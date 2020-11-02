As a result of the development of online psychic platforms, remote readings are becoming more and more popular worldwide. Although psychic readings are accessible 24/7, it is sometimes challenging to tell whether you are consulting a genuine psychic or a typical scammer. If you have a hard time differentiating legit psychics from fraudsters, check out psychic reading scams on Psychic Reviews

As a matter of fact, astrology reports and predictions are among the top psychic services people refer to. And if you are looking for a free psychic reading, Cédric Grant Bouchard is the best option for a free psychic readingthese days. With over 25 years of experience working in the psychic field, Cedric Grant Bouchard offers private readings, workshops, and classes through which one can explore life’s mysteries and receive reliable answers.

Another psychic platform for astrological predictions is AstrologyAnswers.com, which allows the users to receive free horoscopes and readings along with paid services from real psychic advisors. Although the website seems to be legit, some people doubt whether it is a reliable psychic platform. The main reason for this is that they have been receiving strange emails singed “Adrian Ross Duncan,” while his name is not mentioned anywhere on the website.

In this article, you will find more information on how reliable Astrology Answers is and whether Adrian Ross Duncan has anything to do with the platform. Besides, you will also learn more about Cedric Grant Bouchard and his exceptional abilities to provide accurate and straight-to-the-point psychic readings and astrological predictions.

Is AstrologyAnswers a Legit Website?

Astrology Answers has been around for over a decade now. With the aim to help customers gain insight into their life path, the platform offers personalized astrology readings, personalized horoscopes, Tarot readings, love compatibility readings, numerology readings, and other types of spiritual guides.

Free services at AstrologyAnswers.com include:

Daily Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Forecast

Chinese Horoscope

Video Horoscope

Health Horoscope

Love Horoscope

Sex Horoscope

Career Horoscope

Money Horoscope

Love Compatibility Reading

Career Compatibility Reading

Pets Compatibility reading

Life Path Number Reading

Daily Tarot Reading

In addition to free horoscopes and readings, AstrologyAnswers grants you access to a bunch of useful articles explaining a wide range of psychic phenomena and providing spiritual guidance.

For individuals searching for personalized horoscopes and readings, Astrology Answers provides paid psychic services by high-class advisors. To receive a real psychic reading, you just need to select an advisor, connect with him/her, and ask specific questions during the session. More details on how to get started at AstrologyAnswers.com can be found online.

Continuing with the platform’s reliability, I can say that Astrology Answers is one of the most popular websites specializing in astrology. For an affordable price, you can call, chat, or message the advisor of your choice. But are the readings actually accurate?

If we trust the reviews, daily horoscopes and free astrological reports are legit and AstrologyAnswers is a top astrological website offering horoscopes for free. But in the case of actual psychic readings, many of the users have issues and overall, they are not satisfied with the resulting readings. Still, it does not mean that you cannot receive an accurate reading. The only fact is that AstrologyAnswers.com is not as reliable as other online psychic platforms, such as Keen, Kasamba, or Oranum.

Who Is Adrian Ross Duncan and Does He Work for AstrologyAnswers.com?

Every individual who has ever received a horoscope from AstrologyAnswers has probably seen the signature of “Adrian Ross Duncan” at the end of the email. In fact, Adrian Duncan is not mentioned on the page listing psychics and he is not among the contributors either. But why does he sign the email horoscopes? This is where things get a little bit trickier.

Adrian Ross Duncan is a reputable astrologer with 30 years of experience providing personalized astrology reports. Adrian Duncan owns a psychic website AstroWow.com through which he offers telephone or Skype consultations. Since he does not mention AstrologyAnswers.com on his personal Instagram profile or AstroWow, many people think that Astrology Answers uses Adrian’s name for advertising their readings and attracting potential customers.

While this might seem logical, Astrology Answers does not really use his name for promotion purposes without a permission. Rather, Adrian Ross Duncan supplies the reports and AstrologyAnswers.com are permitted to use his signature to promote the readings. This information was found in an email that Adrian sent Sylvia Sky in 2016.

An email from Adrian Ross Duncan explains his relations with AstrologyAnswers.com

To make things more explicit, let’s start from the very beginning. In 2016, Sylvia Sky (a journalist and media professional) decided to email astrologer Adrian Ross Duncan to determine whether he was real or fake. On January 19 of the same year, Sylvia received an email from Adrian explaining why customers see readings signed “Adrian Ross Duncan.”

It turns out that AstrologyAnswers.com has been selling reports supplied by Adrian and paid a fixed monthly fee for using his signature. Adrian also mentioned that he had designed 6 teaching videos that are also sold by Astrology Answers.

Finally, he stated that AstrologyAnswers.com is a great platform that offers lots of free stuff and the services are much better than those provided by any other free psychic websites. Besides, he identified AstrologyAnswers as the most successful businesses selling his astrological reports. Still, Adrian made it clear that his affiliation with Astrology Answers was just a tiny portion of his work and that he is not responsible for any other services offered at AtrologyAnswers.com.

Astrology Answers Reviews

The reviews about AstrologyAnswers.com are miscellaneous and it is hardly possible to tell whether the services are accurate by any means. Some say the website offers excellent tools for finding the right path and solving various issues, while others are not satisfied with the readings and horoscopes. But who should we trust?

According to Trustpilot, Astrology Answers has 3.9 stars out of 5 and 74% of the reviews claim that the platform is excellent. Another 13% believe that AstrologyAnswers.com is an excellent website for astrology reports and psychic readings. Only 13% of the customers state that the website offers average, poor, and bad-quality services.

If we go to bbb.org, we will come across a total of 6 complaints in the last 3 years, two of which have been resolved and closed. The complaints are regarding refund issues after not receiving the ordered items or services. Still, none of the customers mention poor-quality readings or inaccurate horoscopes.

After surfing the web, I realized that lots of people request a refund, which should be happening for a reason. Whether they have not received ordered goods or had issues with the accuracy of the readings, experience with AstrologyAnswers is not all roses. It seems like some get lucky and receive an accurate reading, while others end up being disappointed with the results.

Summing up, Astrology Answers offers tons of resources for free, but once you subscribe to a daily horoscope, your inbox will be full of spam emails from New Peak Media. If you seek personalized astrology reports and psychic readings, I would recommend using a more reliable platform with satisfied customers and trustworthy advisors.

Who Is Cedric Grant Bouchard and How Accurate Are His Psychic Readings?

When talking about horoscopes and astrology reports, we just cannot ignore Cedric Grant Bouchard and his exceptional free psychic readings. During the last 25 years, Cedric has been offering his services to people seeking spiritual guidance. Currently, Cedric Grant Bouchard offers private readings, astrological reports, soul reports, custom meditation guides, Tarot readings, 12-month forecasts, and numerology reports through his official website. If you are more into psychic workshops and classes, you might even get lucky to attend any of Cedric’s workshops held across the US.

Recommendations for Customers Seeking Paid Psychic Readings

