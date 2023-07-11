Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, has many names. Some know it as the Pink City, a tribute to its tuff-rich architecture. For others, it’s the hidden culinary jewelry of the Caucasus. But recently, writer, filmmaker, and magician Garin Hovannisian gave it an unexpected new name – City of Cards. The new name reimagines the ancient city’s twisted history, superstitions, and mysterious powers, instantly turning it into a must-visit for your next adventure.
The mystical title comes from City of Cards, a refreshing travel and magic special, which will be available for free on YouTube from July 27. The special is filled with love, adoration, and a deep understanding of Yerevan, presented through Hovannisian’s charismatic narration.
The appeal of the magic special is its unique setup: it is told through a series of magic shows performed live for small audiences and guided tours through Yerevan. All these elements are later tied into a comprehensive narrative. It has your magic special staples: card tricks, mind reading, and hypnosis. The special also delivers the unexpected: a breathtaking narrative that casts the city in an entirely new and enchanting light. City of Cards is pure genius of storytelling. As you carefully journey from one happening to the next, Hovannisian masterfully lays out a map of the city, taking you on a hypnotic adventure through Yerevan and revealing its deep mysteries to the viewer.
And mysteries, there are many: the City of Cards' Yerevan is home to an eccentric coffee cup reader, revealing old and new truths. Its Instagrammable Cascade is no longer a mere tourist destination but a centerpiece in the lives of many Armenians. In Hovannisian’s Yerevan, the Opera is not just a Soviet monument but a historic battlefield with no winners and losers. And the out-of-reach Ararat is an image of hope that seems to reside within every Armenian. Every corner of the city is imbued with some kind of power, be it the forces of history, literature, or destiny. As Hovannisian himself says, "The ancient city of Yerevan is not what it appears to be."
While magic might be a relatively new endeavor for Hovannisian, those familiar with his writing and filmography will recognize his signature style: the ambition to tell a story that is larger than life without losing touch with reality. There is a sense of clarity, tightness, and perfection – as if nothing can ever be added or removed – in his work. City of Cards is no exception, staying true to Hovannisian’s familiar engaging storytelling, rhythmic pacing, and stunning imagery.
Whether you are Armenian or not, Hovannisian will make you feel connected to Yerevan. And if you decide to visit Yerevan, you won’t be able to avoid its mysteries, inevitably branding it your very own City of Cards.