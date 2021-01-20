Five best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Until Michael Jackson walked onto the stage in 1993, the Super Bowl halftime shows used to be quite dull. But following the King of Pop’s appearance at Super Bowl XXVII, people got to see some of the most entertaining half-time shows over the years, and below we have set out to list some of these best shows.

1- Prince (2007)

Prince is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of his generation. The Minnesota-born singer sold over 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

When such a global icon decided to take the stage in 2007, the show was expected to be a big hit but the act would garner such a tremendous amount of praise and appreciation was highly surprising. Its success was all the more incredible because Prince performed through a steady rain shower.

The venue was the Dolphin Stadium, Miami Gardens, where the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears by 29-17 to claim the big honor.

The Golden Globe Award winner fascinated the audience with ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ and ‘Baby I’m a Star.’ However, the most memorable part was Prince’s rendition of Purple Rain when all the spectators also joined in.

2- Beyonce (2013)

The millennials were yearning for a younger artist after getting years of Madonna, Tom Petty, and The Who. And they got their prayers answered when Beyonce took the stage in 2013.

The half-time show took place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, where football fans watched the extremely thrilling encounter between Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, with the Ravens ultimately prevailing by 34-31.

Besides spectacular football and casino sports betting, these fans were also treated with one of the best half-time shows of all time. Beyonce mesmerized them all by performing ‘Crazy in Love’ and ‘Love on Top.’ However, the reunion of Destiny’s Child was the most unforgettable moment, with Kelly Rowland and Michell Williams also at the best of their powers to create a memorable experience.

Jay-Z, Beyonce’s husband, was rumored to be a potential collaborator but he stayed away and it was all ladies’ night, including even the dancers and the backing band members. It is said that about 104 millio people watched the show, making it the second most-watched halftime show in history.

3- U2 (2002)

U2, the famous Irish rock band from Dublin, are one of the best-selling music artists in the world. They performed at the Super Bowl XXXVI in February 2002, with the country suffering the deadliest attacks just about five months ago.

It took place at the Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, the venue where the New England Patriots claimed their first Super Bowl championship by beating St. Louis Rams 20-17.

The 22 times Grammy Awards winner honored the victims of the tragedy and that garnered the most attention. The most memorable part of the show was U2’s rendition of ‘Where the Streets Have No Name,’ with the names of the 9/11 attacks’ victims projecting onto a sheet behind the stage as the band played.

Michael Jackson was one of the first high-profile music stars to appear on the Super Bowl halftime show. It was a big success and did much to increase the popularity of the show.

Jackson performed several of his hit songs like ‘Jam’, ‘Billie Jean’ and ‘Black or White’ to create a marvelous atmosphere, with the finale featuring an audience card stunt, a video montage, and a choir of 3,500 LA children.

The venue of Super Bowl XXVII was Rose Bowl, Pasadena, where the Buffalo Bills suffered their third straight defeat in the final. In one of the highest-scoring Super Bowl games, the Dallas Cowboys outclassed the Bills by 52-17.

5- Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020)

At the latest Super Bowl in Miami, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez provided the best entertainment to fans all over the world. That performance was vastly superior to the 2019 half-time show featuring Maroon 5 and a shirtless Adam Levine.

Shakira and JLo enchanted the audience by performing a variety of their hit songs, while the show also featured J Balvin and Bad Bunny as guest performers.

Besides the pair’s enthralling performance, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium also witnessed a great match between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, with the Chiefs ultimately winning the match by 31-20.