Solful, the sustainable cannabis retail brand known for its award-winning dispensaries in Sebastopol and Santa Rosa, has opened its third dispensary and first in San Francisco. Located in the Inner Sunset District, the dispensary is in close proximity to Golden Gate Park, adding a breath of fresh terpene-filled air to the area.

Solful prides itself on being the only California dispensary that hand-selects 100% of its flower directly from local farms, bringing the cleanest, freshest, and best cannabis from the region. Its products are locally sourced and of the highest quality. The company directly manages its supply chain to ensure that every cannabis product sold under the Solful brand meets the highest standards of care.

