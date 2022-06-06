The company’s move comes in response to demand among their customers who want the company to scale up transparency measures. As a company dedicated to customer satisfaction, GSI responded with immediate effect. Talking about their decisions, Managing Member Anthony Allen Anderson says, “We have rolled out unprecedented T.R.U.S.T customer agreement and disclosure. We have also invested resources to develop a 24/7 online portal where customers can access their metal’s value. Not just this, we have also introduced what we call a ‘category’ system which will help define and help our customers understand the roles of different types of metals. We are sure these steps will help our customers connect with us better and with our products. And bringing it all together is our customer-focused website which will serve as a hub for related news and knowledge and a transparent purchasing platform.”
These robust measures that GSI Exchange has taken are sure to resonate with their clientele, who are increasingly looking for up-to-date businesses in terms of security and transparency. Speaking of customers, here is what some of them had to say about this recent development, “For the first time in my life, I felt like I finally understood what I was buying.” says one happy customer. Referring to the changes made to the company’s website, another customer adds, “Their website shows pieces and doesn’t ask you to – call for pricing – how refreshing.”
Understanding the demands made by the customers along with the experience they had in terms of how GSI responded to those demands shows that the customers are happy and in good hands. As time presses, it will be interesting to see the other measures the company will take to maintain its good name.