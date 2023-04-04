Solful, the sustainable cannabis retail brand known for its award-winning dispensaries in Sebastopol and Santa Rosa, has opened its third dispensary and first in San Francisco. Located in the Inner Sunset District, the dispensary is in close proximity to Golden Gate Park, adding a breath of fresh terpene-filled air to the area.
Solful prides itself on being the only California dispensary that hand-selects 100% of its flower directly from local farms, bringing the cleanest, freshest, and best cannabis from the region. Its products are locally sourced and of the highest quality. The company directly manages its supply chain to ensure that every cannabis product sold under the Solful brand meets the highest standards of care.
Eli Melrod, CEO and co-founder of Solful, expressed his excitement for this new location, stating that bringing great cannabis to San Francisco has been his longtime goal. He also acknowledged the company's equity partner, Heidi Hanley, a respected legacy operator in San Francisco who played a vital role in bringing Solful to the city. Hanley and the Solful team share a commitment to bringing customers the best possible products while helping small farmers succeed.
Solful Dispensary and Its Farmer’s Market Feel
A farmer's market is a bustling hub of activity where vendors and customers come together to celebrate fresh, local produce. The vibe is lively and cheerful, with a sense of community permeating the air. As you walk among the stalls, you'll be greeted by the sounds of laughter, friendly chatter, and the community coming together. The colors and smells of fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs are everywhere, enticing you to taste and explore. There's a sense of connection to the land, the seasons, and the people who grow and harvest the food.
Now take that mental image and transport yourself to the newest dispensary to hit San Francisco’s Inner Sunset District. With its farmer's market vibes and fresh selection of locally grown herb, Solful is like the farmer’s market of cannabis, and it fits right into the beloved neighborhood.
Their retail model is unlike others in the industry and exemplifies how cannabis businesses can elevate their operations while positively impacting the environment. Here are a few of the Solful standards that set them apart from the pack.
Sourcing Quality Weed
Solful works hand in hand with local farmers who share their passion for sourcing quality weed. That means no chemical fertilizers and harsh pesticides and ensuring that the land remains fertile for years to come. By supporting local small-batch craft growers, consumers can help to promote sustainable and ethical practices in the cannabis industry.
These growers take pride in their work and produce higher quality products, as they have more to lose than larger corporate cannabis grows. This dedication to quality means that consumers get the best value for their money, with more terpenes and cannabinoids available to enhance their overall experience.
Organic sun-grown cannabis has a smaller environmental impact than indoor-grown weed. Indoor operations often require massive amounts of energy and synthetic fertilizers, leading to a larger carbon footprint. Chemicals used in indoor growing can also pollute the water supply and harm local ecosystems. All of these factors are considerations for Solful as they source quality cannabis and other cannabis-infused products.
Unique Retail Environment
Compliance imposes interesting rules and regulations on cannabis retailers. To offer a unique experience, designing an environment that feels welcoming and inviting takes thought and intention. This is one area where Solful has worked tirelessly to get it right.
Instead of shopping through glass cases or peering across the counter at far-away shelves, Solful encourages customers to engage with the products. There is no viewing a menu and ordering something that can’t be touched or handled, instead, Solful makes its products available to pick up and experience.
Ex // Top Stories
Simpson said he could relate, but not because of his own experience in a highly publicized celebrity trial
What do Barry Bonds, Nori Aoki, Connor Joe, Hunter Pence, Mark DeRosa, and, now, Blake Sabol have in common?
This shopping experience makes customers feel comfortable and gives them the time to find the right products for their needs.
Curated Experiences
The new dispensary location provides access to an educated, welcoming team and is built on the values of sustainability, quality, and community impact. Solful's team member education training is the most sophisticated and thoughtful in the cannabis industry, and the retail experience is built on customer personalization.
If you are unsure what you’re shopping for, you’ve come to the right retailer. Solful’s team of health and happiness consultants offers educated advice and leans on customer and community feedback to help suggest the right products for each customer. Whether shopping recreationally or for medical use, Solful is committed to providing customized recommendations.
Here, customers know they can trust the advice of the staff, who are committed to helping them have the best experience possible.
Commitment to Community
Solful is delighted to announce that it has recently become a member of the 1% for the Planet environmental initiative, making it the first business of its kind to do so. As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental conservation, Solful has pledged to donate 1% of its annual sales of Solful branded products to support various environmental organizations.
Solful's decision to join 1% for the Planet was a natural choice, as the dispensary shares the same values and beliefs as the initiative. By collaborating with other businesses and organizations, Solful aims to promote a healthier planet and inspire others in the industry to take action toward environmental conservation. The company understands the importance of taking responsible steps to preserve the environment's health for future generations.
Apart from being a member of 1% for the Planet, Solful also supports several local nonprofits in its community, including Supernova Women, First Five Sonoma County, and Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
Visit Solful on Irving Street
Looking for a premium cannabis shopping experience? Look no further than Solful's newest location in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District. This dispensary is dedicated to sustainability and quality in all aspects of its business so consumers can feel good about where they spend their money.
This commitment extends to the products they offer. The dispensary's wide selection of sustainably sourced and grown cannabis products speaks for itself. In March 2023, Solful received the honor of being named the best dispensary for outdoor cannabis in the US by Leafly. This accolade was given in recognition of Solful's meticulous care in sourcing, labeling, and displaying its products. Anyone in search of the cleanest and highest quality marijuana in San Francisco need not look any further than Solful.
And with the dispensary's convenient location near Golden Gate Park, it's never been easier to check out what Solful has to offer. Open seven days a week from 9am to 9pm, Solful's newest location at 900 Irving Street is a must-visit for anyone looking for a premium cannabis experience in the Bay Area.