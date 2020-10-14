Explore the Napa Valley’s famed Stags Leap District through its exclusive Appellation Collection wines

For wine aficionados, opening a special bottle can be like taking a tour through the wine region itself. The nuances of soils, climate and even the winemaker’s personality can all be revealed in each glass. The release of this year’s limited-edition Stags Leap District Appellation Collection offers a journey through one of the world’s most prestigious destinations for Cabernet Sauvignon, with 17 different Stags Leap District wines, all from the exceptional 2017 vintage.

This year, Appellation Collection loyalists and buyers will also have the chance to meet the vintners and winemakers through a series of interactive virtual tastings, giving Cabernet Sauvignon enthusiasts the chance to learn more about each of the coveted wines.

“Each of these bottlings stands alone, but as a collective they tell a complete story of the Stags Leap District, and showcase the hallmark characteristics of this region’s wines – grace and power, lush texture and vibrant fruit,” said Nancy Bialek, Executive Director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers. “Our Virtual Tastings deepen the experience, with the chance to hear directly from our vintners about this memorable vintage.”

The 2017 growing season was beautiful, beginning with welcomed rains that ended a years-long drought, and vines drank deeply in preparation for the summer ahead. Summer was mild through August and then—as if fully aware of the holiday that celebrates the hard work that makes America tick—harvest quickly kicked off after a heat spike on Labor Day. A cooling period just before harvest lead to lovely tannin development and wines that are rich, round and very well-structured—classic characteristics of the area’s Cabernet Sauvignons. The majority of the appellation’s fruit was already picked before wildfires broke out that year, so the wines were safe.

Only 150 sets of the wines are available. Each Collection includes 17 bottles of 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, beautifully packaged and ready to ship for the holidays. Featured wineries include Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Odette Estate Winery, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Stags’ Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards.

“This is a coveted gift for any Cabernet lover, and an incredible addition to a wine cellar,” continued Bialek. “It’s a way to journey through the District bottle by bottle, exploring the terroir that makes the region so recognizable.”

The Stags Leap District is a historic appellation within the Napa Valley, with records of winegrowing going back to the 1800s. Bordered by the Vaca Mountains on the East and the Napa River on the West, the District was the first AVA (American Viticultural Area) in the United States to be approved based on the distinctiveness of its soils. The wines have an international reputation for quality and are critically acclaimed for their distinctiveness.

The 2017 Appellation Collection is available exclusively October 15 through December 15, 2020 and is priced at $1,999 for the 17-bottle set, packaged in two boxes complete with detailed winemaker tasting notes; ground shipping is included. To purchase or register for the virtual tasting series, visit www.stagsleapdistrict.com/AppellationCollection.