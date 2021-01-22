Finding the best CBD vape pen

If you are looking for the best CBD vape pen for sale, you have probably searched far and wide and come across lots of different styles and options from myriad brands and companies. This can make it very overwhelming, especially if it is the first vape pen that you are looking to buy. This not only takes up a lot of your time, but you can very easily end up spending too much money on the wrong product, simply because you don’t quite know what it is that you are looking for. So, how do you go about choosing the best CBD vape pen?

Temperature control

First, you need to think about why you are wanting to vape in the first place. Vaping is not a new way of consuming CBD oil, but it is one of the most popular modern ways of doing so. Vaping allows for a high level of bioavailability. What this means is that, when you vape, you are able to get a lot of the benefits of the CBD very quickly, as it is rapidly taken up by the blood stream. However, in order to get the most out of your CBD oil you will need to ensure that the vape pen you use allows for the right temperature to be used. This temperature is around 160 degrees to avoid going too high for the CBD oil, and so you really want to get yourself a vape pen that allows you to accurately control the temperature.

Shape and size

The next thing to consider when trying to find the best CBD vape pen is the shape and size of the device. If you want to be discreet, then a smaller device will obviously be better than a big bulky one. Trying to find a pen shaped vape device will also do you well here, rather than a big blocky one. However, if you want more customisability and functionality, a bigger device may offer you more. Thus, it is important to bear in mind the shape and size when choosing a vape pen.

Battery life

This is an important one if you plan to get a lot of use out of you vape pen. If you need to use it a lot, then you will want a vape pen that lasts a long time without a charge, and charges fast so that when it does run out, you can quickly get it back in working order. This is less of a concern if you are not going to use it much, but it’s definitely worth considering.

Price and brand

Finally, you obviously need to think about your budget when choosing a CBD vape pen as well. There are lots on the market at lots of different price ranges, so it is vital that you pay attention to their features and functionality and compare that to their dollar value. Plus, you should do your research on the brands too, as you want to go for a high-quality, reliable product.