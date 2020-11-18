Friendship, fun and KORBEL Prosecco create the best Friendsgiving

KORBEL

By Liane M. Roth

Whether you are throwing an over-the-top feast or a scaled down virtual celebration, this year’s Friendsgiving can still be a joyous occasion despite pandemic restrictions. Gather friends together to celebrate golden moments featuring sparkling KORBEL Prosecco, mouthwatering nibbles and plenty of hilarity.

A Friendsgiving is the perfect occasion to serve one or both of these holiday cocktails featuring KORBEL Prosecco, a fruit-forward, light and crisp sparkling wine with the aromas of white peaches, pear and lemon zest. The flavors are delicate, bright and alive on the tongue, providing the perfect pairing with traditional and nontraditional Thanksgiving eats. If your event is online, send copies of the recipes in advance so everyone can raise a glass together in honor of friendships far and near.

For in-person gatherings, along with the cocktails, provide the main entree and ask guests to bring an appetizer, side dish or dessert to share. If you’re hosting a virtual party, suggest everyone make their favorite fall snack, traditional Thanksgiving dish or decadent dessert and exchange the recipes.

KORBEL Spritz

1 oz Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur

3 oz Korbel Prosecco

Splash of soda water

Instructions:

Fill large wine glass with ice. Add Chambord, Korbel Prosecco, and soda water.

Suggested garnish: blackberries or raspberries

Holiday Sangria

1 bottle Korbel Prosecco

½ cup Korbel Brandy

2 cups cranberry juice

1 cup apple cider

2 cinnamon sticks

1 apple thinly sliced

fresh cranberries

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients except for Prosecco into a pitcher or punch bowl. Cover and refrigerate until you’re ready to serve. Top with Korbel Prosecco

Suggested garnish: extra cinnamon sticks, extra sliced apples, rosemary

One of the pleasures of a Friendsgiving is planning the event, shopping for food, decorating the table and picking out your outfit. This can also be the most stressful part of the holiday, especially keeping track of everything and hoping nothing gets forgotten. Cross one shopping trip off your list by ordering your KORBEL Prosecco from drizly.com, which partners with retailers in your area and offers delivery to your doorstep in about an hour. Visit their website, enter the number of bottles of KORBEL Prosecco you will need based on your RSVPs, choose your store, enter your address and in about 60 minutes your order will arrive.

Design your Friendsgiving as a golden opportunity to be thankful for the camaraderie of friends, whether together or apart, to share laughter, love and happy memories and discuss hopes and dreams for the future. Make this one the best ever with delicious food, sparkling KORBEL Prosecco cocktails and lots of laughter.

CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY

F. Korbel & Bros., Guerneville, Sonoma County, CA. Producers of fine California mèthode champenoise champagnes for 138 years. KORBEL is a registered trademark. ©2020 F. Korbel & Bros. All rights reserved.

Previous story
10 Best Signature Generators

Just Posted

The San Francisco Unified School District is working toward having some of its youngest students doing in-person learning by Jan. 25. <ins>(Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)</ins>
School board approves timeline for return to classroom

Plan for elementary students must be submitted by Dec. 8

San Francisco police cordoned off Market Street after 5 p.m. Tuesday following a shooting and reports of a fight near Powell Street. <ins>(S.F. Examiner)</ins>
SF police shoot man armed with knife on Market Street, sources say

Suspect involved in large fight, sheriff’s deputy deploys Taser

The Metropolitian Transportation Commission is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 19 percent in the next 15 years.<ins> (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Regional planners back off from mandatory telecommute goal

Widespread pushback yields possible compromise allowing more flexibility, emphasis on transit

The Hotel Diva is one of two hotels The City is buying with state funds for use as permanent supportive housing. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Supes approve purchase of hotel near Union Square to house homeless

State Project Homekey funding helps SF buy Hotel Diva

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF shuts down non-essential offices after state reimposes tougher COVID-19 restrictions

Coronavirus increasing at record rates, pushing dozens of counties into more restrictive categories

Most Read