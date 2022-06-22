Frank Glassner has spent more than four decades as an executive compensation and corporate governance expert. His knowledge as a compensation consultant, in general, has evolved over the years to the point that he can adapt his recommendations for virtually any company.
The need for a compensation consultant might not always be apparent to the average business owner at first. Once they realize that their current plan and setup aren’t working out exactly as planned, the role of a compensation consultant becomes that much more important.
What is a Compensation Consultant?
A compensation consultant can help any business looking to put together the right compensation and benefits plan for employees. While this might not be too much of a challenge for smaller businesses, corporations can face dilemmas when going up against the competition to bring in employees that fit exactly what they are looking for.
Keeping up with the trends as far as compensation and benefits are concerned is also a major task for a compensation consultant. This is even more important after the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation rates have skyrocketed, and potential employees are simply passing on jobs if it’s not the right fit for them.
If a business hasn’t evolved in the last couple of years, they risk being left behind. Working with the right consulting team ensures that the business is putting itself in the correct position to find (and retain) great candidates.
Who Needs a Compensation Consultant?
Businesses are dependent on compensation consultants at different stages. The obvious example is any business looking to go out and make new hires in its industry. They have to do what they can to bring quality assets to the elite team.
A good consulting firm will also advise businesses on how to retain their best employees so that competitors don’t poach them. It’s not about only providing quality compensation packages from the onset. They need to constantly evolve as people move up in the business so that they are motivated to stay on their trajectory. If they feel undervalued, the results tend to show.
New business founders might feel like there is more to pay attention to than just getting a compensation consultant. Eventually, it becomes an issue that needs addressing for a business to grow the way it should.
Hiring a consulting firm even comes in handy when doing only the initial planning of starting a business. Having a plan in place with compensation and benefits will paint the picture of what type of talent is necessary to make it all work.
What Makes Veritas Different?
Veritas purposely keeps itself small to provide outstanding recommendations for every unique client they take on. If consultants are stressed too thin, there’s a chance that clients feel frustrated that they aren’t getting proper attention. Frank Glassner knows that they could scale up if they wanted, but they don’t want to sacrifice the product. Since taking over, Frank Glassner only adds new consultants to the elite team if they fit in with the company.
Having independent ownership is also a huge calling card for Veritas compared to the competition. This guarantees clients that they are getting unbiased analysis and better recommendations overall. Consulting firms should never have an agenda that’s not in the best interest of their clients. Staying independent removes any limits.
Why Experience Matters
Most industries are dominated by people who benefit from relying on experience. Being a compensation consultant is no different. Frank Glassner has seen a lot over the years in the industry, as he has over 40 years of experience. Working with different clients needing executive compensation consulting also helps with adaptability.
Veritas is just the latest stop for Frank Glassner. He started his career piloting the Western U.S./Asia-Pacific compensation consulting practice for KPMG. Frank Glassner later became the National Director of the Deloitte and Touche Strategic Reward Practice.
This all led to becoming the man in charge at Veritas in 2009. He’s helped the company reach new heights as a trusted name in the industry. While the competition struggles to maintain a clean, unbiased reputation, the independently-owner boutique compensation consulting firm stands above the rest. People love working with neutral parties to achieve the best chance of success during the talent acquiring process.
What’s The Future Outlook For Compensation Consultants?
Compensation consultants like Frank Glassner have shown that they are needed now more than ever. Every business is looking for ways to get ahead of the competition, and this is one way to go out there and get high-quality talent.
The role of compensation consultants has changed quite a bit over the years. Frank Glassner knows this better than anyone since he’s been in the industry for over four decades. The great ones pull all this information together with unequaled levels of client information unique solutions and 24/7 concierge service.
Instead of viewing it as another added expense, business owners know that this can help save money in the long run. Getting the compensation right and providing the proper benefits will reduce the chances of needing to make personnel changes down the road. Now that it’s easier than ever for people to find new fits and compare compensation in a few seconds online, a plan needs to be ready from the very beginning to make it all work. Expect compensation consulting to grow exponentially in the years to come.
