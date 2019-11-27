Expert tips to prevent plumbing problems

As the Bay Area’s rainy season approaches, taking preventive measures before plumbing issues explode can be a great money saver in the long run for homeowners. After all, no one wants to call a plumber in the middle of the night, on a weekend or a holiday, or while hosting an elegant soiree.

Whether it’s cleaning out the pipes before a family gathering, checking your home’s water pressure, or replacing an older, inefficient hot water heater, the friendly, knowledgeable and helpful staff at Mr. Rooter Plumbing of San Francisco and surrounding areas have a fix for your plumbing problems.

“Now is a good time to take care of your pipes before they wreak havoc,’’ said Stan Pomichter, co-owner with wife, Michelle. “Preventive maintenance is less costly in the long run along with the inconvenience that comes with a plumbing problem that could have been avoided.

“We recommend our drain-cleaning service before the rainy season,” he said. “The storm drains go into the sewer and no one wants that to back up into the house — or the kitchen lines to be backed up during your holiday dinner or special occasion.”

Homeowners should also consider replacing existing hot water heaters, particularly those more than six to eight years old, he said, to

According to industry experts, waiting too long to replace a deteriorating water tank can result in costly water damage to a home with the average cost of $4,444 per incident after the deductible is paid.

“An older system will get rusty, sediment can come through the pipes and hot water can be slower to come out,” Stan said.

“More importantly, today’s hot water heaters are a more efficient option such as tankless water systems, which will cost homeowners less money to operate while providing plenty of hot water on demand.”

Nearly 70% of all water heater failures result in a slow leak or a sudden burst. Mr. Rooter Plumbing can assess your current water heater condition and make the best recommendations for your needs and offers hot water tank system replacement among their many services, along with one of the best guarantees in the business.

“We can also assess your water pressure regulator to make sure it isn’t too high,” Stan said.

“If the water pressure is too high, it can cause a premature failure of the whole system.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing offers residential and commercial services along with a variety of money-saving solutions using the highest quality parts and equipment along with more than 100 years of combined experience.

Employing cutting edge tools such as high-tech cameras, the technicians can assess the condition of lines and make recommendations on what is found.

“You want to keep the mainline flowing and should check the lines every couple of years,” Stan said, comparing the procedure to an arterial bypass.

“We use high-tech cameras to spot any problems such as blockage, then offer a hydro scrub — 4,000 PSI — to clear out the lines so water flows smoothly and we can give you a clean bill of health,” he said, adding “Everyone wants to turn on the faucet and have good, clean water at the ready.”

Setting high standards for their equipment, Michelle and Stan carry those same standards to the presentation of their technicians, including clean uniforms and a tidy appearance when someone comes to the door.

“We make sure our people are well-presented, that they dress well and are clean so you want to let them in,” Michelle said. “We want our customers to feel safe, to be happy and satisfied.”

Considered the local plumbing expert for the entire San Francisco county and Bay Area, the main office is conveniently located within the heart of the city and is “just around the corner from your neighborhood,” whether it’s Noe Valley, the Presidio, Sunset, Lake Merced, the Marina, Richmond District, Mission District, Nob Hill, Russian Hill, North Beach, Hunters Point, The Castro, Potrero, Excelsior, Twin Peaks or hidden communities tucked within these areas.

The plumbing, sewer, and drain experts are available day or night, with experienced technicians on call 24/7, from routine maintenance to sewer backups, burst pipes, or water heater issues.

“We want to exceed our customers’ expectations and ensure all our plumbing work is completed to our highest standards,” Stan said. “We offer complimentary evaluations (during normal business hours) to assess the condition of your pipes and other plumbing concerns, then explain all the options and prices so our customers can choose what is the best solution for their home or business.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing stands by all its services, Michelle and Stan said, and guarantees the company’s work, staying in communication with customers until the job is done.

“No matter how small or how large your plumbing problem is, we’ve got a solution — we’ve got a fix for you,” Stan said.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of San Francisco and surrounding areas offers 24-hour emergency service as well as routine services during normal business hours.For emergency service, to get a free quote or for questions or special requests, call (415) 993-9510 or visit mrrooter-sanfrancisco.com.

