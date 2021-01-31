Fresh Chinese Food Fit For Royalty

By Liane M. Roth

Fresh, handmade Chinese dumpling and noodles are a delicious art form and nowhere does it better than San Francisco’s Kingdom of Dumpling, a tasty adventure in Chinese cuisine tucked away in the Sunset District.

Voted Best Chinese Food of 2020 by the readers of SF Weekly, Kingdom of Dumpling offers a diverse menu of traditional and trendy fare including dim sum, wok dishes, chow mein, assorted fried rice and decadent desserts, but is best known for its heavenly variety of dumplings stuffed with a royal ransom of flavorsome fillings and surrounded by savory broth.

Lamb, beef, pork, shrimp, fish or vegetarian options along with corn, egg, string beans, spinach and other intriguing ingredients are combined to create succulent dumplings bursting with flavor. The Shanghai Soup Dumpling, traditionally made with ground pork, pork aspic and other heavenly ingredients, that once steamed, is a mouthwatering soup popular for the delicate yet plump dumpling bursting with yummy goodness.

Kingdom of Dumpling also offers noodles fresh every day and the choices are so tempting it may be hard to choose just one so don’t limit yourself – sample spicy beef noodle soup, beef stew and beef tendon noodle soup, dumpling with QQ noodle or Bei Jing bean paste noodle to suggest a few.

For the more adventurous, check out marinated seaweed, boiled peanuts, crispy lotus roots, golden mushrooms, marinated pork elbow, pig ears, garlic black fingers, Q-style jelly fish and other exciting offerings. Sample tofu noodles served cold in a sauce or the lamb dumplings; the pork and shrimp wonton with wide rice noodles or special dishes such as the eggplant prawn with rice or the curry duck stew with rice; all dishes are carefully prepared with the freshest ingredients, tangy, sweet and zesty spices, carefully crafted to pay homage to ethnic dishes with an eye to trending tastes as well.

Chinese New Year falls on Feb. 12 and 2021 is the Year of the Ox; in Chinese culture, the ox is a valued animal considered hardworking and honest. Chinese dumplings, called Jiaozi in China, are an essential food for Chinese New Year’s Eve during Spring Festival in Northern China, a time to gather family together and share memories, laughter and cultural dishes. It is also a time to celebrate the coming year with wishes for a happy and prosperous life.

Pick up an array of fresh dumplings, handmade noodles and other interesting offerings from the menu and celebrate new beginnings, fresh starts and a bright and tasty future with to-go dishes from Kingdom of Dumpling; your stomach will thank you!

Kingdom of Dumpling even offers frozen dumplings perfect for last-minute dinners, late-night snacking, cold winter weekends in need of a warm and flavorful meal or anytime you are craving a marvelous dash of delectable dumplings.

Kingdom of Dumpling, located at 1713 Taraval St., San Francisco, offers convenient online ordering for take-out; call 415-566-6143 or visit www.kingdomofdumplingsf.com.