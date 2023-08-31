In Sunnyvale, a dynamic player has risen to the forefront of the flooring landscape. Elephant Floors, is a professional flooring company in the Bay Area focused on installs of wood and vinyl flooring at an affordable price. With a pursuit of perfection, the company stands head and shoulders above its competitors, setting high standards for quality and innovation in flooring.

Elephant Floors Photo #1

Gone are the days of cookie-cutter flooring experiences; Elephant Floors has transformed flooring experiences by prioritizing customer service. For more than half a decade, the company has been a licensed and insured powerhouse under the management of Daniil Grigin, an experienced entrepreneur. With a renewed focus on flooring showroom and material sales, their team of dedicated professionals offers an extensive range of flooring services, while also providing expert guidance and support. From showcasing top-quality hardwood options to offering precise and reliable waterproof and laminate floor materials, they are committed to meeting your flooring needs with exceptional products and personalized service.

