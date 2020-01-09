Award season started with a bang on Sunday, January 6th, with the 77th Annual Golden Globes. Partly due to the endless flow of signature sponsor Moet and Chandon champagne, the Golden Globes are unlike any other award show. A-listers mixed and mingled throughout the night as firey host Ricky Gervais kept egos in check and the show rolling along.

Robert Deniro and Martin Scorsese celebrate with a bottle of Moet Credit. Paul Drinkwater

Each year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association puts on the extravagant event and brings together the stars of film and television. This year’s highlights included socially-conscious speeches revolving around politics and climate change, Gervais’ signature sardonic wit, and some stunning upsets.

The Swag

In addition to the signature champagne, attendees enjoyed the hottest swag of the year. While not everyone comes away with an award, the extraordinary gift bags offer thousands of dollars worth of consolation. From CBD products to the bag itself, the swag overflowed with the luxurious must-haves of 2020. Two of the most sought after products were from Balance CBD and Moet.

Beyoncé,JAY-Z,Portia-de-Rossi at 2020 Golden Globes. Featuring Moet, Lindt Chocolates and Balance CBD. Image Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

CBD is the health and wellness product of the moment. Balance CBD’s CBD cream for muscle relief is perfect for long days on set or the boardroom. Offering long-lasting, natural relief, Balance CBD is just one of five brands offered by parent company AAXLL Brands Company.

Freshen up any look with the beguiling aroma of Armani. This year’s Golden Globe gift bag features the Armani Si Passione Eau de Parfum.

The Fashion

In 2018, an all-black dress code was in full effect, symbolizing solidarity with the Time’s Up movement. This year marked the return of Hollywood glamor as a sea of color reemerged as the stars took to the red carpet in their most jaw-dropping looks. Blue seemed to be the color of choice, while glamorous gowns, haute couture, and statement jewelry all ruled the red carpet.

The Food

This year marked the first year that the Golden Globes served a plant-based vegan menu. For appetizers, the dinner began with chilled golden beet soup. The main course featured King Oyster Mushroom scallops accompanied by mushroom risotto, Brussel sprouts, globe carrots, and pea tendrils. To finish, attendees treated their sweet tooth to a vegan opera dome with praline Gunaja crumble and caramelized hazelnuts.

The menu was a deliberate choice by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It reflected the politically charged evening. The president of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria acknowledged, “The climate crisis is surrounding us and we were thinking about the new year and the new decade. So we started talking between us about what we can do to send a signal. We don’t think we’ll change the world with one meal, but we decided to take small steps to bring awareness. The food we eat, the way it is processed and grown and disposed of, all of that contributes to the climate crisis.”

The Highlights

Ricky Gervais stays true to form as the unapologetic British comedian roasted the Hollywood A-listers in attendance. With a drink in hand, Gervais took his 5th hosting gig in stride and injected just the right amount of edge to the three-hour extravaganza.

Ricky Gervais hosts the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 5, 2019. Credit. Paul Drinkwater

Ellen DeGeneres was honored with the Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television and brought her signature wry wit when she thanked her imaginary husband Mark, for his support.

Ellen DeGeneres accepting the Carol Burnett TV Achievement Award at the Golden Globes.Credit. Paul Drinkwater

The night was ripe with social commentary as Patricia Arquette criticized the current administration’s rising conflict with Iran while Joaquin Phoenix used his acceptance speech to bring attention to the climate crisis. Not to be outdone, Michelle Williams spoke about a woman’s right to choose.

Awkwafina made history as the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy for her role in “The Farewell.”

Tom Hanks got emotional accepting the Cecille B. DeMille Award but lost the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture to Brad Pitt for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Tom Hanks accepts Cecil B DeMille award. Credit. Paul Drinkwater

Two of the major surprises of the night was the upset of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” by Sam Mendes’ “1917.” While Netflix went into the night with an astounding 34 nominations, it only came away with two wins.

The Winners

Movies

Best Motion Picture — musical or comedy

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“1917”

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Brad Pitt “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Brad Pitt acceptance speech Credit. Paul Drinkwater

Best Actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Laura Dern “Marriage Story”

Best Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Taron Egerton “Rocketman”

Best Actor in a motion picture — drama

Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”

Photo: Handout/2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC Via

Best Actress in a motion picture — drama

Renée Zellweger “Judy”

Best Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Awkwafina “The Farewell”

Best Director — motion picture

Sam Mendes “1917”

TV

Best performance by an actor in tv series — musical or comedy

Ramy Youssef “Ramy”

Best performance by an actress in a tv series — musical or comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge “Fleabag”

Best performance by an Actor in a tv series — Drama

Brian Cox “Succession”

Best performance by an actress in a tv series — drama

Olivia Colman “The Crown”

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Russell Crowe “The Loudest Voice”

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on stage at the 2020 Golden Globes, courtesy The Telegraph.

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Michelle Williams “Fosse/Verdon”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Patricia Arquette “The Act”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Stellan Skarsgard “Chernobyl”