Fresh Chinese Food Fit For Royalty

Dumplings

By Liane M. Roth

Fresh, handmade Chinese dumpling and noodles are a delicious art form and nowhere does it better than San Francisco’s Kingdom of Dumpling, a tasty adventure in Chinese cuisine tucked away in the Sunset District.

Voted Best Chinese Food of 2020 by the readers of SF Weekly, Kingdom of Dumpling offers a diverse menu of traditional and trendy fare including dim sum, wok dishes, chow mein, assorted fried rice and decadent desserts, but is best known for its heavenly variety of dumplings stuffed with a royal ransom of flavorsome fillings and surrounded by savory broth.

Lamb, beef, pork, shrimp, fish or vegetarian options along with corn, egg, string beans, spinach and other intriguing ingredients are combined to create succulent dumplings bursting with flavor. The Shanghai Soup Dumpling, traditionally made with ground pork, pork aspic and other heavenly ingredients, that once steamed, is a mouthwatering soup popular for the delicate yet plump dumpling bursting with yummy goodness.

Kingdom of Dumpling also offers noodles fresh every day and the choices are so tempting it may be hard to choose just one so don’t limit yourself – sample spicy beef noodle soup, beef stew and beef tendon noodle soup, dumpling with QQ noodle or Bei Jing bean paste noodle to suggest a few.

For the more adventurous, check out marinated seaweed, boiled peanuts, crispy lotus roots, golden mushrooms, marinated pork elbow, pig ears, garlic black fingers, Q-style jelly fish and other exciting offerings. Sample tofu noodles served cold in a sauce or the lamb dumplings; the pork and shrimp wonton with wide rice noodles or special dishes such as the eggplant prawn with rice or the curry duck stew with rice; all dishes are carefully prepared with the freshest ingredients, tangy, sweet and zesty spices, carefully crafted to pay homage to ethnic dishes with an eye to trending tastes as well.

Chinese New Year falls on Feb. 12 and 2021 is the Year of the Ox; in Chinese culture, the ox is a valued animal considered hardworking and honest. Chinese dumplings, called Jiaozi in China, are an essential food for Chinese New Year’s Eve during Spring Festival in Northern China, a time to gather family together and share memories, laughter and cultural dishes. It is also a time to celebrate the coming year with wishes for a happy and prosperous life.

Pick up an array of fresh dumplings, handmade noodles and other interesting offerings from the menu and celebrate new beginnings, fresh starts and a bright and tasty future with to-go dishes from Kingdom of Dumpling; your stomach will thank you!

Kingdom of Dumpling even offers frozen dumplings perfect for last-minute dinners, late-night snacking, cold winter weekends in need of a warm and flavorful meal or anytime you are craving a marvelous dash of delectable dumplings.

Kingdom of Dumpling, located at 1713 Taraval St., San Francisco, offers convenient online ordering for take-out; call 415-566-6143 or visit www.kingdomofdumplingsf.com.

Previous story
Heal n Soothe Reviews – Is This Systemic Enzyme Formula Ingredients Really Work?

Just Posted

Patrons sit down for an early lunch at Crepevine in the Inner Sunset District on January 28, 2021, the day that outdoor dining in San Francisco resumed. (Kevin Kelleher/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Rainy weather and uncertainty have a chilling effect on outdoor dining

Many restaurants will stay closed or staff up slowly until owners are sure demand is there

Private detective and attorney Jack Palladino is shown here visiting his stepdaughter and step grandkids in Portland after beginning his shift into retirement. (Courtesy Nick Chapman)
Legendary SF private detective on life support after robbery in the Haight

Jack Palladino’s career went from Patty Hearst and the Hells Angels to Bill Clinton, Harvey Weinstein

Everett Middle School along Church Street in the Mission District on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFUSD middle school and high school students ‘unlikely’ to return to school this year

News comes as no surprise for many parents but district ‘took a long time to share it’

Anti-eviction signs decorate the Rodney Drive apartments in Los Feliz. (Christina House/Tribune News Service)
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill to extend COVID-19 eviction protections through June

Patrick McGreevy Los Angeles Times Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an… Continue reading

Brown Sugar Kitchen restaurateur Tanya Holland has begun the second season of her podcast. (Courtesy Smeeta Mahanti)
Tanya Holland takes her kitchen table conversations online

Brown Sugar Kitchen chef chats with varied lineup of guests

Most Read