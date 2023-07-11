City of Cards Photo #1

A still from City of Cards. Yerevan, the city of cards itself.

Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, has many names. Some know it as the Pink City, a tribute to its tuff-rich architecture. For others, it’s the hidden culinary jewelry of the Caucasus. But recently, writer, filmmaker, and magician Garin Hovannisian gave it an unexpected new name – City of Cards. The new name reimagines the ancient city’s twisted history, superstitions, and mysterious powers, instantly turning it into a must-visit for your next adventure.

The mystical title comes from City of Cards, a refreshing travel and magic special, which will be available for free on YouTube from July 27. The special is filled with love, adoration, and a deep understanding of Yerevan, presented through Hovannisian’s charismatic narration.

City of Cards Photo #2

 A still from City of Cards. Hovannisian listens to a coffee cup reader tell his fortune. 

City of Cards Photo #3

Garin Hovannisian, the writer, director & magician behind City of Cards. Photo by Suren Tadevosyan