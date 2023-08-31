In Sunnyvale, a dynamic player has risen to the forefront of the flooring landscape. Elephant Floors, is a professional flooring company in the Bay Area focused on installs of wood and vinyl flooring at an affordable price. With a pursuit of perfection, the company stands head and shoulders above its competitors, setting high standards for quality and innovation in flooring.
Gone are the days of cookie-cutter flooring experiences; Elephant Floors has transformed flooring experiences by prioritizing customer service. For more than half a decade, the company has been a licensed and insured powerhouse under the management of Daniil Grigin, an experienced entrepreneur. With a renewed focus on flooring showroom and material sales, their team of dedicated professionals offers an extensive range of flooring services, while also providing expert guidance and support. From showcasing top-quality hardwood options to offering precise and reliable waterproof and laminate floor materials, they are committed to meeting your flooring needs with exceptional products and personalized service.
Moreover, Elephant Floors takes pride in its commitment to convenience. The company provides customers with the opportunity to take free samples home and see what works best for them. To further enhance the hassle-free experience, they take it a step further by also offering a complimentary pick-up service, where they’re able to provide an accurate and detailed free quote, allowing customers to make informed decisions about their flooring projects.
Apart from installation services, Elephant Floors is venturing into flooring sales with a stunning showroom in Sunnyvale. The showroom showcases carefully curated brands, including Medieval, Everlight, Preverco, Velichor, Gaia, Country Wood, USC, SLCC, and Bentham Plank. Their dedication to excellence has earned them the title of "The Best Flooring Store of Sunnyvale” in 2022, reinforcing their position as leader in flooring in the bay area.
The difference between Elephant Floors and its competitors lies in its relentless commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative technology use. Clients can expect personalized attention and expert guidance from the moment they enter the showroom. The knowledgeable staff at Elephant Floors carefully guides clients through a wide variety of options, such as different wood types, colors, and finishes, so that the perfect fit for every home or business can be achieved.
With an educational based approach, the company aims to launch a bi-weekly live webinar series showcasing the different types of materials available to customers and how to make informed decisions when choosing both materials and a vendor to support your need. Anyone interested in learning more can sign up via Elephant Floor’s website.
The recognition bestowed upon Elephant Floors speaks volumes about their dedication to excellence. With accolades from renowned platforms like Yelp, Google, Angi, and Houzz the company stands as a shining testament to its exceptional services.
Nevertheless, Elephant Floors relies on more than just expertise and skill to elevate its craft. Through the implementation of cutting-edge technology, they’ve changed the way flooring projects are planned and implemented. Their laser measurements and blueprints eliminate the guesswork and enable them to provide on-the-spot labor cost estimations, saving valuable time for customers.
Understanding the importance of budget considerations, Elephant Floors offers unique financing options, making exquisite flooring more affordable for their customers.
With a bold vision for the future, they plan to establish a chain of showrooms, allowing customers to be more accessible and convenient. In addition, they are seeking to offer franchise opportunities to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to join their thriving network.
Through its venture into distribution and production, Elephant Floors provides a seamless and comprehensive experience for its customers. To witness firsthand the exceptional customer service and superior quality that define Elephant Floors, visit their showroom in Sunnyvale today.