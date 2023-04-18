For years, team sports have been regarded as a valuable training ground for life, instilling lessons that can be applied to personal relationships, ethics, and business. Athletes are taught to work collaboratively, work towards a common goal, and to embrace dedication and consistency. Many former athletes choose to work in business, leveraging their experience to become agents, pursue MBAs, or start their own companies. Some have even established ventures that empower and educate other athletes on achieving financial independence.
From the court to the boardroom, Avery Johnson Jr. is an athlete who has capitalized on his unique background to form a thriving personal company that empowers other athletes toward financial independence during and after their athletic careers.
Growing up surrounded by basketball, Johnson's father worked as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, and the former NBA player took his son everywhere, from practices to games. After an impressive D-1 career with the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Johnson pursued a Master’s in Sports Management, which set him up for success in the world of business.
As someone who has always had a way with people, Johnson capitalized on his ability to connect with them and connect them with opportunities simultaneously. He began his professional career managing Marketing and Operations for Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, which proved to be the taking off point to what would soon become his own multi-faceted company.
Using his life and school experience, Johnson learned on the job, successfully growing the presence of both athletes through partnerships and calculated ventures that expanded their respective brands. The natural step was up from there, so he launched Elevate Global, offering an umbrella of services—including marketing, brand representation, and business development—for athletes and beyond. The company has expanded exponentially since its inception, proving Johnson’s knack for biz dev and the power of his relationships.
Elevate Global was Johnson’s way of including all of his diverse skills and passions—from image management to business advising—under one “roof.” When asked what sets Elevate Global apart from others in the industry, he explains that “it’s the network—the people behind the company who advise it, and those who lead it, including myself, who have the connections of a business that’s been around for years.”
Despite his busy schedule, Johnson has not stopped expanding his portfolio. He has a proven track record, which has led to the opening of their first restaurant, 40 Love in Phoenix, Arizona, and already looking into expanding into a second location in Dallas, Texas. His ability to see opportunity and strategically execute a plan is his secret weapon in the saturated world of the sports business.
Marrying his two worlds—business and sports—Johnson is set to launch his new company, Flerish Hydration, this summer. Seeing a gap in the market for a healthier alternative to sports drinks, he quickly began working with a team on an exclusive formula rich in electrolytes but low in sugar. This venture will be ideal for his current field and mark the young entrepreneur’s entry into the growing wellness space.
The professional faith that those in his inner circle have for Johnson is a testament to his dedication to the people he works with and for, and to his enterprising mindset. With so much growth achieved in a short time, there’s no telling where he’ll go next, but it’s clear that no matter the business, he’ll always be at the top of the game alongside his team.
Johnson’s success is a prime example of how team sports can prepare athletes for life. Basketball taught him valuable lessons that translated into personal relationships and business ventures. He learned to work as a team, collaborate to reach a shared goal, and the importance of dedication, consistency, and hard work. These lessons allowed him to build a network of valuable relationships, which he uses to empower other athletes and expand his own brand.
As Johnson continues to grow his business, his story serves as an inspiration for athletes and entrepreneurs alike. He shows us that with dedication, hard work, and a little bit of creativity, anything is possible