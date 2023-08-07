Evan Wilkoff NC

Evan Wilkoff is a seasoned professional and business consultant well-known for his asset-backed and structured finance expertise. With a diverse skill set encompassing lending, modeling, origination, treasury management, and advisory services, Evan has consistently demonstrated his ability to excel in various facets of the financial services industry. His leadership skills and talent for developing profitable businesses and platforms have solidified his position as a sought-after industry leader.

From 2010 to 2021, Evan was Executive Vice President at Ascentium Capital LLC, where he was an integral part of the company's capital markets and treasury activities. His strategic vision and ability to drive results led to his promotion to the executive management team, where he assumed responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the company's funding strategy.

