FanTime.com Review – Everything You Need to Know

There are a lot more social media sites than Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok. Some of them even allow you to monetize your content through subscription-based features. Basically, users pay a weekly, monthly, or annual fee to support their favorite creators, models, artists, and other types of entrepreneurs. So, instead of getting ad-based revenue, you get paid based on the number of paid subscriptions you have. In the majority of cases, subscription-based platforms allow you to build your own brand and grow a healthier audience.

FanTime.com is one of the community building platforms that allows you to earn money as users follow your account by paying a monthly fee. As a result, you make money from home by just posting some of your appealing pics and videos.

If you are not sure about how FanTime works and what it offers, keep reading. This article will cover all the aspects you should consider prior to registering on FanTime.com as a subscriber or creator.

What is FanTime.com?

FanTime is a subscription-based platform that allows a large variety of content creators to monetize their photos and videos. The content is accessible only to those subscribed to a particular creator’s content. The platform aims to connect users worldwide and grant them access to the profiles of various artists, chefs, fitness instructors, bloggers, models, photographers, or even pornographers.

Another purpose of FanTime.com is to let the creators share content that might have been blocked on other social media platforms. However, the use of the platform for prostitution or any other illegal purposes is strictly prohibited.

How Does FanTime.com Work?

FanTime is a user-friendly social media platform that allows the creators to upload photos/videos and enables the users to subscribe to their favorite entrepreneurs. To subscribe to a particular creator, you need to pay a monthly fee, starting from about $4.99. Monthly subscription fees are variable and can go up to around $50, depending on the quality and quantity of work shared by a specific creator (typically). Although most services are paid, you can subscribe to some of the creators completely for free.

Besides, users can tip their favorite creators or even send private messages. Even though you can tip creators without actually subscribing to their profiles, you cannot use the direct messaging feature without subscribing to the creator first.

If you want to become a creator, you can easily set up your account by following three basic steps. Both users and creators must be over 18 to register and use the platform. While users are not required to provide any personal details, creators are obliged to type in their full name, gender, and birthdate. They are also required to complete the verification procedure to start earning online.

FanTime also allows the creators to customize their page by picking a desired domain, logo, and even colors. Creators can post pics and videos without worrying about the distribution of their work by any third party. Users are not allowed to use or modify a creator’s content without having the owner’s permission.

For easy access to your FanTime profile, you can either register using your Twitter account or connect it to your FanTime profile later. In this way, you will be able to easily tweet whatever you share on FanTime.com.

Who Can Benefit from Using FanTime.com?

If you are still unsure about how one can benefit from using FanTime, here you go!

FanTime creates space for those willing to monetize their content and those looking for some quality work to get inspired or just entertain themselves at home. If you have just hit 18 and wish you were financially independent, you can definitely try using FanTime as your income source. You can earn substantial amounts of money by sharing some of your photos/videos and texting your subscribers.

FanTime is a great platform for sharing photos and videos that are likely to get banned on other social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, or TikTok. Since the website mainly features creators sharing some adult content, it must not be used by individuals aged below 18.

Getting Started on FanTime.com

To actually use FanTime as a subscriber or creator, you need to register on the website first. You can create a free account by simply providing your username, e-mail address, and password. The process would probably take a minute or even less. If you just want to subscribe to some creators, you will need to provide payment details. FanTime offers a couple of different payment options, including via a credit/debit card or PayPal.

However, you need to follow a couple of additional steps when registering as a creator. Detailed information is provided below.

How to Become a Creator on FanTime.com

To become a FanTime creator, you need to sign up and set up a Creator account. Then, you provide your personal information, including your first and last name, gender, and birthdate. Since the platform can be used by single individuals as well as couples, you have an option to choose “Couple” instead of selecting female, male, or trans as your gender identity.

After entering your initials as a digital signature, you will be asked to upload two pictures for identification and age verification purposes. For the first one, you should upload a high-quality photo of an ID of yours (ID card, passport, driver’s license). For the second one, you should hold your ID next to your face and ensure that the information on the document is completely legible.

For the last step, you will be asked to provide some additional details for payouts. These details include your contact, tax, and payment information. You are free to choose a suitable payment method, including payment by check, payment by wire (for international users), and payment by Paxum (a global digital wallet payment service).

After filling in empty fields, you should submit your application and wait for the FanTime team to either approve or decline your request. As you submit your application, you should expect to receive a response within 24 hours.

How Can I Earn Money on FanTime.com?

The only way to earn money on FanTime is to become a creator and start publishing your content. For this, you need to be 18 or older and have a verified account. Next, you set a monthly subscription fee (from around $5 to $50/month) and wait for the users to follow your profile. You can also earn additional money by interacting with your subscribers. Besides, you make money whenever your followers or non-followers tip you.

When setting up a Creator account on FanTime.com, you are asked to select a suitable payment option and the minimum payment amount:

Payment by check with a minimum payment amount of $20

Payment by Paxum with a minimum payment amount of $20

Payment by wire with a minimum payment amount of $500

Although these are the three primary payment options, a couple of other country/state-specific choices appear when you provide your contact information.

As you start earning on FanTime.com, you will get paid 80% of what you make weekly. FanTime only keeps 20% of the subscription fees and tips you have received from your followers.

Is FanTime.com a Legit Community Building Platform?

In a nutshell, FanTime is a legit subscription-based platform that allows you to build your own community, monetize your content, and earn money safely from home. FanTime is a totally easy-to-use platform that makes your experience even more enjoyable.

While building your own brand is not always that easy, FanTime enables you to set up a desired domain, customize your profile using your own logo and color palette, and get free traffic to increase your earnings. FanTime ensures that you become a Creator without facing any challenges and earn money online while enjoying your trouble-free experience with the platform and its users.

Here are a couple of factors that make FanTime.com a totally safe social media platform: