Guide on Bankruptcy in 2021

Guide on Bankruptcy in 2021

Many debtors are still terrified by the idea of claiming bankruptcy. It takes lots of energy and requires the help of professionals like DebtStoppers, specializing in bankruptcy law. Many business owners consider it as the acknowledgment of their fiasco in business. Yet, with a wise approach and professional guidance, bankruptcy can save and protect your business.

What Is Bankruptcy? Why Are We Afraid of It?

Bankruptcy is the way for individuals or companies to completely reduce their debts or cut them to pieces while suffering from losses. This action happens under the supervision of the United States Bankruptcy Courts. Debtors can file for bankruptcy on their own or can be forced to do it by creditors. Debtors who are unable to pay debts can declare the status of bankruptcy and prove their point of view in court.

Bankruptcy Types

There are different types of bankruptcy you can file for. Some of them are specific and can be applied only in rare cases for farmers of municipalities. Yet, there are common types as well that may be suitable for a wider audience. They are:

  • Chapter 7. According to it, the debtor has to turn over all the assets or the majority of them to the trustee, except the exempt property like the furniture in the household, clothes, and small items. The trustee must sell all the property that you gave away and pay the debt that exists. After the assets are sold off, you can start from the beginning, without any debts. All of them are canceled. Yet, if you have school loans, alimony, or child support to pay, you will need to pay them.
  • Chapter 11. This bankruptcy type is usually performed by business, and rarely by a debtor who has multiple assets. In this case, you have control over the daily operations of your business. You create the plan with creditors and trustees of how you pay the debts and whether they will postpone the deadlines.
  • Chapter 13. This type allows you to keep all the assets untouched. Yet, you have to give away a significant amount of your income in the future. The size of the income you will give can be determined by the bankruptcy court or agreed with the creditor. You will pay the money until there is no debt left.

People Who File for Bankruptcy

Not everyone can do this. Besides, not every business owner wants to file for bankruptcy. The procedure might not take a long time but will have a long-lasting effect on the business. If you still want to do this, you need to consider the following aspects:

  • Whether your creditors want to negotiate with you. Based on it, you can file either for 7 or 13 Chapter;
  • Are you sure your liabilities exceed the assets you have? In case of bankruptcy, you can lose all your property;
  • Whether this action will affect your and your business reputation;
  • If you need to take the credit in the future.

To File or Not to File

Bankruptcy can solve many problems that seem to be too big to handle on your own. If you can’t pay your debts, the country can help you with them. Consider all your options and ask for the professional help of a bankruptcy attorney in advance.

Previous story
Serene Tree: Small batch CBD and Delta 8 THC

Just Posted

Caltrain locomotives sit in their bays at Fourth and Townsend streets in San Francisco. A recent meeting of the Caltrain board went off the rails, underscoring how hard it will be for the agency to deliver on its big plans. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Peninsula drama: It’s county vs. county in Caltrain ‘power struggle’

By Benjamin Schneider Examiner Staff Writer Government meetings are supposed to be… Continue reading

An engineer in a data processing center holds fiber patch cords. Earlier this month, the nation’s largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm, Mobilitie, announced that they had begun construction on another 200 miles of fiber, stretching between San Francisco and Oakland via the same transbay tube that carries BART trains.(Shutterstock)
Will more Internet fiber narrow the Bay Area’s digital divide?

By Veronica Irwin Special to The Examiner The way that we talk… Continue reading

A Yellow Cab crosses Market Street on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Uber and Lyft surge pricing drives angry SF customers back to taxis

‘We just can’t stop talking about how high the prices are getting. It’s ridiculous.’

One-on-one tutoring is among the services that districts provide to students in special education. (Julie Leopo/EdSource)
California special education sees ‘historic’ boost in new funding

By Carolyn Jones EdSource Special education in California has been showered with… Continue reading

Dr. Hillary Kunins, the new director of the Department of Public Health’s Behavioral Health Services and Mental Health SF program, outside the Behavioral Health building on Howard Street on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
SF’s new mental health director faces a huge challenge, starting with the fentanyl crisis

‘I know it’s a tough moment, but we will come through it.’

Most Read