Gear up for adventure with Military 1st

For decades, military-style clothing and tactical gear were meant for the members of the Armed Forces such as the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard, as well as law enforcement personnel. These days, civilians are just as likely to be purchasing such clothing and accessories to aid their passion for adventure or just to look trendy.

Iconic pieces of Army clothing such as cargo pants and military parkas have a long and rich history. First launched in the early 20th century by the British Army, cargo pants were soon used, modified, and immensely popularized by American soldiers. On the other hand, parkas were adopted by the US military and initially intended for pilots and soldiers stationed in cold latitudes, offering protection against extreme weather conditions.

During the following decades, military parkas and combat pants maintained steadily growing popularity amongst wearers of all stripes. Eventually, these useful and practical garments began to be embraced by the fashion industry, too. This resulted in an array of modifications, for example, combat shorts. Army and camouflage clothing as a fashion statement have come and gone throughout the years. Still, today’s high-street menswear is strongly influenced by Army-inspired styles, with sales skyrocketing across all lines.

Service members were quick to recognize the practicality of cargo pants and military parkas. Their oversized fit, especially in the case of the Army jacket, meant they were comfortable and were not restricting movement. Further, most of those items have reinforced patches, more robust stitching and use sturdier materials to provide protection and durability while still looking good. Last but not least, enlarged pockets of both items enable them to store and carry necessary supplies and crucial tools, giving easy access when needed.

Each and every detail of military and tactical gear — clothing and accessories included — fulfils a specific need. Their military background means that they have a thoughtful design and, throughout the years, have been vigorously tested in every possible situation and environment. They were also modified and remodeled to meet the requirements of thousands of service members using them on a daily basis. The result? Items that possess certain traits that allow their users to manage to live and work in all surroundings.

Hunters and shooting sports enthusiasts understand that well. Camouflage, permanently associated with the Army outfit, is, after all, the staple in every hunter’s wardrobe. But hikers and campers are not left behind, as more and more outdoor brands start to incorporate military-inspired items and design solutions into their products. Interestingly, also labels initially only associated with providing to military and law enforcement are now opening to both serious and not-so-serious outdoors people.

