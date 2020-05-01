Here is why you need to buy your dog from a breeder

Do we even need to get into the details of how dogs are such great companions to us? How they provide us with emotional support, reduce our stress levels, sense of loneliness, and help us increase our social activities?

No, we don’t! That you’re on this post suggests already that you understand just how important the companionships of dogs are.

But how do you think it is best to get your dogs? Should you opt for adoption via shelters and private rescue groups or go all the way out to find a reputable dog breeder to buy from?

From experience, it’s best if you favor the latter. And I think many dog breeding families will agree with me on that.

But for the benefits of those who still aren’t sure about whether or not it’s best to buy their puppies from breeders, here are a few reasons to help you make up your mind.

Expert opinions on the breed that matches your desire

Dogs, as we all know them, come in different breeds. From the kid-friendly Golden doodle dog to the squirrel and rabbit hunting Border Collie, there’s just too many breeds to choose from.

But if I may ask you, how many breeds of dogs do you even know? While some breeds might appear all cute and adorable, they may not be perfect for the purpose you have in mind. But how would you know this if there’s no one to offer you an expert opinion?

One of the biggest advantages of buying a dog from a breeder is the opportunity of getting an expert counsel before making your decision. Since they breed the dogs, they know their traits better than anyone. And once you explain to them the kinds of traits you’d like to have in your dogs, they would help you decide whether that cute little puppy you saw on your way in is actually a good match for what you have in mind.

This is why it is often recommended that you should find good breeders before you buy your puppies. Good breeders like ABCs Puppy Zs aren’t in the game for sales only – they will never pressure you into buying a puppy if the breed is not a good fit for you.

You’ll be getting the best puppy breed

Ok, so you’ve seen a cute little puppy on TV and would like to bring him into the family. That’s admirable! But do you know anything about the history of that breed? Have you any idea whether the breed has come from a long line of dogs that are known to exhibit some traits of weakness or sickness? I’m not sure you do. But buying from a breeder does guarantee that you will be buying the best of the breeds. Because most reputable breeders don’t just match dogs together. Instead, they research the pedigrees of the breeding dogs to find the best possible matches that will produce healthy puppies.

You get to catch up on your puppy’s family details

When you buy your puppy from a reputable breeder like ABCs Puppy Zs, you get to meet the dam (the puppy’s mother) and sometimes the sire (the puppy’s father). And in the event that you aren’t available to come to see firsthand your puppy’s parents, the breeder will provide you with videos and pictures to share the puppy’s pedigree with you.

I know you may be wondering already, “Why do I need to meet the puppy’s parents?” Well, meeting the puppy’s parents and other close relatives will give you a very good idea of how you can expect your puppy to look and behave when he finally grows up.

There will be a guarantee on the health status of your puppy

Most respected dog breeders, like ABCs Puppy Zs, are so concerned about the health status of their puppies that they even offer buyers health guarantees. So that in the event that the dog does develop any unexpected illness, they can offer you a refund, a replacement puppy, or assist with the treatment of the condition.

All of this can only be enjoyed if you’re buying from a breeder. Otherwise, you might have to handle by yourself and live with whatever your dog turns out to be.

A lifelong access to an expert opinion

Buying your puppy from a breeder guarantees that you’ll always have an expert to call upon if anything were to happen to the newest member of your family. Many reputable breeders care so much about their puppies that they could rarely let them leave their premises without checking up on them from time to time.