and nutrients to grow, you may purchase pre-formulated composts or experiment and create your fertilizer, provided that all nutrients are included and packed.

Air and Water

Cannabis plants need a well-ventilated space with a slight breeze for quality yields. The regular and constant supply of water is necessary as well for plants to grow. But take consideration of the quality of water, some growers prefer to filter their water sources and avoid tap water.

You may want to check your water sources for minerals and pathogens as tap water may be safe for humans, but certain elements can either affect the yield quality or even kill off the plant itself.

Takeaway

Despite its regulation and additional tax revenue, the debate on legalizing cannabis still goes on. As for the state of Manitoba, its legalization of marijuana has brought benefits and lowering of drug-related incidents if you are planning to grow cannabis, whether for recreation and profit. Understand that this is still a controversial topic, so follow all business regulations and use them in moderation.