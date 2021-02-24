Does Location Impact Home Insurance Cost in California? Everything You Need to Know

Of all the states, California is among the most diverse. Along with beautiful ocean destinations, there are areas of desert and mountains. In other words, you can find just about anything there. So, if you’re interested in buying a house, you’ll have no problem finding a location that perfectly matches your lifestyle.

At the same time, you’ll also discover a broad range of home prices and insurance premiums. The location where you finally settle down will determine just how much you pay for protection. You want the best homeowner’s insurance but at a price that’s within your budget.

Here’s the interesting part. Not only will the best homeowner’s insurance vary by location within the state of California, but also from one community to another. In some instances, even the street you live on could result in changes from just another street over. For example, if one street is high-crime and another is street medium-crime, you’ll pay less on insurance living on the lower crime street.

Location Matters Along With Other Factors

Along with the crime rate, the risk for natural disasters plays a role in how much you spend on insurance. If you have a home near a waterway, you’d probably pay more because you’d need flood protection. If you purchase a house in an earthquake zone, again, you’ll spend more each month for protection. So, the answer is yes, location in California has a direct impact on what you pay for homeowner’s insurance.

However, you have to consider a variety of other factors. Keep in mind that when meeting with a provider who offers the best homeowner’s insurance policies, that expert will help guide you through the process of buying what you need. This is essential since the number one mistake people make is underinsuring their residences.

The following are some of the other things that’ll factor into what you pay for the best homeowner’s insurance coverage in California.

Type of Coverage – Make sure you select the correct type of policy for your home. Otherwise, if something goes wrong, you could face a significant financial problem. More than likely, you’ll want a replacement cost. That means if your house burns down, the policy will allow you to rebuild it to the way it was before disaster struck.

Amenities – Even amenities such as a swimming pool, tennis court, or built-in jacuzzi can increase your insurance premium.

Land – If your house sits on acreage, you’ll want to have enough insurance to pay for its value, as well.

Breed of Dog Owned – In some instances, having an “aggressive” dog breed, even if your pet is the biggest cuddler in the world, can increase what you pay for insurance. Some of the most common breeds in this category include the Pitbull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, and Chow.

Heating Source – If you buy a house with a wood-burning fireplace or you plan to install one after closing, this too could affect even the best homeowner’s insurance. You’ll need to weigh the cost of coverage against using this type of heating source to lower your monthly energy bill.

In-home Business – Something else to consider is whether you plan to operate a business within your residence. In most cases, you can get an addendum or purchase an endorsement to your existing policy for this. The other option is to buy a separate business policy. Regardless, running a business in your home will raise your insurance premiums, although you might have the chance to write some of that off at tax time.

Meet With a Reputable Insurance Provider

As you can see, location, as well as many different things, determine how much you’ll spend for the best homeowner’s insurance. Because there are so many variances, it’s essential to meet with a trusted provider to discuss all your options.