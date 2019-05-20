Hawaii: A Culinary Crossroads (featuring Lanai Tabura from the Food Network and Cooking Hawaiian Style) in Berekely this weekend.

With 7,100 islands, the Philippines is the second largest archipelago in the world. It’s rich in biodiversity and its island of Mindoro has the second largest reef in the world.

But those precious resources are at risk of being lost. That is why a group of entrepreneurs and entertainers formed Pride for Philippines (Pride4PI) to raise environmental awareness and mitigate the abuse of natural resources in the Philippines.

In Hawaii, there is a phrase called Malama the Aina,’ explains one of the founding members Lanai Tabura, a comedian and host of Cooking Hawaiian Style . “It means: ‘Take care of the land and the land will take care of you,’ says Tabura. After many visits to the Philippines from his home in Hawaii, he has lamented why such a beautiful place could be plagued with so much plastic and trash in their oceans. Lanai says.

“ I want to share that philosophy with the Filipinos and see how we can instill pride in where they live.”

Tabura and the other group founders — Emmy Award-winning travel and food show producer Beverly Desuasido of San Francisco, and Mama Earth’s founders Jaime Kailani and Chrissy Valentine — have teamed up with other celebrities to raise funds in a tasty way. They are sponsoring three pop up dinners in the Bay Area this week.

Chef Eric Pascual and Tabura will create dishes that dive into the history of Hawaiian-style cuisine, which has had many influences through its history, including from the Philippines.

The pop-up series – Hawaii: A Culinary Crossroads will be on May 24 and May 26. The May 24 event is sold out, but there are still tickets available for the two May 26 seatings, one at 5 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. The pop up will be held at 2940 Seventh Street, Berkeley. Tickets are $65 and available at EatFeastly.com

