The amount of money Americans spend each year on looking younger, or beautiful, is more than a half trillion dollars. The beauty industry alone is projected to take in $250 billion in 2024. This figure doesn’t include gym costs, personal trainers, vitamins and other nutrients, special diets, medical procedures, and so forth. What’s more, Americans’ pursuit of a youthful appearance shows no sign of slackening.
While the beauty industry can help one appear as though they are younger, age management can actually reverse biological age and make one truly feel younger. Understandably, biohacking techniques and elective medical procedures aimed at halting or reversing the effects of age are gaining rapid popularity in the US and globally. Among those at the forefront of the industry is Texas neurosurgeon Dr. Jacob Rosenstein, founder of the Southwest Age Intervention Institute, or SAII.
Dr. Rosenstein, currently 68 years old, became interested in reversing the aging pattern as a result of his own experience in the operating theater. Required to spend multiple hours on his feet without tiring or losing concentration, Dr. Rosenstein was increasingly aware that as he got older, the demands of performing surgery on his body grew more intense. Determined not to give in to what seemed to be inevitable, Dr. Rosenstein first adopted a healthy lifestyle currently recommended by most health and fitness professionals – no processed foods, lots of exercise, limited drinking, and so on. However, as he delved deeper into the aging process, he became more and more interested in the question of cell age as opposed to that of statistical or chronological age.
Simply put, the question was this: could your cellular, or biological age differ by a large degree from your chronological age, and, if so, could biological age be addressed in such a way that cell aging halts, or even, reverses? A healthy lifestyle showed promise in this regard, but Dr. Rosenstein went further and began to investigate telomeres, defined by the NIH as “... the specific DNA–protein structures found at both ends of each chromosome, (which) protect the genome from nucleolytic degradation, unnecessary recombination, repair, and interchromosomal fusion.”
Since the length and efficacy of telomeres seem to decrease with age, Rosenstein reasoned that if one could prevent this deterioration, and thus reinvigorate one’s cells, the result would be increased vigor, vitality, efficiency, and concentration and, potentially, the reversal of what we normally think of as the aging process. Having adopted a regimen that enabled Dr. Rosenstein to progress from having the biological age of a 38-year-old at 54 to that of a 10-year-old at 60 to that of a newborn at age 64, along the way, he inferred that his methods could be used to address the needs of patients who had previously felt aging was an irreversible process.
This led to the founding of the Southwest Aging Intervention Institute. SAII was conceived as a way to address the individual age management needs of each patient. The process starts with an intensive intake interview with Dr. Rosenstein himself proceeds through 90 biomarker bloodwork, fitness assessments, cognitive assessments, blood vessel evaluations, iDXA total body composition scans, and other measures. The objective is to develop customized regimens specific to the individual to intervene in and reverse body processes helping clients with lowered energy, concentration, vitality, libido, and sexual functioning, among other issues.
That SAII’s clientele consists of high-achieving, and demanding, individuals, all of whom attest to the success of its methods. Despite this success, however, Dr. Rosenstein, at 68, has no intention of slowing down. He still stands on his feet to perform surgery multiple hours a day yet has gas in the tank to run SAII and improve the lives of others. In these respects, he’s his practice’s best advertisement.