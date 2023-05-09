Picture1.jpg

If you’re expecting a Gemini baby this summer, you’ll welcome that bright new light into your life anytime between May 21st and June 20th.

Geminis, usually called the celestial twins, are curious and affectionate individuals. These social butterflies of the zodiac are always looking for a good time. Even in their earliest days, you may find your newborn expressive and seeking ways to communicate and connect with you. 

Picture2.jpg
Picture3.jpg
Picture4.jpg

Ex // Top Stories

Picture5.jpg
Picture6.jpg
Picture7.png