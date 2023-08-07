Evan Wilkoff is a seasoned professional and business consultant well-known for his asset-backed and structured finance expertise. With a diverse skill set encompassing lending, modeling, origination, treasury management, and advisory services, Evan has consistently demonstrated his ability to excel in various facets of the financial services industry. His leadership skills and talent for developing profitable businesses and platforms have solidified his position as a sought-after industry leader.
From 2010 to 2021, Evan was Executive Vice President at Ascentium Capital LLC, where he was an integral part of the company's capital markets and treasury activities. His strategic vision and ability to drive results led to his promotion to the executive management team, where he assumed responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the company's funding strategy.
Under Evan's guidance, Ascentium implemented a highly diversified funding approach, incorporating a robust asset-backed security issuance program, multiple credit facilities from prestigious money-center banks, and various syndication sources. The company experienced exceptional growth during Evan's tenure, with origination volumes surpassing $2 billion in less than five years and $8 billion within a decade.
Evan's approach extended to his oversight of Ascentium's asset-backed securities issuance program. With his expert guidance, the program thrived, and Evan personally facilitated the successful issuance of $3.4 billion across 12 transactions. He skillfully navigated relationships with rating agencies, investors, underwriters, securities counsel, and other key stakeholders, ensuring seamless collaboration. Additionally, Evan oversaw portfolio sales, executing transactions totaling $1.4 billion with 57 purchasers, generating gains of over 5%. Further displaying his insight, he established and managed an offshore reinsurance company that delivered substantial net underwriting profits in partnership with its insurance affiliate.
Before his tenure at Ascentium, Evan served as the Director of Commercial Asset Finance at Wells Fargo Securities, where he played a pivotal role in the company's growth. Evan's team tripled annual revenues within three years. He also distinguished himself as a mentor, guiding and developing junior bankers, helping them secure new positions during the Wachovia-Wells Fargo transition.
Evan holds a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering from The University of Virginia, which provided a strong foundation for his multifaceted career in finance.
Evan's professional experience includes serving as the Vice President and Treasurer of CoActiv Capital Partners, Inc., LLC, where he adeptly managed relationships with multiple lenders, skillfully negotiated and oversaw senior warehouse lines, and developed a targeted syndication strategy to maintain portfolio concentrations.
Evan also co-founded Cavalier Funding, LLC, an innovative equipment leasing company. Leveraging his expertise, he built the company from the ground up, transforming it into a thriving full-service specialty finance company. Evan helped develop a proprietary pricing model that maximized profits while minimizing risk by incorporating credit risk, residual value, and tax considerations. Recognizing the company's potential, Evan and his business partner sold Cavalier Funding to another leasing company, allowing them to explore new and exciting opportunities within the industry.
With a proven track record of success, he is now sought after as an independent consultant at Hembstead Capital, LLC, offering his expertise to companies needing strategic guidance and innovative solutions.
Recently, we had the privilege of speaking with Evan Wilkoff, who graciously shared his invaluable insights with our audience.
What are some books that you recommend everyone should read and why?
Simon Sinek - "Start with Why": Simon Sinek is a well-known corporate influencer who has inspired millions with his unique leadership and organizational culture approach. In his book "Start with Why," Sinek explains the power of starting with the "why" behind your actions and how it can inspire others to follow your lead. This book is a must-read for anyone interested in improving their leadership skills and creating a robust and purpose-driven organizational culture.
Brené Brown - "Dare to Lead": Brené Brown is a renowned researcher and author who has spent years studying vulnerability, courage, and shame in the workplace. In "Dare to Lead," Brown draws on her research to provide actionable strategies for leaders to create a culture of trust and courage within their organizations. This book is an excellent resource for anyone interested in improving their leadership skills and building a supportive team.
Malcolm Gladwell - "Outliers": Malcolm Gladwell is a popular author and journalist who has written extensively on various topics, including leadership, success, and human behavior. In "Outliers," Gladwell examines the factors contributing to extraordinary success and argues that talent alone is not enough to achieve greatness. This book is eye-opening for anyone looking to understand the secrets of success and how to apply them in their own lives.
Sheryl Sandberg - "Lean In": Sheryl Sandberg is a well-known tech executive who has worked at companies like Google and Facebook. In her book "Lean In," Sandberg explores the challenges women face in the workplace and provides actionable strategies for women to achieve their career goals. This book is a must-read for anyone interested in promoting gender equality in the workplace and creating a more inclusive and supportive work environment.
Stephen Covey - "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People": Stephen Covey's "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" is a classic self-help book that has sold millions of copies worldwide. In this book, Covey presents a holistic approach to personal and professional development, drawing on timeless principles that are as relevant today as they were when the book was first published. This book is essential for anyone looking to improve their productivity, build stronger relationships, and achieve greater success in all areas of their life.
These five books are excellent resources for anyone interested in improving their leadership skills, building a solid organizational culture, and achieving success in their personal and professional lives. Each author brings a unique perspective to these topics, making these books valuable for many readers.
What people have influenced your thinking and might be of interest to others?
Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in history and the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. His annual letters to shareholders and interviews provide valuable insights into his investing philosophy and approach to corporate finance. His decades-long track record speaks for itself.
Michael Mauboussin: Michael Mauboussin is a well-known finance author and strategist. His book "The Success Equation" is a must-read for anyone interested in understanding the role of luck and skill in investing and decision-making.
Aswath Damodaran: Aswath Damodaran is a finance professor at NYU Stern School of Business and an expert in corporate valuation. His blog, "Musings on Markets," is an excellent resource for anyone interested in corporate finance and valuation.
John C. Bogle: John C. Bogle was the founder of Vanguard Group and a pioneer in index investing. His book "The Little Book of Common Sense Investing" is a must-read for anyone interested in passive investing and personal finance.
Mary Barra: Mary Barra is the CEO of General Motors and a prominent figure in the automotive industry. Her leadership and management style provides valuable lessons for anyone interested in corporate finance and strategy.
These individuals have made significant contributions to corporate finance and offer valuable insights for anyone interested in this area. Whether through their books, blogs, or interviews, they provide a wealth of knowledge and inspiration for those seeking to improve their understanding of finance and investing.