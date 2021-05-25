Expansion Plans Are on the Horizon for Oni Seed Co

Expansion Plans Are on the Horizon for Oni Seed Co

Cannabis is taking the world by storm, and that means that everyone from the retail sellers to the growers are seeing a lot of success. Companies that sell seeds for premium cannabis strains are in higher demand than ever, including Oni Seed Co. They’ve worked hard to become a growing household name, and with their expansion plans, they’re bound to get even more attention.

Oni Seed Co was established in 2017. One of the things they’re most known for are their new strains, including Tropicanna Cookies and Papaya hybrid lines. “Our cannabis strains are so unique,” said Zachary “Doc” Victor. “We sell many different versions of cannabis that incorporate the Tropicanna strain, combining them with types like Bubba Kush, Giesel, Strawberry Diesel, and Sour Trop.” Their strains have won a variety of awards for best flower, best concentrate, and highest terpene levels at very prestigious events like the High Times Cannabis Cup, Chalice Festival, Masters of Rosin, and many others. “We love competing so we can show how amazing our products are,” said Nicolas Handler. “It makes me proud that our seeds can bring people so much joy.”

Oni Seed Co also has plans to expand. “We’re always working on new strains and products,” said Steve Posner. “We never want to stay stagnant. Growing and serving our customers is our priority.” The company recently moved their headquarters to Los Angeles, and brought on new management from Nick Handler and Doc. They’re most excited about the release of their Honey Banana and Tahiti Lime lines. “They’ll knock your socks off,” said Doc. “We’ve been waiting to release them for forever, and the time is finally near.”

If you’re looking for premium, unique cannabis seeds, look no further than Oni Seed Co. You can get in on the ground floor with their amazing product and try it out yourself, with amazing results.

Previous story
Top 4 Best LLC Service Providers To Get Your Business On The Right Track

Just Posted

Among efforts to address homelessness is a supportive housing project for adults and seniors in The City’s South of Market Area. Kevin N. Hume/ S.F. Examiner
SF is swimming in cash to fight homelessness: The challenge on how to spend it awaits

San Francisco is swimming in cash to address its homelessness crisis —… Continue reading

District Attorney Chesa Boudin gives a statement following the arraignment of Patrick Thompson, who is accused of stabbing two elderly Asian women on May 4 and did not attend the hearing, on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Chesa Boudin recall supporters are fighting. Will it hurt their movement?

Supporters of the push to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin seem to… Continue reading

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) gets ready before play begins against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 1st quarter at Chase Center on May 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio/Special to the S.F. Examiner).
Warriors season ends against Memphis: Five things we learned

The Golden State Warriors saw their season come to an abrupt end… Continue reading

A former residential board-and-care facility at 628 Shotwell St. in the Mission District that was abandoned following a 2015 fire on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Mission facility could be SF’s latest in a string of board-and-care losses

Until last month, a vacant building in the Mission was well on… Continue reading

Pierce Smith, left, and Ed Taylor have enjoyed living together in the Sunset as a result of a program called Home Match. (Courtesy photo)
Housing creation with heart

Home Match links seniors with people who need an affordable place to live

Most Read