If you’re expecting a Gemini baby this summer, you’ll welcome that bright new light into your life anytime between May 21st and June 20th.
Geminis, usually called the celestial twins, are curious and affectionate individuals. These social butterflies of the zodiac are always looking for a good time. Even in their earliest days, you may find your newborn expressive and seeking ways to communicate and connect with you.
Be prepared to welcome your curious little Gemini into the world with this list of tips, including products and services that can help you confidently tackle your third trimester, delivery, and post-partum.
Create a Custom Birth Plan With Oula
Giving birth is a grueling process. Even with all the information available to expectant mamas, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Newborn babies may look tiny, but that six to eight-pound human has to be delivered. You know your body is made to do this, but that doesn’t make it less daunting.
You can ease your stress about the delivery room by working with your care provider to develop a birth plan based on your unique medical needs. Unfortunately, traditional Western medical practices can make it difficult to ask the necessary questions to create a birth plan that gives you confidence in the delivery room. Visits are typically brief, and you may forget to ask essential questions that could help you make decisions when you’re in labor.
Oula seeks to create a more personalized birth experience. Their warm and welcoming New York City clinics are designed to help you feel comfortable during your appointments. They see fewer patients and can give your care more time, ensuring you have the chance to ask any questions you have on your mind. In addition to your regular appointments, your care team is also available virtually to support you through every stage of pregnancy and postpartum.
Their team consists of OBGYNs, midwives, and doulas who work together to help cater a custom birth plan to you. Oula believes everyone should have access to high-quality maternal care and works with most types of insurance, including Medicaid, to ensure they can support mothers of all economic backgrounds.
Get Enough Folate in Your Diet Thanks To Ritual
If you’re nearing the end of your pregnancy, you’ve undoubtedly been reminded again and again by your midwife or doctor to take your daily prenatal vitamin. From the beginning, your provider will ensure you choose a prenatal with adequate folate or folic acid to promote the baby’s healthy neural tube development.
But which is more important? Folate? Or folic acid? Ritual can answer the question, “Is folate the same as folic acid?” and much more on their blog, but we have a quick explainer for you below:
Folic acid is technically a form of folate. However, folic acid isn’t naturally found in our bodies. When you take folic acid, you require your body to process it into the active form of folate, 5-MTHF. Unfortunately, some people have a genetic anomaly that makes this process difficult.
If you opt for a prenatal that includes folic acid rather than the active form of folate, you may be missing out on the benefits of this essential B vitamin for you and your baby. Ritual’s prenatal includes 5-MTHF, the active form of folate, in their formula. Your body doesn’t need to jump through any hoops; utilize this vitamin to help your baby's brain grow big and strong.
Continue to include folate in your diet postpartum! You’ll pass this enriching vitamin to your baby through your breast milk and ensure their brain continues to develop properly.
Add the Baby Buddha Breast Pump to Your Registry
Bonding with your new baby through breastfeeding can be a magical experience. It also can mean lots of long sleepless nights. You may not always want to be the one to wake up and feed the baby. Pumping during the day and building up a milk supply will allow your partner to bottle feed during some waking hours, giving you a few extra hours of rest.
Pumping is also essential once your maternity leave ends. When you return to the office, you must pump regularly to maintain your milk production. If you plan to be on the go this summer, you’ll need a breast pump that’s easy to use and lightweight enough to bring to the office and beyond.
Baby Buddha’s battery-powered breast pump makes pumping on the go easier than ever. The battery-operated pump is smaller than your smartphone and can conveniently hang around your neck, allowing you to pump while you move. You can pump in the morning while you prepare breakfast for your family or empty the dishwasher. It’s also quiet and discreet, making it the perfect pump to use at the office.
Just because the Baby Buddha is the smallest pump on the market doesn’t mean you sacrifice power. It has fifteen comfort settings, six levels of stimulation, and nine levels of expression. Find the best settings for you and optimize your milk production. Now the nanny or your partner will always have milk on hand when the baby gets hungry, and you can have a few precious moments alone.
Hatch Helps You Nurse and Pump on the Go
Nursing and pumping are a part of the deal when you’re a new mom, whether you’re a stay-at-home or a working woman who's constantly on the go. It’s awkward if you must remove your bra every time you sit down to nurse or pump. Your old bra simply won’t cut it anymore.
Hatch’s pumping bra is both convenient and comfortable. The lightly ribbed fabric is soft and supportive without relying on uncomfortable underwires to hold everything in place. Front clasps allow easy access for nursing, while the convenient front panel folds up to reveal discreet slits for hands-free pumping.
The seamless design won’t give you any unsightly lines under your clothes and makes it comfortable enough to wear day or night. Whether you are lounging at home or on the go, this bra will give you the support and functionality you need postpartum.
Invest in a Transfer Master Home Hospital Bed
Depending on your labor experience, you may have a long road to recovery postpartum. Simple actions like getting in and out of bed may become difficult, especially if you have had a cesarean.
A home hospital bed from Transfer Master could make your postpartum recovery journey much more comfortable. Transfer Master has a variety of home hospital beds that could suit your needs. Their Supernal line effortlessly blends into your home, allowing you the convenience of an adjustable bed without sacrificing the aesthetic of your home decor.
If you plan a home birth, a home hospital bed would make the entire experience more manageable. You can adjust the bed during various stages of your labor to find more comfortable positions to push from. Once labor and delivery are finished, you can easily prop yourself up to hold your baby and breastfeed them for the first time.
Get Your Steps in With Kizik
If you’re well into your third trimester, you are probably feeling ready to pop! Now that the beautiful summer weather’s here, you probably want to get out and enjoy the sunshine. What you don’t want to do is get all sweaty struggling just to get your sneakers tied to go for a walk around the block.
You need a pair of comfortable, hands-free pregnancy shoes from Kizik. Pop these on by simply stepping into them. Kizik’s unique cage design rebounds once you step in. You don’t have to worry about squishing, pulling, or prying it out from under your heel. You don’t even need to bend over and squish your baby bump.
Find a pair of Kizik’s that best suit your style to make it easy to take a walk during your final trimester. Studies show that walking during the third trimester reduces the likelihood of needing an induction or C-section. When popping on your pregnancy shoes is a breeze, you’ll be more likely to get your steps in.
Fight Pesky Pregnancy Constipation with a Squatty Potty
Everyone always talks about all the glorious aspects of being pregnant. “You look like a goddess!” “You’re glowing!” “Isn’t it so marvelous that your body can create life?” What they fail to mention are all the unwelcome side effects of pregnancy, including constipation.
When you feel like you are the size of a small house, can barely stay asleep through the night, and have to pee every five minutes, the last thing you want is to feel bloated and constipated. You’re already uncomfortable enough without adding straining on the toilet to the mix. And regularly straining to go number two can cause even more problems, like painful, itchy hemorrhoids.
A Squatty Potty can move your colon into the ideal position to go number two. Sitting on the toilet causes unnecessary strain. Raising your knees above your hips and moving into a squatted position allows for easier waste elimination. A 2019 study showed that using a Squatty Potty could reduce time spent straining on the toilet.
Practicing relaxing your pelvic floor is a crucial element of labor. In the olden days, women put themselves into a squatted position on a birthing stool to work with gravity and help the baby come out faster. Using a Squatty Potty during pregnancy can help you practice relaxing your pelvic floor while you go number two and prepare for pushing out your baby during labor.
Spruce up Baby’s Nursery with Designer Pillows from Z Gallerie
Your baby will be arriving any day now. Distract yourself from waiting for their big arrival by adding a few finishing touches to the nursery. You’ve already painted and put together the crib, but adding a few decorative pieces can make your nursery feel cozier.
You’ll spend a lot of time in your nursery changing your babies' diapers, getting them dressed for the day, and nursing them between naps. You want it to feel like a homey environment. Something as simple as a few designer pillows from Z Gallerie can help elevate your nursery.
You won’t want to put any pillows in the crib as any plush toys, pillows, or extra blankets could pose a suffocation hazard. However, decorative pillows can help you hold your baby and maintain a comfortable position when nursing late at night. Keep a few aesthetically pleasing pillows on your rocking chair so you can place them under your arm while you nurse.
Big Heart Toys Helps You Prioritize Play
When your baby first comes home, they’ll be too tiny to want to play. Eating and sleeping will be their main priorities, and yours will be getting accustomed to having this little person share your home. As they grow, you’ll need to find ways to educate and entertain your little one.
Big Heart Toys has a line of sensory toys for children, babies, and toddlers to benefit their development while encouraging play. Your Gemini baby is going to be curious by nature. You can use sensory books and toys to help them learn how to experience the world around them.
All of Big Heart Toys are backed by research, and you can feel confident knowing these products will help your child learn how to navigate the world around them. In the early days, engage your new baby’s curiosity with a soft playmat for tummy time to help them develop the motor skills required to lift their neck and reach.
Be Ready to Welcome Your Sweet Summer Baby
You’ll welcome your sweet summer baby into the world in just a few weeks! These products and services should help you feel prepared for the final days of your pregnancy and those first few months at home with your little one. Congratulations on your growing family. We can’t wait to see what your little Gemini brings to the world.