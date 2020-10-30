Fall for golden bubbles with Korbel Prosecco

By Liane M. Roth

Add some sparkle to these warm golden days and cool nights of autumn with KORBEL Prosecco, an enchanting sparkling wine produced and bottled entirely in Italy’s Prosecco DOC, an official zone of origin and quality. KORBEL Prosecco, an exuberant sparkling wine bursting with aromas of peach, pear and lemon zest, provides the golden touch to treasured moments big and small and is a flavorsome alternative to champagne when choosing sparkling wine, whether it is served on its own, mixed into a fruity cocktail or added to a tasty snack.

KORBEL Prosecco is produced in the fully sparkling Italian spumante style; the Metodo Martinotti sparkling wine process, more popularly known by its French equivalent, the Charmat process, or ‘tank method.”

KORBEL Prosecco is all about lightness, crisp bubbles and adventure so keep foods simple, as well. Create a charcuterie board featuring prosciutto and melon, chilled braised asparagus, calamari fritti and local artisanal cheeses for a perfect pairing of flavors. Or serve KORBEL Prosecco with your favorite maki or nigiri sushi for an elegant date night in. Elevate your traditional brunch cocktails such as a Mimosa, French 75 or Kir Royale by adding KORBEL Prosecco as the sparkling wine base.

A fruit-forward beverage, KORBEL Prosecco pairs deliciously with strawberries, raspberries, mango, green apple, melon, star fruit, blood orange – an endless list of colorful and fresh additions to bring forth the bright and effervescent flavors.

KORBEL Prosecco DOCinspires jubilation for every occasion. No matter how you choose to celebrate life, make it golden with KORBEL Prosecco DOC.

