A company is made of the people who run it, including everyone from the CEO to the workers who keep operations running behind the scenes. For a business to be successful in highly competitive markets, every person involved must try their best. That’s why a corporation with unhappy employees will never thrive and likely won’t be able to stand its ground beside competitors.
A company's biggest asset is employees committed to their work, as they can effectively help their employer grow. There are ample benefits to having satisfied workers. Here are twelve ways happy employees directly contribute to their company’s success.
1. They Speak Well of Their Company
Brands must understand that they’ll occasionally face bad feedback about their company, as there will always be consumers who disagree with them. However, companies want to eliminate negative speech as much as possible. The more ethically and inclusively a corporation operates, the better their reputation will be. Not only will consumers recognize this, but positive talk will come from employees, too.
“The truth is that employees contribute a lot to public opinion about their corporation,” shares Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv. “These insiders have the ability to expose anything untowards going on inside their workplace, but if they are happy and fulfilled, the messaging they share will lend to the brand’s good reputation.”
As every businessperson knows, the power of speech is weighty. The best way to ensure workers have positive things to say about their company is to have an open-door policy to listen to any frustrations or dissatisfaction.
2. They Have Increased Accountability
Accountability in the workplace refers to each person’s responsibility to act in a way that benefits the company. It’s imperative for a thriving company because accountability is both individual and team efforts.
Dan Potter, Head of Digital at CRAFTD says, “Workplace accountability really helps keep a company on its growth trajectory because each individual takes it upon themself to take responsibility in their role, which creates a well-running machine.”
When individuals hold themselves accountable to complete their tasks, the team at large benefits because no one is left to pick up the slack.
3. They Find Work Fulfilling
Greater work satisfaction directly contributes to stronger service. Employees who are content with their jobs are more accomplished due to receiving a rightly-balanced workload.
“Those who enjoy their work are going to do a better job; that’s just the way it goes,” says Morgan Rogers, Director of Marketing at Luna Grill. “Their work is going to be more thorough, developed, and inspired.”
Not only does worker satisfaction lead to individual employee fulfillment, but it also lends to a healthier work environment — a win-win situation for everyone.
4. They Feel Included and Accepted
Inclusivity has only been discussed as an important part of workplace operations in the last several years. Thankfully, companies are slowly realizing that when people feel accepted and included, they feel like more valuable team members.
"Employees shouldn’t have to hide who they are at work. When they can arrive each day as their truest selves, they can bring the entirety of their skill sets and unique points of view to the table,” says Saad Alam, CEO and Co-Founder of Hone Health. “Inclusivity helps people love their work, which increases productivity and leads to some really inspired ideas."
Feeling needed is a powerful motivator, so workers who feel accepted and included in their workplace are more likely to step up to the plate and offer their unique strengths and skills.
5. They Go Above and Beyond for Their Company
Happy workers who believe in the values and mission of their business will transcend their role and surpass the minimum expectations placed on them. Why? Because they receive personal fulfillment from their job, so they work not just for the company but for themselves and their ideals.
“If an employer could choose between a worker who offered the bare minimum versus one who’d go above and beyond, they would choose the one who’d go the extra mile every time. Happy employees are willing to give more,” explains Christy Pyrz, Chief Marketing Officer of Paradigm Peptides.
The ideal workplace culture is one where realistic standards are placed on workers, but their commitment to their role creates a desire to offer their best work and commitment.
6. They Put in the Hours
Employees who believe in their work and find contentment are more likely to complete their tasks fully. They’ll work harder than those who merely show up, do a mediocre job, and rush out of the office at the end of the day, as Max Schwartzapfel, CMO of Fighting For You points out:
“Companies don’t need to ask their employees to stay after hours, to come in early or stay until a task is done at the end of the day. Any healthy workplace will encourage employees to have a good work-life balance. Still, it’s true that happy workers will work more effectively during their hours and will be willing to lend an extra hand when needed, such as ensuring this or that project being presented Monday morning is ready to go Friday afternoon.”
Balance comes when work-life equilibrium is promoted, and employees are willing to go the extra mile when needed because they believe in their company’s mission.
7. They See the Larger Picture
Employees who can look beyond the small details and focus on the bigger picture their corporation is working towards will make decisions that advance the greater mission. Satisfied workers aren’t stressed about the minor ins and outs; they drive towards a larger goal.
“Businesses don’t want workers who sweat the small stuff. Part of this comes down to employee personality types, but when a company encourages a bigger picture mentality, fulfilled workers will be able to look above and beyond their daily checklist,” shares Ryan Rottman, Co-Founder and CEO of OSDB.
More important than the tiny details of each project is the project as a whole and the goal it’s inching towards. However, this doesn’t mean that detail-oriented minds aren’t essential to a brand’s overall success.
8. They Share Their Ideas
Because businesses aren’t only made up of the people in charge, it’s important that leaders value their employees. Every idea workers bring to the table should be heard and considered because often, so-called behind-the-scenes workers are the ones who are communicating with consumers.
“Employees who believe in the work their company is doing are more connected to it, which means they’ll be thinking about it all the time,” shares Chris Thompson, CEO of Sober Sidekick. “They’ll have ideas about new processes and directions the company can take.”
No one better understands what consumers are looking for in the brands they follow than those who interact with them, and who are users themselves: the team of employees. They'll have better ideas to share when they’re happy and connecting with their company.
9. They’re Better at Customer Service
Having a strong customer service team is imperative for company growth. Nothing damages a brand’s reputation like the idea that they are unaccommodating, poor at listening, and unwilling to assist their customers. Happy customers directly affect customer service, as Brian Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Arena Club explains:
“Some people have stronger customer service skills than others, but in a large way, it does come down to who wants to help people. Satisfied workers will be better at customer service, no matter their role, because high spirits lead to kinder people engagement and better solutions.”
Not only should corporations hire the right people for their customer service team, but they should ensure their workers feel supported and satisfied so they can pass on the good attitude.
10. They’re More Productive
It makes sense that happy employees would work better, but this fact has actually been studied and proven. Workers who are happy because they feel valued and fulfilled by their workplace work more effectively during their hours.
“With statistics revealing that happy employees are 12 percent more productive, it goes to show that companies that foster an environment of safety and inclusivity are further along the road to growth,” says Joshua Host, CEO of Thrivelab.
Companies should aim to increase their employees’ good mood as much as they have the power to if they want to experience more traction in their market.
11. They Promote a Positive Workplace Culture
The demeanor and energy that a contented person carries is easily noticed by others and shared forward. Projects like the Kindness Project, where people who experience acts of kindness pass them on to others, demonstrate this truth.
It isn’t attainable for a corporation to expect that every worker is happy all the time, but employees who still treat each other with respect and kindness create a workplace that’s favorable to work in.
12. Their Companies Stand Out
Workers who believe in their company’s mission and values have a stronger link to the work they do and the principles they, along with their company, align with. When everyone at a corporation is connected to the same greater mission, that company will quickly and effectively become known for its meritorious operation.
It’s inevitable that a company where every worker connects to the same vision will be more successful than one that isn’t grounded to greater principles. The end result of fulfilled employees is a company that stands out in its market.
Happy Employees Make a Difference
Happy workers have an outstanding effect on their company based on the many reasons outlined in this article, including increased productivity, personal fulfillment, and a willingness to go the distance. Employers should show that they value their employees if they want to succeed.