Electrly Review - The Best EV Charger Manufacturer

As people become more conscious of the environmental impact of their transportation choices, electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity. However, the limited availability of charging infrastructure remains a significant obstacle to their widespread adoption. Electrly is one company that aims to tackle this challenge by providing solutions to expand access to EV charging infrastructure.
In this review, we will delve deeper into Electrly and its offerings, examining the company's products, services, and value proposition for those interested in investing in EV charging infrastructure.
Electrly - Company Overview
Founded in 2015, Electrly, the smart EV charger manufacturer, is dedicated to providing intelligent and convenient EV charging solutions for drivers and industries alike. With a comprehensive lineup of EV charging products, including portable chargers, level 1 and level 2 AC chargers, DC fast chargers, power modules, and more, Electrly has established itself as one of the top EV charging suppliers, exporting its products to over 30 countries.
At Electrly, progress and excellence are key values. The in-house tech team is constantly adapting to changing customer preferences and new technologies, ensuring that the chargers' performance and features are continually optimized for an unparalleled charging experience.
What Can Electrly Offer to Customers?
Electrly offers a diverse range of equipment and services to support both individuals and businesses in operating and maintaining their EV charging systems.
Furthermore, Electrly can provide customizable white-label EV chargers for various industries, including automakers, charging networks, fleets, property developers, cities and governments, etc.
Alongside EV chargers for private or business use, Electrly provides charging software, an EV Charging Station Finding Service, and peripheral products such as charger adapters and other accessories like spare cables, etc.
All of Electrly's products and services are designed to make charging EVs efficient and reliable. Electrly is committed to exploring and adopting emerging technologies to improve its products and reduce its carbon footprint at every possible opportunity.
1. High-Quality EV Chargers
Electrly is committed to providing high-quality EV chargers that are both reliable and easy to use. From level 1 portable boxes to DC fast chargers, Electrly offers a range of products that meet the needs of EV drivers and property owners alike.
Home Charging
For residential uses, the Portable Box charger is a perfect choice. Using level 1 AC charging is just plug–and–play, connecting to a normal household outlet such as used for a washing machine or other appliance. It uses Type 1 or 2 connectors, is certified IP65 waterproof, so it can be used outside, and is a 3 KWh charger designed for slow charging overnight.
Also for residential use is the Home Mini Wallbox, which is a 7 KWh charger, charging twice as fast as the Portable Box. It uses Type 1 or 2 connectors and is IP65 waterproof. It also has a security feature, requiring RFID identification before charging, to prevent unauthorized use.
The Smart Home Wallbox can be used for residential premises or for businesses. It features smart mobile app control with WiFi Mesh support and is OCPP compliant. It uses either 7KWh or 11 kWh and is ideal for fast charging.
Business Charging
For commercial use, the base model is the Business Series Wallbox, a pedestal-mounted charger providing up to 22 KWh with smart mobile app control and WiFi Mesh support. To enable easy analysis it has a MID-certified electric meter.
For economic charging, Electrly supplies the Twin Series Pedestal Level 2 business charger, which allows two vehicles to charge at the same time. Using type 1 or 2 connectors it supplies power ratings of 2x7 KWh or 2x22 KWh, with a MID-certified meter, and is OCPP compliant.
Electrly also provides a range of level 3 fast chargers which use DC power and can charge an EV to 80% capacity in less than 1 hour which is ideal for highway or town charging stations.
Fast Charging
The PD20 series Level 3 fast charger supplies 20 KWh power and has a compact, wall-mounted design. It can connect to a CCS or type 2 connector and has a MID-certified meter.
At 3 times the power and charging speed Turbo FC60 is a 60 KWh level 3 business charger with Ethernet / 4G / WiFi support and are both AC and DC compatible. It has a maximum efficiency rating of 95%.
For really high-power rapid charging, Electrly supplies the Rocket FC120, with 120 KWh power. It is both AC and DC compatible and has Type A RCD installed, which is a safety feature protecting the system from faults or tripping during high-power charging.
All chargers come with a 2-year warranty and 24/7 customer support (support@electrly.com), so EV users can be sure that these are the most reliable and safest chargers on the market.
2. EV Charging Software
Electrly's software solutions simplify and streamline the management of charging networks. The EV charging software offers a comprehensive suite of features, enabling users to manage their charging infrastructure from one central control panel.
With Electrly's software, EV charging station owners can monitor charging activities, manage users and charger availability, and receive alerts and notifications when issues arise with their charging stations. The software also provides streamlined billing and payment options, including automated billings, contactless payments, and various payment models.
In addition, Electrly's software provides real-time charging statistics and insights, allowing EV business owners to make informed decisions and enhance the user experience for their customers.
The data is visualized through charts, graphs, and a real-time dashboard, providing key performance metrics like station utilization, power usage, charging duration, and revenue trends. Users can also track historical data and export it in CSV or Excel format or integrate it with other systems' APIs for further analysis.
Furthermore, Electrly's software includes energy management features that optimize the charging capacity and efficiency of their EV charger network, reducing energy costs and avoiding blackouts.
The software also offers increased convenience for drivers, including a mobile app that allows them to locate nearby charging stations, pay with their preferred payment methods, schedule charging sessions, and track charging progress in real-time.
Overall, Electrly's EV charging software offers a complete solution for managing and optimizing EV charging infrastructure for both businesses and EV owners.
3. Free EV Charging Station Finding Services
When looking for a charging station in the United States or Canada, Electrly provides an online service so you can easily find the nearest charging station in your area, with a comprehensive list of all the charging stations in both countries so you can quickly locate one and get your EV up and running again.
The service is easy to use and will save you time and energy. You just enter your preferred location in the search box on the website, and you will be directed to the nearest station page.
This shows you the charging speed, outlet type, number of outlets, price, which operator owns the station, and other relevant information, including any nearby food and shopping outlets.
No matter where you are, you can locate a charging station so you can charge up and complete your journey, and of course, the service is completely free.
Conclusion
If you're searching for the best supplier of EV chargers, look no further than Electrly. With a team of experienced professionals, Electrly offers the highest quality electric vehicle charging products available, utilizing cutting-edge technology and AI-driven solutions to ensure an exceptional charging experience.
Don't wait any longer to find the perfect EV chargers for your needs. Contact Electrly today and let their team assist you in selecting the ideal charging solution.