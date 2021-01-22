Five best films of 2020 that you should definitely watch

We are about to say goodbye to the year 2020 and step into the next one. But before we do, let’s take a look at the best movies of the year.

1- Minari

An immigrant family’s American dream isn’t quite an original concept as we meet such types of movies very often in Hollywood. But you cannot ignore Lee Issac Chung’s American drama film Minari as just another immigrant story, for its rich details, deep human understanding, and extraordinary acting have made it an exceptional movie.

The film revolves around a family who left Korea in the early 70s and now ends up at an Arkansas farm after years of working as chicken sexers. Jacob (Steven Yeun) and Monica (Han Ye-ri) are the parents who have two American-born children- a mature girl named Anne and a precocious boy called David.

As the family pulls up to the five-acre plot, Jacob is filled with new dreams and hopes while his wife isn’t entirely convinced by the disheveled look of the farmland.

Inspired by Chung’s own childhood, Minari is full of powerful scenes about the struggles of a family who aim to assimilate into a new culture and achieve their own American Dream.

It’s a beautiful family film that has been taken to the next level by the brilliant acting of Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, and Youn Yuh-jung.

2- On the Record

On the Record is the daring project of Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering that details the misogyny and sexual violence Black women face in the media. It has talked about some of the gravest issues of society, with over 20 women sharing their harrowing personal stories of rape and harassment.

The documentary mainly focuses on the former employee of Def Jam Records named Drew Dixon who claims that she was raped by the company’s co-founder Russell Simmons.

For such a courageous venture, both Ziering and Dick received a very positive reception. The majority of the critics hailed it as a brilliant piece of investigative filmmaking, with reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic both indicating ‘universal acclaim’.

3- Sylvie’s Love

Sylvie’s Love is a beautiful American drama film that mainly revolves around the romance between a jazz musician and an aspiring TV producer with the 1960s New York City serving as the backdrop.

This outstanding Eugene Ashe's movie is a charming, luscious, and warm tale of love and affection that has been taken to the next level by the powerful performances of Tessa and Nnamdi Asomugha.

Tessa Thompson plays Sylvie who is portrayed as the strong-willed and ambitious daughter of a music store owner named Mr. Jay. A struggling but highly talented saxophonist Robert falls in love with her and starts working in the store just to be near her. However, she wants to become a producer, a highly tricky ambition for a Black girl at that time, while her lover Robert aims to be the next John Coltrane.

4- Miss Juneteenth

If you are looking for a powerful story, then you cannot do better than Miss Juneteenth, the impressive debut feature from writer-director Channing Godfrey Peoples that recounts the tale of a single mom and her daughter.

Turquoise Jones is portrayed as the ex-Miss Juneteenth pageant who earns her livelihood by working at a bar. Although she couldn’t pursue her education, Jones is determined to enter her daughter Kai in the Miss Juneteenth competition and thereby win the college scholarship for her.

The low-budget film hit the screens in January 2020 and earned the admiration of a lot of critics.

5- Tigertail

Audiences may not be thrilled after realizing that Tigertail is about an old man looking back on his life. But they will soon be forced to acknowledge the genius of writer-director Alan Yang who created such a deeply powerful and personal film about the experiences of immigrants.

The film recounts the story of a man who sacrifices many things to make a new life for himself in America. As this flawed but sincere old man reflects on his life, we notice that he is not looking for redemption but rather a sense of peace.

The movie was released on Netflix in April, receiving a positive response from most of the critics.