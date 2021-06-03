Experts at Qiwi Corp Share 3 Branding Tips to Make Yourself Stand Out in the Industry

Experts at Qiwi Corp Share 3 Branding Tips to Make Yourself Stand Out in the Industry

Every business hopes to make a mark on its industry and become a notable brand. Standing out among your competitors can be a challenge, given the number of options today for brands to market themselves in the digital world. Qiwi Corp is responsible for releasing the first CBG pre-roll cigarette on the market, and its innovation extends to its marketing as well. As a brand, they understand what it takes to stand out in an industry, and here, the founder of Qiwi Corp, Joshua Gomez, shares his top three branding tips.

Raise your voice

According to Joshua Gomez, as a brand, the most critical asset that you have is your voice. Building your brand’s voice is one of the first steps you should take before you start marketing online. A brand that has a consistent and relatable voice will help you to build a loyal following and stand out among competitors. When deciding on your brand’s tone, it helps to examine who you are marketing to and how best to appeal to them.

Stick to a theme

A striking way to keep your social media pages looking streamlined and professional is to take advantage of the themes that each platform has to offer. Joshua Gomez advises that keeping color backgrounds within the same palette will help you subtly build a connection across each platform that your brand uses. Sticking with the same filters for each image you share as a brand is another easy way to keep your brand’s aesthetics consistent.

Have a schedule

Brands that release content such as live streams and Q&As regularly and in a timely manner will find it easier to build a following. As per Joshua Gomez, a posting routine shows reliability which can be reassuring for prospective clients. If you can show that as a brand, you can stick to a routine and provide your audience with regular and compelling content, you are more likely to build a dedicated following.

No matter what industry your brand exists within, finding a way to stand out can feel like a challenge. According to Qiwi Corp founder Joshua Gomez, if you put in the time to create a compelling and engaging brand image, it’s a challenge that your brand will be able to live up to.

Previous story
Flexo Bliss Review [The 7 Undeniable Facts]
Next story
What’s the Difference Between Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC?

Just Posted

Parents and students line up socially distanced before the first day of in-person learning at Bret Harte Elementary School on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Pandemic shines light on mental health crisis facing SF students

The pandemic didn’t cause the mental health crisis facing our youth. It… Continue reading

Honey Mahogany was elected chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party last week. (Courtesy photo)
Honey Mahogany, SF Democratic Party’s first trans leader, has strong political ambitions

In 2016, an alum of RuPaul’s Drag Race named Honey Mahogany rallied… Continue reading

Lateef Gray, head of the Independent Investigations Bureau for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, outside the DA’s Office headquarters on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Policing the police: Meet the man Chesa Boudin picked to investigate SFPD shootings

Lateef Gray never saw himself as a criminal prosecutor, having worked as… Continue reading

Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) looks back to the bench during 3rd inning at Oracle Park on April 27, 2019 in San Francisco.
Did anyone think the Giants would be this good? It’s OK if you didn’t

By John Shinal Special to The Examiner It’s okay to be surprised,… Continue reading

Joyce Casares, 4, grabs a falafel salad from Gyros on Wheels as part of the SF New Deal food relief program in the community room at her affordable housing complex on Mission Bay Boulevard North. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Hunger to help: SF nonprofit provides food, saves restaurants in epic pandemic pivot

As word of the coronavirus spread early last year, Lenore Estrada saw… Continue reading

Most Read